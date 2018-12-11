NFL Playoff Picture: 2019 Super Bowl picks, top predictions, AFC and NFC teams from proven computer model

With three weeks remaining in the regular season, all eyes are on the latest NFL playoff picture. Three teams -- the Chiefs, Rams and Saints -- have clinched a playoff berth. The NFC West (Rams) and NFC South (Saints) have both been claimed, while four other divisions have at least two games separating first and second place. But with the AFC North and the AFC West both coming down to the wire, the AFC playoff picture still has a lot to sort out. The NFC playoff picture could still see plenty of shifting in seeding as well, especially if upsets continue at the rate they did last week. With the 2018-19 NFL playoff picture still taking shape, be sure to check out what SportsLine's proven model has to say before locking in any 2019 Super Bowl picks.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

Now it has turned its attention to the NFL playoff picture, evaluating every possible NFL playoff scenario. One prediction the model has about the NFC playoff picture: the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles are the first team out.

The Eagles lost a golden opportunity to help their playoff positioning in Week 14 when the Cowboys came from behind to steal a critical NFC East battle in overtime. That loss effectively eliminated the Eagles from winning the division and dropped their overall chances of making the playoffs from 25 to 16.1 percent, according to SportsLine's model.

Losses by other NFC wild-card contenders like the Vikings, Redskins and Panthers helped minimize the damage for Carson Wentz and company, but SportsLine's model is now strongly predicting that they'll be home for the postseason just one year after winning the Super Bowl.

And after simulating the AFC playoff picture, the model now projects the Colts as the first team out.

The Broncos were the first team out last week, but a stunning Week 14 upset by the 49ers dealt a huge blow to their chances. The Colts recovered well from an upset against the Jaguars in Week 13 by knocking off the division-leading Texans in Week 14. That kept Indianapolis mathematically alive in the AFC South and gave the Colts a major boost in their overall playoff chances, moving Andrew Luck and company from 14.9 to 29.6 percent.

The model has made the call on which 12 teams make the NFL playoff field, and has updated its 2019 Super Bowl picks. It's loving a monumental long shot that has greater than 30-1 odds to win it all. Anyone who backs this underdog could hit it big.

So who should you back to win Super Bowl LIII? And which long shot has all the value? Check out the latest NFL playoff standings below, and then visit SportsLine now to find out, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.

AFC playoff picture:



1. Chiefs (11-2)

2. Patriots (9-4)

3. Texans (9-4)

4. Steelers (7-5-1)

5. Chargers (10-3)

6. Ravens (7-6)



In the hunt:



Colts (7-6)

Dolphins (7-6)

Titans (7-6)

Broncos (6-7)



NFC playoff picture:



1. Saints (11-2)

2. Rams (11-2)

3. Bears (9-4)

4. Cowboys (8-5)

5. Seahawks (8-5)

6. Vikings (6-6-1)



In the hunt:



Eagles (6-7)

Panthers (6-7)

Redskins (6-7)

Packers (5-7-1)