We are at the midway point of the 2023 regular season. Given where we are on the NFL calendar, it's about that time that a check of the standings and overall playoff picture becomes a weekly occurrence. If you're just tuning in now, you'll find something pretty unique in the AFC. At the moment, every team in the AFC North -- the Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, Cincinnati Bengals, and Cleveland Browns -- are all slated to reach the postseason.

Not only that, but we'd get an AFC North showdown right out of the gate if the playoffs began today. The Ravens would be the No. 2 seed in the conference and host the No. 7 seeded Bengals. Meanwhile, the Steelers are currently the No. 5 seed and would visit the Dolphins, while the Browns are the No. 6 seed and would be slated to play the Jaguars in Jacksonville.

In 2002, the NFL brought in an expansion team, the Houston Texans, which then led to realignment. The league put teams into eight divisions consisting of four teams, which is the format we've had since and work under to this day. Since realignment, no division has ever sent every team to the playoffs, so the AFC North would be making a bit of NFL history if these standings hold.

In the 1990s, the NFL did have three instances where four teams from the same division reached the playoffs (1994 NFC Central, 1997 NFC Central, 1998 AFC East). However, there were more than four teams in those respective divisions, so they weren't sending the entire allotment of clubs to the postseason even then.

Thanks to Cincinnati's win over Buffalo on Sunday night that pushed them to 5-3 on the year, this is also the first time since 2002 that there were four teams in a single division two or more games over .500 after Week 9. With that stat in mind, it does seem plausible that these standings hold for the AFC North -- perennially regarded as one of the toughest divisions in the league -- to be fully represented in the playoffs.

That said, the road forward is a bit treacherous for some members of the division. The Bengals and Ravens have the toughest and second-toughest remaining strength of schedule in the entire NFL, respectfully. You can argue that they are the two teams in the division best equipped to come out the other side of that stretch and still reach the playoffs, but it'll be a gauntlet nonetheless. Meanwhile, the Browns as the 11th-toughest remaining schedule, and the Steelers have a softer road ahead that ranks 22nd according to their opponents' combined win percentage.