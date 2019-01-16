NFL Playoff Picture, bracket: 2019 Super Bowl picks, top predictions, AFC and NFC teams from same model that crushed experts

Plenty of underdogs had hopes of disrupting the 2019 playoff picture, but the top two seeds in each conference survived the divisional round. Now only one game stands between four teams and the 2019 Super Bowl, with the AFC Championship Game and NFC Championship Game both set for Sunday. By the time the week ends, the NFL Playoff bracket will be down to one team from each conference, and they'll head to Atlanta for Super Bowl LIII on CBS. The Saints are the favorites in the live 2019 Super Bowl odds at 7-4, followed by the Chiefs at 11-4. The Patriots and Rams, the two road teams in the Championship Round, are listed at 7-2. Before making any NFL picks this week, be sure to check out the latest Super Bowl predictions from SportsLine's advanced computer model.

We can tell you that the model isn't high on the Saints, the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.

New Orleans survived a tough challenge from the Eagles in the divisional round, coming from behind to hand Nick Foles and Philadelphia a 20-14 loss. But that win came at a cost for New Orleans, as run-stuffing defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins was lost for the postseason with a torn Achilles.

He was a key part of a New Orleans defense that ranked second in the NFL against the run. And the timing couldn't be worse with the formidable duo of Todd Gurley and C.J. Anderson coming to town for the NFC Championship Game 2019.

And even if New Orleans can limit the Rams, there are some concerns that its offense is slowing down. The Saints have averaged under 20 points in their last five outings. That kind of production likely won't be enough to get them past Jared Goff and company and then earn a victory in Super Bowl 53.

SportsLine's model gives New Orleans just a 29.1 percent chance of winning it all, less than its 7-4 Super Bowl odds imply. They're a team to steer clear of in your Super Bowl picks this week.

Remaining playoff schedule:



Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship: New Orleans Saints vs. Philadelphia Eagles, 3:05 p.m. ET

AFC Championship: Kansas City Chiefs vs. New England Patriots, 6:40 p.m. ET



Sunday, February 3

Super Bowl LIII

AFC vs. NFC in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS)