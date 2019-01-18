NFL Playoff Picture, bracket: 2019 Super Bowl picks, top predictions, AFC and NFC teams from model on 7-1 run

Vegas named the New England Patriots the preseason Super Bowl favorites at 5-1, while the Rams (10-1) and Saints (16-1) weren't too far behind. The Chiefs (28-1 in the preseason), however, have come a long way in the 2019 Super Bowl odds, as they now sit at 11-4. The Saints are currently the 2019 Super Bowl favorites at 7-4, while the Patriots and Rams are both going off at 7-2. The NFL Playoff bracket has narrowed to these four teams with the NFC Championship Game and AFC Championship set for Sunday. With the NFL playoff picture down to the final four, be sure to check out the latest Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model before making any NFL picks of your own.

SportsLine's proprietary computer model went 176-80 straight-up last season and beat over 95 percent of CBS Sports Office Pool players in 2016 and '17. It also performed better than 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com during that span. Additionally, it went 48-34 on A-rated picks against the spread last season, and $100 bettors who have followed it the past two seasons are up nearly $4,000.

The model has continued to nail its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, entering the championship round on a blistering 16-6 run. For the season, it is now 30-15 on all top-rated picks, extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49. It also went 170-84 on straight-up NFL picks during the regular season, ranking inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com. Additionally, it is 7-1 on all against the spread picks in the 2019 NFL playoffs. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has run every scenario in the NFL playoff bracket 10,000 times and generated unbiased picks for the rest of the NFL playoff schedule. You can see all of them only at SportsLine.

We can tell you that the model isn't high on the Rams, the No. 2 seed in the NFC playoff bracket.

The Rams survived a tough challenge from the Cowboys in the divisional round, but their path is extremely difficult going forward as they visit the top-seeded Saints, a team that already beat them by 10, and then await either the Chiefs or Patriots in Super Bowl LIII.

A closer look at the end of the Rams' regular season reveals that they weren't playing like a Super Bowl-caliber squad. It took a strong fourth quarter to knock off the Lions in Week 13 and then they dropped consecutive games to the Bears and Eagles, both playoff squads. Their high-powered offense accounted for just 29 points combined in those two losses.

They notched comfortable wins over the Cardinals and 49ers, both those do little to ensure that the Rams are ready to make a serious run through the 2019 NFL Playoffs. The model is giving them just an 18.4 percent chance of winning the 2019 Super Bowl, the lowest of any remaining team and far below what their odds imply (22.2 percent). They're a team to steer clear of in your Super Bowl picks this week.

The model has revealed the exact Super Bowl chances for all four teams, and it says one team hoists the Lombardi Trophy in nearly one-third of simulations. This team has all the value, and anyone who backs it could it hit big.

So who should you back in the 2019 NFL playoffs? And which team has all the value? Check out the latest NFL playoff bracket below, and then visit SportsLine now to see the optimal 2019 Super Bowl and NFL picks, all from the model that has outperformed 98 percent of experts tracked by NFLPickWatch.com the past two seasons.



Remaining playoff schedule:



Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship: New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3:05 p.m. ET

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS)



Sunday, February 3

Super Bowl LIII

AFC vs. NFC in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)