NFL Playoff Picture, bracket: 2019 Super Bowl picks, best predictions, AFC and NFC teams from unbiased computer model

Three underdogs won on the road in the Wild Card Round, shaking up the NFL Playoff picture in a huge way with the NFL Divisional schedule set to get underway on Saturday. The NFL playoff bracket has eight teams remaining, with Colts vs. Chiefs and Chargers vs. Patriots in the AFC. The NFC Playoff bracket features Eagles vs. Saints and Rams vs Cowboys. There are still plenty of ways to cash in on the 2019 NFL playoffs, so before making any 2019 Super Bowl picks and NFL predictions, be sure to check out the latest playoff projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which beat 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons, has nailed its top-rated picks in 2018-19 and enters the Divisional Round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it hit all four NFL against the spread picks on Wild Card Weekend. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has run every scenario in the NFL playoff bracket 10,000 times and generated unbiased picks for the Divisional Round, conference championships and 2019 Super Bowl. You can see all of them only at SportsLine.

We can tell you the model is high on the Chargers' chances of winning the conference and advancing to Super Bowl 53.

Los Angeles is getting just 7-1 AFC Championship odds in Vegas, but is winning the conference in almost 20 percent of SportsLine's simulations, which is far better than what its odds imply. The 12-4 Chargers were one of the best teams during the regular season, but were forced to settle for a Wild Card berth because they played in the same division as the Chiefs. They had a better regular season than the Patriots, their Divisional Round opponent, and already knocked off the Chiefs once. They're a team you should be all over in the NFL Playoffs 2019.

The model has also updated its picks for who wins in the Divisional Round, who wins each conference, and has found a massive Super Bowl value pick you absolutely need to see before locking in any selections of your own.

So who should you back in the 2019 NFL playoffs? And which long shots have all the value? Check out the latest playoff bracket below, and then visit SportsLine now to see the optimal 2019 Super Bowl and NFL picks, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.



Remaining playoff schedule:



Divisional Round

Saturday, January 12

No. 6 Indianapolis at No. 1 Kansas City, 4:35 p.m. ET

No. 4 Dallas at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET



Sunday, January 13

No. 5 L.A. Chargers at No. 2 New England, 1:05 p.m. ET

No. 6 Philadelphia at No. 1 New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. ET



Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET

AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET



Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 3

AFC vs. NFC in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)