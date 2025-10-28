As the NFL is nearing the halfway point of the 2025 season, the league playoff races are starting to heat up. The Week 8 slate certainly had some pivotal games that impacted playoff races.

The New York Jets likely took the Cincinnati Bengals out of the AFC North hunt with their upset win. The Dallas Cowboys' playoff chances took a massive hit with their loss to the Denver Broncos, while the Tampa Bay Buccaneers appear to be cruising toward their fifth straight NFC South title.

The Indianapolis Colts have the best record in football and are atop the AFC, while the Green Bay Packers maintained their No. 1 spot in the NFC thanks to their big win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Kansas City Chiefs are also in the playoff picture after their win over the Washington Commanders on Monday night.

Below is a breakdown of the seven teams that are currently in the playoffs after Week 8. In addition to the seven playoff teams, let's look at their schedules and predict if they'll get in the playoffs or not -- along with the contenders for a playoff spot.

AFC playoff picture

Seed Team W L T PCT 1 Colts 7 1 0 .875 2 Patriots 6 2 0 .750 3 Broncos 6 2 0 .750 4 Steelers 4 3 0 .571 5 Bills 5 2 0 .714 6 Chargers 5 3 0 .625 7 Chiefs 5 3 0 .625

1. Indianapolis Colts (7-1)

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Falcons, Bye, at Chiefs, vs. Texans, at Jaguars, at Seahawks, vs. 49ers, vs. Jaguars, at Texans

The Colts are two games up in the loss column in the AFC South standings, which is their division to lose. Not only should Indianapolis have a playoff spot come January, but the Colts are a contender for home-field advantage. They also have wins over the Broncos, Rams and Chargers -- all teams with winning records.

2. New England Patriots (6-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Falcons, at Buccaneers, vs. Jets, at Bengals, vs. Giants, Bye, vs. Bills, at Ravens, at Jets, vs. Dolphins

The Patriots still have the lead over the Bills in the AFC East via the head-to-head tiebreaker and have taken advantage of a light schedule, which included Sunday's win over the Browns. New England should challenge Buffalo for the division, with a favorable schedule until the bye week. At worst, the Patriots are a wild card based on how they're playing.

3. Denver Broncos (6-2)

Remaining schedule: at Texans, vs. Raiders, vs. Chiefs, Bye, at Commanders, at Raiders, vs. Packers, vs. Jaguars, at Chiefs, vs. Chargers

A dominant victory over the Cowboys solidifies the Broncos as contenders for the AFC West, as the division leaders will be in the mix all year. The schedule gets a little easier over the next month, but the Broncos still have to play the Chiefs twice. Denver is making its case for a return trip to the playoffs.

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (4-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Colts, at Chargers, vs. Bengals, at Bears, vs. Bills, at Ravens, vs. Dolphins, at Lions, at Browns, vs. Ravens

The Steelers are trying to fall back to the field in the AFC North with two straight losses, but the Bengals helped by falling to the Jets. The schedule does get significantly tougher, and the Steelers play the Ravens twice. Pittsburgh leads the division by two games in the loss column, a sign how poor the AFC North is.

5. Buffalo Bills (5-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Chiefs, at Dolphins, vs. Buccaneers, at Texans, at Steelers, vs. Bengals, at Patriots, at Browns, vs. Eagles, vs. Jets

The Bills got on the right track with a blowout win over the Panthers on Sunday, keeping pace with the Patriots in the AFC East. A win over the Chiefs in Week 9 will catapult the Bills' season, as significant playoff implications for both teams are at stake.

6. Los Angeles Chargers (5-3)

Remaining schedule: at Titans, vs. Steelers, at Jaguars, Bye, vs. Raiders, vs. Eagles, at Chiefs, at Cowboys, vs. Texans, at Broncos

The Chargers had a convincing win over the Vikings on Thursday to get back on track, showcasing they are still in the AFC West race. Wins over the Chiefs and Broncos do help the Chargers in the division race, and are the early tiebreakers they can sit on. Los Angeles can make a run in November with two AFC South teams on the schedule.

7. Kansas City Chiefs (5-3)

Remaining schedule: at Bills, Bye, at Broncos, vs. Colts, at Cowboys, vs. Texans, vs. Chargers, at Titans, vs. Broncos, at Raiders

A win over the Commanders on Monday night allowed the Chiefs to leapfrog the Jaguars (4-3) for the No. 7 seed in the AFC. Kansas City is a game out of the AFC West race, with a loss to Los Angeles in hand. The Chiefs have won five of six and appear destined to make another Super Bowl run.

Who's in and who's out?

The Chiefs (5-3) appear primed to take a playoff spot, but Los Angeles and Denver deserve a lot of credit for holding serve and winning this week as well. Three AFC West teams look likely to make the playoffs.

The Patriots and Bills are still battling it out for the AFC East, and both of those teams should make the playoffs. The Ravens (2-5) had a big win over the Bears to stay alive in the AFC North race, especially with the Steelers falling to the Packers in Week 8. The Steelers still have a commanding lead in the division, but the Ravens are getting Lamar Jackson back and Pittsburgh has to play Baltimore twice. The Bengals (3-5) took a massive hit for their division chances by losing to the Jets.

The Colts have control of the AFC South, but the Texans (3-4) are lurking for a playoff spot as the No. 9 seed. Jacksonville (4-3) still have a shot at the wild card. There is a playoff spot up for grabs in the AFC, but it appears the AFC West is getting three teams in. Houston would likely have to win the AFC South to get in, but Denver and Los Angeles are on the schedule (Broncos next week).

Here are the early predictions for the AFC playoff teams though the Sunday slate of games in Week 8:

Colts (AFC North) Chiefs (AFC West) Bills (AFC East) Steelers (AFC North) Patriots (wild card) Broncos (wild card) Chargers (wild card)

NFC playoff picture



Rank Team W L T PCT 1 Packers 5 1 1 .786 2 Eagles 6 2 0 .750 3 Buccaneers 6 2 0 .750 4 Seahawks 5 2 0 .714 5 Lions 5 2 0 .714 6 Rams 5 2 0 .714 7 49ers 5 3 0 .625

1. Green Bay Packers (5-1-1)

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, vs. Eagles, at Giants, vs. Vikings, at Lions, vs. Bears, at Broncos, at Bears, vs. Ravens, at Vikings

The Packers took care of business against the Steelers in a matchup of division leaders, holding onto the No. 1 seed. The Eagles aren't going anywhere in the NFC, so the Week 10 matchup could be for the top seed in the conference when all is said and done. Green Bay has a pretty easy schedule after Philadelphia.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (6-2)

Remaining schedule: Bye, at Packers, vs. Lions, at Cowboys, vs. Bears, at Chargers, vs. Raiders, at Commanders, at Bills, vs. Commanders

The Eagles go into their bye week with a two-game lead over the Cowboys in the loss column with a head-to-head victory in hand. They have control of the NFC East, but the Week 10 matchup with the Packers and Week 11 showdown with the Lions loom large for home-field advantage.

3. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-2)

Remaining schedule: Bye, vs. Patriots, at Bills, at Rams, vs. Cardinals, vs. Saints, vs. Falcons, at Panthers, at Dolphins, vs. Panthers

The Buccaneers are in control in the NFC South, and gained a bigger lead with everyone else in the division falling in Week 8. A loss to the Eagles hurts home-field advantage chances, but the Buccaneers do have an easy schedule after back-to-back games against the Patriots and Bills.

4. Seattle Seahawks (5-2)

Remaining schedule: at Commanders, vs. Cardinals, at Rams, at Titans, vs. Vikings, at Falcons, vs. Colts, vs. Rams, at Panthers, at 49ers

The Seahawks had their bye week and took over the division lead with the 49ers falling to the Texans. Two games against the Rams and a rematch with the 49ers will be fun, as the NFC West is a brutal division. Three teams from the NFC West may make the playoffs.

5. Detroit Lions (5-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, at Commanders, at Eagles, vs. Giants, vs. Packers, vs. Cowboys, at Rams, vs. Steelers, at Vikings, at Bears

The Lions retain the No. 5 seed with the Packers winning while they are on their bye. Detroit has losses to Green Bay and Kansas City, but the Lions are one of the more talented teams in the NFL. Their schedule looked rough on paper a week ago, but it got a bit easier.

6. Los Angeles Rams (5-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Saints, at 49ers, vs. Seahawks, vs. Buccaneers, at Panthers, at Cardinals, vs. Lions, at Seahawks, at Falcons, vs. Cardinals

A tough schedule in November could decide the NFC West, but the Rams are right in the mix for the division. Los Angeles remains the No. 6 seed as it was idle this week. The Rams should have a wild card spot (at least) if Matthew Stafford stays healthy, as Los Angeles is a Super Bowl contender in the NFC.

7. San Francisco 49ers (5-3)

Remaining schedule: at Giants, vs. Rams, at Cardinals, vs. Panthers, at Browns, Bye, vs. Titans, at Colts, vs. Bears, vs. Seahawks

The 49ers have sustained injury after injury, and the injuries may have caught up with them after a Week 8 loss to the Texans. San Francisco lost the NFC West lead and fell to third in the division with that loss. The schedule is still very favorable, and the 49ers are 3-0 in the NFC West already. This is a still a playoff team, as no one outside the playoff picture seems to want a playoff spot.

Who's in and who's out?

The Packers remain in control of the NFC North, but Detroit is still within striking distance. This division may be settled by Thanksgiving, when Detroit faces Green Bay in the rematch. Both teams are in the playoffs regardless. Chicago (4-3) is also in the running for a playoff spot, currently possessing the No. 8 seed (half game out of the playoffs).

The Buccaneers have full control of the NFC South. They'll win the division.

The Eagles have control of the NFC East, but have back-to-back games against the Packers and Lions off the bye. A split would be massive for Philadelphia. The Commanders (3-5) and Cowboys (3-4-1) continue to lose ground on a wild card spot in a loaded NFC.

The NFC West is loaded, as two teams (Seahawks, Rams) are 5-2 through eight weeks. The 49ers are right there at 5-3, currently occupying the last playoff spot. The NFC North and NFC West could cancel each other out in the playoff race, as the NFC West matchups could involve some playoff reshuffling. Even though the Bears lost this week, don't count them out.

The seven teams in right now? They may be the seven teams in come January, but Chicago is trying to crash the party.

Here are the early predictions for the NFC playoff teams though the Sunday games in Week 8: