NFL Playoff Picture: 2019 Super Bowl picks, predictions, AFC and NFC teams from advanced computer model

With four weeks remaining in the NFL regular season, only the Rams have clinched a playoff berth. And while it feels like only a matter of time before teams like the Patriots, Saints and Texans wrap up division crowns, there's still a ton up in the air in the AFC playoff picture and the NFC playoff picture. In fact, there are three divisions -- the AFC West, the AFC North and the NFC East -- that have just one game or less separating first and second place. With the NFL playoff picture still taking shape, be sure to check out what SportsLine's proven model has to say before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks.

Now it has turned its attention to the NFL playoff picture, evaluating every possible NFL playoff scenario. One prediction the model has about the NFC playoff picture: The Redskins are the first team out.

The Redskins' (6-6) loss on "Monday Night Football" to the Eagles in Week 13 was not only costly in the standings, but also on the injury front as quarterback Colt McCoy, who was filling in for the injured Alex Smith (leg), was lost for the season with a fractured fibula. Journeyman Mark Sanchez is the next man up at quarterback in D.C.

Despite all that, Washington remains just one game back in the NFC East and has multiple paths to the playoffs by either taking down the division or winning the NFC wild-card race. The model gives the Redskins a 25.8 percent chance of making the postseason heading into Week 14, making them the first team out.

And after simulating the AFC playoff picture, the model projects the Broncos as the first team out.

Playing in the AFC West with the Chiefs and Chargers, the Broncos have been mathematically eliminated from winning the division. But, after three consecutive wins, they sit just one game back in the AFC wild-card race and the model says they have a 15.6 percent chance of making the postseason.

AFC playoff picture:



1. Chiefs (10-2)

2. Patriots (9-3)

3. Texans (9-3)

4. Steelers (7-4-1)

5. Chargers (9-3)

6. Ravens (7-5)



In the hunt:



Broncos (6-6)

Dolphins (6-6)

Colts (6-6)

Titans (6-6)

Bengals (5-7)



NFC playoff picture:



1. Rams (11-1)

2. Saints (10-2)

3. Bears (8-4)

4. Cowboys (7-5)

5. Seahawks (7-5)

6. Vikings (6-5-1)



In the hunt:



Panthers (6-6)

Eagles (6-6)

Redskins (6-6)

Buccaneers (5-7)