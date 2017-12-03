NFL Playoff Picture: Cowboys, Packers have new life in fascinating NFC wild card race

If things were going to be interesting in the NFC, the teams on the periphery needed help from the Minnesota Vikings and New Orleans Saints. The Panthers-Saints game is pending Sunday afternoon's action, but the Cowboys and Packers should be thrilled about what they got from the Vikings on Sunday during the early slate, as Minnesota's victory over the Falcons really gives new life to the teams chasing the wild card spots.

It's weird, because both the Lions and Packers at this point are pulling for the Vikings. The odds of catching them in the division are slim, but they can absolutely make some noise in the wild-card arena.

The Cowboys looked as good as dead after another bad loss two weeks ago, but beating Washington and having the Falcons lose puts them just a game back of the No. 6 seed.

Atlanta hardly has it easy, with two games remaining against the Saints this season (one at home, obviously) and a matchup against the Panthers as well. They at least get the Buccaneers. It wouldn't be inconceivable to see them go 1-3 down the stretch and 2-2 almost feels like a strong likelihood given how the defense has played lately.

Dallas gets games against the Giants and Raiders on the road, two highly winnable matchups, before hosting Seattle in a game that will feature the return of suspended Ezekiel Elliott. They close with the Eagles, who might have nothing to play for at that point (although the downside of the Vikings winning means Philly might be gunning for home-field advantage in Week 17).

The Packers have life because Aaron Rodgers is due back in just two weeks and after beating the Buccaneers in overtime on Sunday, Green Bay gets the Browns before the Panthers. They have a legitimate path to the playoffs.

What was set to be a major-league jockey session amongst really good teams is suddenly a wide-open battle between a bunch of teams scrambling for a wild-card position.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like after Week 13.

AFC: Who's in

Another ho-hum victory for the Pats in the AFC East sets them up pretty nicely for the No. 1 seed. It is ultimately going to come down to their head-to-head matchup with the Steelers.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2)

The Steelers play the Bengals on Monday night in Cincinnati.

It wasn't enough to just beat the Texans, the Titans also decided to cover the spread with a 75-yard touchdown run from Derrick Henry in garbage time. Tennessee hasn't looked good but is somehow in pretty good shape to win the AFC South and claim the No. 3 seed.

Tom Petty might as well have penned a song about the middle part of the Chiefs season, because they are free fallin' after losses to the Giants, Bills and Jets in consecutive weeks. KC is in danger of losing the division at this point, with both the Chargers and Raiders creeping on them.

The Jaguars snuffed out the Colts on Sunday afternoon, handily whipping up on an inferior opponent with a strong defensive effort and a strong run game. They could very well square off against the Titans with the division on the line, although both teams should make the playoffs at this point.

Baltimore put forth a strong effort against a good quarterback, manhandling Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense en route to a victory that sets them up very well for a No. 6 seed in the AFC.

AFC: Who's out

7. Buffalo Bills (6-6): Nathan Peterman is going to see a lot of time over the next four weeks and the Bills are going to struggle to make the playoffs.

8. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6): They play the Steelers at home on Monday night.

9. Los Angeles Chargers (5-6): They play the Browns on Sunday afternoon.

10. Oakland Raiders (5-6): They play the Giants and Geno Smith on Sunday afternoon.

11. New York Jets (5-7): Another great effort from the Jets, this time in a home victory against the Chiefs. Todd Bowles is a Coach of the Year candidate.

12. Miami Dolphins (5-7): The Dolphins dominated the Broncos and continue to sort of stay in the playoff hunt.

13. Houston Texans (4-8): Any playoff hope died against the Titans, although they have the built-in excuse of not having Deshaun Watson.

14. Indianapolis Colts (3-9): Somehow not yet eliminated from playoff contention, the Colts got hammered by Jacksonville.

15. Denver Broncos (3-9): The Broncos are still alive but going nowhere after getting blown out at Miami.

AFC: Who's Eliminated

16. Cleveland Browns (0-11)

NFC: Who's in

1. Philadelphia Eagles (10-1)

The Eagles play the Seahawks on Sunday night in Seattle.

2. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

What a convincing win over the Falcons on Sunday. Minnesota just keeps putting up big efforts week after week.

The Rams play the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

4. New Orleans Saints (8-3)

The Saints play the Panthers on Sunday afternoon.

5. Carolina Panthers (8-3)

The Panthers play the Saints on Sunday afternoon.

6. Atlanta Falcons (7-5)

The Falcons' loss at home to the Vikings is a dagger, because it put them in serious trouble as they now have several contenders nipping on their heels in the NFC.

NFC: Who's out

7. Seattle Seahawks (7-4): The Seahawks play the Eagles in Seattle on Sunday night.

8. Detroit Lions (6-6): The Lions probably saw their playoff hopes snuffed out with a loss in Baltimore on Sunday. They're going to need to run the table at this point for a wild card.

9. Green Bay Packers (6-6): The Packers, conversely, have more life because they are getting Aaron Rodgers back soon, although they probably need to run the table as well.

10. Dallas Cowboys (6-6): The Cowboys saved their season by beating Washington on Thursday night. They also probably need to run the table if they want to steal a wild card.

11. Arizona Cardinals (5-6): The Cardinals play the Rams on Sunday afternoon.

12. Washington Redskins (5-7): Hard to imagine the Redskins making a run after the loss to the Cowboys. Too many injuries and they couldn't win in the biggest of spots.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-8): Jameis Winston came back but it didn't matter very much, as the Bucs lost to Brett Hundley in overtime.

NFC: Who's Eliminated

14. Chicago Bears (3-9)

15. New York Giants (2-9)

16. San Francisco 49ers (2-10)