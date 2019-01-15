NFL Playoff Picture, bracket: 2019 Super Bowl picks, predictions, AFC and NFC teams from model that crushed experts

Thirty-two teams entered the season with aspirations of winning the 2019 Super Bowl, but only four remain entering Sunday's AFC Championship Game and NFL Championship Game. After three upsets the first weekend, the 2019 NFL playoff picture played out as many expected, with the top two seeds in both conferences advancing, setting up a thrilling finish. With the NFL playoff bracket set and 2019 Super Bowl odds updated heading into the home stretch, be sure to check out the the latest NFL picks from the advanced computer model at SportsLine before locking in your own Super Bowl predictions.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, entering the championship round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-1 on all against the spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs.

Now it has run every scenario in the NFL playoff bracket 10,000 times and generated unbiased picks for the rest of the NFL playoff schedule. You can see all of them only at SportsLine.

The SportsLine Projection Model is fading the New England Patriots despite their impressive 41-28 win over the Chargers in the divisional round.

The model gives New England less than a 40 percent chance of winning the AFC Championship Game and under a 20 percent chance of winning Super Bowl 53. Their Super Bowl odds (7-2) imply over a 22 percent chance of winning it all.

The model has revealed the exact Super Bowl chances for all four teams, and it says one team hoists the Lombardi Trophy in nearly one-third of simulations.

So who should you back in the 2019 NFL playoffs? And which team has all the value? Check out the latest NFL playoff bracket below, and then visit SportsLine now to see the optimal 2019 Super Bowl and NFL picks, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.



Remaining playoff schedule:



Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship: New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3:05 p.m. ET

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots, 6:40 p.m. ET



Sunday, February 3

Super Bowl LIII

AFC vs. NFC in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)