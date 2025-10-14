The NFL season is nearing the halfway point as the contenders are starting to emerge and the pretenders are beginning to prepare for 2026. The Indianapolis Colts have the best record in the AFC through seven weeks, while the New England Patriots hold on to the AFC East lead for another week. The Denver Broncos comeback victory over the New York Giants vaulted them to the top of the AFC West.

In the NFC, the Green Bay Packers held serve on their NFC North lead due to their comeback victory over the Arizona Cardinals. The Philadelphia Eagles took a bigger lead in the NFC East as they look to become the first repeat winner of the division in 21 years.

Below is a breakdown of the seven teams that are currently in the playoffs after the Sunday slate of games in Week 7. In addition to the seven playoff teams, let's look at their schedules and predict if they'll get in the playoffs or not -- along with the contenders for a playoff spot.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 Colts 6 1 0 .857 2 Patriots 5 2 0 .714 3 Broncos 5 2 0 .714 4 Steelers 4 2 0 .667 5 Bills 4 2 0 .667 6 Chargers 4 3 0 .571 7 Jaguars 4 3 0 .571

1. Indianapolis Colts (6-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Titans, at Steelers, vs. Falcons, Bye, at Chiefs, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, at Seahawks, vs. 49ers, vs. Jaguars, at Texans

The Colts certainly have benefitted from an easy schedule to open the season, but they have wins over the Broncos, Rams, and Chargers -- all teams with winning records. This is a good football team that's two games up in the AFC South. Indianapolis should have one of the seven playoff spots.

2. New England Patriots (5-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Browns, vs. Falcons, at Buccaneers, vs. Jets, at Bengals, vs. Giants, Bye, vs. Bills, at Ravens, at Jets, vs. Dolphins

The Patriots have the lead over the Bills in the AFC East via the head-to-head tiebreaker and have taken advantage of a light schedule. They have a favorable schedule all year and should challenge the Bills for the division. At worst, the Patriots are a wild card based on how they're playing.

3. Denver Broncos (5-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Cowboys, at Texans, vs. Raiders, at Texans, Bye, at Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Packers, vs. Jaguars, at Chiefs, vs. Chargers

The comeback kings of the AFC, Denver rallied from a 19-point, fourth-quarter deficit to beat New York on Sunday -- their second 18+ fourth-quarter deficit the Broncos erased this month. The schedule gets a little easier over the next month, but the Broncos still have to play the Chiefs twice. Denver leads the AFC West now, but the Broncos are hanging by a thread with Kansas City coming.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Packers, vs. Colts, at Chargers, vs. Bengals, at Bears, vs. Bills, at Ravens, vs. Dolphins, at Lions, at Browns, vs. Ravens

The Steelers have firm control of the AFC North, even with the loss to the Bengals this week. The Browns got into the mix with a win over the Dolphins but this is Pittsburgh's division to lose. The schedule does get significantly tougher, and the Steelers play the Ravens twice. The AFC North could fall back to the field if Pittsburgh can't beat Green Bay and Indianapolis coming up.

5. Buffalo Bills (4-2)

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Panthers, vs. Chiefs, at Dolphins, vs. Buccaneers, at Texans, at Steelers, vs. Bengals, at patriots, at Browns, vs. Eagles, vs. Jets

The Bills have lost two in a row, but they are still a Super Bowl contender in the conference. They'll be in an AFC East fight with the Patriots, but it would be shocking if Buffalo didn't make the playoffs. A win over the Chiefs will catapult their season.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (4-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Jaguars, Bye, vs. Raiders, vs. Eagles, at Chiefs, at Cowboys, vs. Texans, at Broncos

The Chargers have lost three of four since their 3-0 start, falling to second in the AFC West. If there's a team that doesn't appear to be in the playoffs come January, it's looking like the Chargers. Wins over the Chiefs and Broncos do help them in the division race.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-3)

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Raiders, at Texans, vs. Chargers, at Cardinals, at Titans, vs. Colts, vs. Jets, at Broncos, at Colts, vs. Titans

The Jaguars have lost two in a row since beating the Chiefs to weeks ago, falling from one of the surprise teams in the league to an also-ran. The good news? The Raiders and Texans are coming up, but Jacksonville will be fighting for a playoff spot all year. Their spot is certainly up for grabs.

Who's in and who's out?

The Chargers and Jaguars are in a free fall, while the Chiefs (4-3) appear primed to take one of those spots. Kansas City has won two in a row since the Jacksonville loss and have Rashee Rice back from suspension, along with a healthy Xavier Worthy to team up with Hollywood Brown and Travis Kelce.

Let's bank on the Chiefs taking the AFC West, making the Broncos and Chargers fighting for a wild card spot.

The Patriots and Bills will battle it out for the AFC East, with both of those teams making the playoffs. The Bengals have climbed back into the AFC North race, but they have some work to do. The Ravens (1-5) are getting Lamar Jackson back healthy as well, so it's hard to count them out until they lose another game.

The Colts have control of the AFC South, but the Jaguars are still in the mix for a playoff spot. The Texans (2-3) are still in the mix for a playoff spot as well.

Here are the early predictions for the AFC playoff teams though Week 7:

Colts (AFC North) Chiefs (AFC West) Bills (AFC East) Steelers (AFC North) Patriots (wild card) Broncos (wild card) Chargers (wild card)

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Buccaneers 5 1 0 .833 2 Packers 4 1 1 .750 3 49ers 5 2 0 .714 4 Eagles 5 2 0 .714 5 Rams 5 2 0 .714 6 Seahawks 4 2 0 .667 7 Lions 4 2 0 .667

1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-1)

Remaining schedule: at Lions (Monday), at Saints, Bye, vs. Patriots, at Bills, at Rams, vs. Cardinals, vs. Saints, vs. Falcons, at Panthers, at Dolphins, vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers are in control in the NFC South, even though the Panthers are improving. Carolina could be a sneaky playoff contender, but Tampa Bay could have a commanding lead in the division by Week 16. The NFC South is Tampa Bay's to lose.

2. Green Bay Packers (4-1-1)

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Panthers, vs. Eagles, at Giants, vs. Vikings, at Lions, vs. Bears, at Broncos, at Bears, vs. Ravens, at Vikings

The Packers have the second best record in the NFC and a win over the Lions, but they haven't played up to their potential yet. They have three straight games against teams over .500, a test to see how good Green Bay actually is. Regardless, the Packers are a playoff team in the NFC.

3. San Francisco 49ers (5-2)

Remaining schedule: at Texans, at Giants, vs. Rams, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Browns, Bye, vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Bears, vs. Seahawks

The 49ers have sustained injury after injury, but still lead the NFC West. The schedule is very favorable, and the 49ers are 3-0 in the division already. This is a playoff team, and in the hunt for home-field advantage in the NFC.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (5-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, Bye, at Packers, vs. Lions, at Cowboys, vs. Bears, at Chargers, vs. Raiders, at Commanders, at Bills, vs. Commanders

The Eagles do have control of the NFC East with a win over the second-place Cowboys already in the early going. The schedule is tough coming out of the bye week, but this is one of the most talented teams in the NFL. They'll have a playoff spot.

5. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Saints, at 49ers, vs. Seahawks, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Cardinals, vs. Lions, at Seahawks, at Falcons, vs. Cardinals

A tough schedule in November could decide the NFC West, but the Rams are right in the mix for the division. They should have a wild card spot (at least) if Matthew Stafford stays healthy, as Los Angeles is a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

6. Seattle Seahawks (4-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans (Monday), Bye, at Commanders, vs. Cardinals, at Rams, at Titans, vs. Vikings, at Falcons, vs. Colts, vs. Rams, at Panthers, at 49ers

The Seahawks have the look of a playoff team, and a win Monday against the Texans would be massive toward their early playoff chances. Two games against the Rams and a rematch with the 49ers will be fun, as the NFC West is a brutal division. Three teams from the NFC West may make the playoffs.

7. Detroit Lions (4-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers (Monday), Bye, vs. Vikings, at Commanders, at Eagles, vs. Giants, vs. Packers, vs. Cowboys, at Rams, vs. Steelers, at Vikings, at Bears

The Lions have a big game against the Buccaneers on Monday night, and a win would catapult their playoff chances. Detroit should be a playoff team, but have loses to Green Bay and Kansas City. Detroit plays a brutal schedule, but the Lions are one of the more talented teams in the NFL. They should be a playoff team.

Who's in and who's out?

The Buccaneers have a two-game lead in the loss column in the NFC South, so they should take care of business in the division. The Panthers (4-3) are in contention for a playoff spot, which is a surprise this year. Carolina has Buffalo and Green Bay next, which will determine its contender fate.

The Eagles have control of the NFC East, but the Cowboys (3-3-1) are trying to enter the playoff picture. The Commanders (3-4) continue to lose ground on a wild card spot in a loaded NFC. In the NFC North, the Packers (4-1-1) and Lions (4-2) are battling for the NFC North -- but the Bears (4-2) are in the mix as well. Chicago is also in the running for a playoff spot.

The NFC West is loaded. If the Seahawks win Monday, all three teams are 5-2 through seven weeks. The NFC North and NFC West could cancel each other out in the playoff race, but the NFC West is in better shape to have three teams in the playoffs.

The seven teams in right now? They may be the seven teams in come January.

Here are the early predictions for the NFC playoff teams though Week 7: