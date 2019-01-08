NFL Playoff Picture, bracket: 2019 Super Bowl picks, best predictions, AFC and NFC teams from unbiased computer model
SportsLine's computer model has evaluated every possible NFL playoff scenario
Three underdogs won on the road in the Wild Card Round, shaking up the NFL Playoff picture in a huge way with the NFL Divisional schedule set to get underway on Saturday. The NFL playoff bracket has eight teams remaining, with Colts vs. Chiefs and Chargers vs. Patriots in the AFC. The NFC Playoff bracket features Eagles vs. Saints and Rams vs Cowboys. There are still plenty of ways to cash in on the 2019 NFL playoffs, so before making any 2019 Super Bowl picks and NFL predictions, be sure to check out the latest playoff projections from SportsLine's proven computer model.
The model, which beat 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons, has nailed its top-rated picks in 2018-19 and enters the Divisional Round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.
It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it hit all four NFL against the spread picks on Wild Card Weekend. Anyone who has followed it is way up.
Now it has run every scenario in the NFL playoff bracket 10,000 times and generated unbiased picks for the Divisional Round, conference championships and 2019 Super Bowl. You can see all of them only at SportsLine.
We can tell you the model is high on the Chargers' chances of winning the conference and advancing to Super Bowl 53.
Los Angeles is getting just 7-1 AFC Championship odds in Vegas, but is winning the conference in almost 20 percent of SportsLine's simulations, which is far better than what its odds imply. The 12-4 Chargers were one of the best teams during the regular season, but were forced to settle for a Wild Card berth because they played in the same division as the Chiefs. They had a better regular season than the Patriots, their Divisional Round opponent, and already knocked off the Chiefs once. They're a team you should be all over in the NFL Playoffs 2019.
The model has also updated its picks for who wins in the Divisional Round, who wins each conference, and has found a massive Super Bowl value pick you absolutely need to see before locking in any selections of your own.
So who should you back in the 2019 NFL playoffs? And which long shots have all the value? Check out the latest playoff bracket below, and then visit SportsLine now to see the optimal 2019 Super Bowl and NFL picks, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.
Remaining playoff schedule:
Divisional Round
Saturday, January 12
No. 6 Indianapolis at No. 1 Kansas City, 4:35 p.m. ET
No. 4 Dallas at No. 2 Los Angeles Rams, 8:15 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 13
No. 5 L.A. Chargers at No. 2 New England, 1:05 p.m. ET
No. 6 Philadelphia at No. 1 New Orleans, 4:40 p.m. ET
Sunday, January 20
NFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET
AFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET
Super Bowl LIII
Sunday, February 3
AFC vs. NFC in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Eagles vs. Saints odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Saints vs. Eagles game 10,000 time...
-
Report: Cards, Kingsbury finalizing deal
The former Texas Tech coach and current USC offensive coordinator appears to be heading to...
-
NFL Coaching Tracker 2019: Updates
Check here for the latest news, rumors and updates for NFL coaching changes and searches
-
Colts vs. Chiefs odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Saturday's Chiefs vs. Colts game 10,000 tim...
-
What title game means for the NFL Draft
Ryan Wilson joins Will Brinson to talk about the national championship through the lens of...
-
LOOK: Philly building mocks Parkey miss
The city's PECO Building is displaying lights that depict Parkey's fateful blocked kick