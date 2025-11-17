This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning, everyone! Have you caught your breath yet after those massive NFL showdowns? Carter Bahns here to recap the colossal Week 11 battles in the pros and the multiple marquee college football games that reshaped the postseason picture. There was a whole lot of "good vs. good" on the gridiron, and we'll sort out what all the results mean.

We also saw a coaching change in the NBA, a couple of top-10 college basketball clashes and some historic fights in the UFC.

Let's break it all down.

🏈 Five things to know Monday

The Eagles defeated the Lions to cap the NFL's numerous marquee Week 11 matchups. The Eagles' win put the finishing touches on a Sunday loaded with playoff implications. Earlier in the day, the Rams jumped ahead of the Seahawks in the NFC West, the Broncos dealt the Chiefs a massive blow in the AFC West race and the Bills (almost entirely thanks to Josh Allen) put up 44 points in a win over the Buccaneers. Oklahoma and Georgia are the biggest winners from college football's Week 12. The No. 8 Sooners are back into the top 10 of the AP Top 25 rankings for the first time in nearly two months, and the No. 4 Bulldogs have their highest mark since Week 2 after their victories over Alabama and Texas, respectively, in a pair of colossal SEC battles. It was a bittersweet day for Oklahoma, though, as it is no longer mathematically alive in the conference title race but still has a clear path to the College Football Playoff. Week 12 featured four CFP top-25 matchups in total, and in the other two, Notre Dame defeated Pittsburgh and USC came back to beat Iowa. The Pelicans fired Willie Green amid their abysmal start. The fifth year of the Green era came to a close. A 2-10 record, which included an NBA-record three losses by at least 30 points in their first six games, put the Pelicans off to a miserable start and highlighted the need for change. But will a coaching move solve all of their problems? Injuries and questionable front-office moves suggest a change in leadership also factored into the Pelicans' disastrous situation. The Mariners are set to make the first major splash of the MLB offseason. Months after they traded for Josh Naylor at the deadline, the Mariners' attempt to re-sign the star first baseman are all but official. It will be a five-year deal for Naylor, who hit the free agency market after Seattle's run to the ALCS. This is an indication that the Mariners are committed to making another World Series push in 2026 and could be the first of many moves as they reconstruct one of the best rosters in franchise history. The UConn men and South Carolina women won two of the top non-conference battles of the college basketball season. AJ Dybantsa scored 21 of his 25 points in the second half as No. 7 BYU threatened to erase No. 3 UConn's 20-point lead, but the Huskies closed the door on the comeback bid for a victory in a highly anticipated non-conference battle in Boston. On the women's side, No. 2 South Carolina passed its first major test of what it hopes is a national championship season in defeating hot-starting No. 8 USC. The top-10 battles headlined a weekend of five ranked games.

🥊 Do not miss this: Makhachev, Shevchenko victorious in spectacular UFC 322 co-main event

Getty Images

Islam Makhachev became a two-division champion in taking the welterweight title from Jack Della Maddalena, and Valentina Shevchenko defended her flyweight title against Weili Zhang to headline a loaded UFC 322 card.

Makhachev won by unanimous decision after flexing his dominant grappling skills and, in turn, became the 11th UFC fighter to hold championships in multiple divisions. Shevchenko made her size advantage clear and secured a unanimous decision of her own in defeating Zhang, who vacated the strawweight championship in an attempt to take the flyweight title.

According to Brian Campbell, Makhachev may now be the greatest fighter in his star-studded camp and Shevchenko is starting to pick up steam in the GOAT debate.

On Makhachev: "It has gotten to the point where Makhachev's accomplishments might be enough to surpass Khabib [ Nurmagomedov 's] perfect 9-0 record."

"It has gotten to the point where Makhachev's accomplishments might be enough to surpass [ 's] perfect 9-0 record." On Shevchenko: "In what might go down as the signature victory of her incredible career against a two-time former strawweight champion in and fellow future Hall of Famer in Zhang, Shevchenko brought a swift end to any pound-for-pound debate with such a dominant performance."

🤕 Quarterback injuries, spit-induced fight disrupt otherwise fantastic NFL Week 11

Getty Images

Unfortunately, quarterback injuries were more than just a footnote in the biggest takeaways from Sunday's NFL action. The rough day began when Aaron Rodgers left the Steelers' win over the Bengals with a wrist injury, continued with Michael Penix Jr. exiting from the Falcons' overtime loss to the Panthers with a knee issue and concluded in the late window when Dillon Gabriel finished the Browns' loss to the Ravens in concussion protocol.

Injuries were not the only things to send players to the locker room. Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey was ejected for throwing a punch at Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase, and the players gave differing accounts of what prompted the altercation. Ramsey claimed that Chase spit on him, and while video appeared to back up his claim, the latter denied the accusation. The NFL will investigate.

Don't let the unfortunate events detract from an otherwise terrific weekend of football, though. Cody Benjamin named these winners from Week 11:

Jaguars: "[The Chargers ] were rendered totally uncompetitive in the most impressive showing of Liam Coen's first season atop the Jaguars, suddenly reviving Jacksonville's playoff hopes."

"[The ] were rendered totally uncompetitive in the most impressive showing of first season atop the Jaguars, suddenly reviving Jacksonville's playoff hopes." Ben Johnson: "Are the Bears playing clean, dominant football? Not necessarily. Are they playing winning football? There's no denying it. Chicago logged its seventh win in eight weeks on Sunday."

"Are the playing clean, dominant football? Not necessarily. Are they playing winning football? There's no denying it. Chicago logged its seventh win in eight weeks on Sunday." Josh Allen's MVP odds: "No. 17 put on his cape as a true dual threat to outlast Baker Mayfield's own heroics, accounting for six scores and almost 350 total yards while spreading the ball to 10 different receivers."

😅 College Football Playoff contenders survive Week 12 scares

Getty Images

Week 12 was always going to reshape the College Football Playoff race because of the quartet of ranked matchups. That came to fruition when Texas suffered a potentially catastrophic third loss and Alabama lost traction at the top of the SEC ladder. But a few other games provided some thrill and threatened to turn the CFP picture upside down in surprising fashion. Fortunately for the victors of those games, the upsets did not come to fruition.

Michigan, Ole Miss, Georgia Tech and Texas A&M each had to erase second-half deficits to overcome unranked foes. Michigan defeated Northwestern on a last-second field goal from Dominic Zvada, Ole Miss got 224 yards and three touchdowns from Kewan Lacy in a heroic effort against Florida and Georgia Tech moved a step closer to the ACC crown with a come-from-behind win at Boston College.

The Aggies fended off an upset in the most eye-catching fashion, clawing back from a 30-3 halftime deficit for a 31-30 win over South Carolina. David Cobb, who gave Texas A&M a "B" grade for the week, explained why the Aggies' win could be a turning point for the program.

Cobb: "So often over the past 15 years, Texas A&M has looked the part of a contender for a time before wilting into a heap of mediocrity. There was a feeling of 'here we go again' on Saturday in the first half as the No. 3 Aggies hosted a reeling South Carolina team. … But as it turned out, Texas A&M was merely setting the stage for the biggest comeback in school history."

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Imagn Images

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏀 Bucks at Cavaliers, 7 p.m. on Peacock

🏀 No. 5 LSU at Tulane (W), 7 p.m. on ESPNU

🏀 SIU-Edwardsville at No. 24 Wisconsin (M), 8 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏈 Cowboys at Raiders, 8:15 p.m. on ABC/ESPN/ESPN2

🏀 Rice at No. 20 Tennessee (M), 8:30 p.m. on SEC Network