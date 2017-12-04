NFL Playoff Picture: Eagles drop out of top spot in NFC while Seahawks fly high

There's a very good reason why the Seattle Seahawks are not underdogs at home in primetime very often. They proved it on Sunday night, handing the Eagles a rare loss -- just Philly's second of the season -- and beating the Eagles by 14 points, effectively shell-shocking Philadelphia's offense despite limited personnel on defense.

The Legion of Boom might be getting older and Richard Sherman/Kam Chancellor might be out for the year, but let's hold off on just writing off the Seahawks.

In fact, thanks to viable MVP candidate Russell Wilson, who spun roughly 432 times per dropback Sunday, the Seahawks managed to insert themselves right into the playoff conversation. After starting the day on the outside looking in, the Seahawks got every break they could ask for, winning while the Panthers and Falcons both lost.

The result was the Seahawks sliding into the No. 5 spot in the NFC race, and the Falcons falling out of the playoff picture after Week 13. Carolina holds onto the six seed and, goodness, it is going to require a lot of wins to take a playoff spot in the NFC. At least 10, one would surmise, with Carolina/Seattle sitting at eight wins each and four games left on the schedule.

Perhaps this is burying the lede, but the Eagles also dropped in the race. The Minnesota Vikings, who are hosting the daggum Super Bowl, would currently not have to leave the state of Minnesota should they run the table in the playoffs, because they jumped the Eagles as the No. 1 seed after Philly's loss on Sunday night.

That's a result of a deep tiebreaker: strength of victory, as Minnesota's .464 beats out the Eagles' .375.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like after Week 13.

AFC: Who's in

Another ho-hum victory for the Pats in the AFC East sets them up pretty nicely for the No. 1 seed. It is ultimately going to come down to their head-to-head matchup with the Steelers.

2. Pittsburgh Steelers (9-2)

The Steelers play the Bengals on Monday night in Cincinnati.

It wasn't enough to just beat the Texans, the Titans also decided to cover the spread with a 75-yard touchdown run from Derrick Henry in garbage time. Tennessee hasn't looked good but is somehow in pretty good shape to win the AFC South and claim the No. 3 seed.

Tom Petty might as well have penned a song about the middle part of the Chiefs season, because they are free fallin' after losses to the Giants, Bills and Jets in consecutive weeks. KC is in a three-way tie for the division, although they currently hold the tiebreaker in a three-way situation because of their 2-1 division record. Both the Raiders and Chargers are 2-2. KC is in trouble.

The Jaguars snuffed out the Colts on Sunday afternoon, handily whipping up on an inferior opponent with a strong defensive effort and a strong run game. They could very well square off against the Titans with the division on the line, although both teams should make the playoffs at this point.

Baltimore put forth a strong effort against a good quarterback, manhandling Matthew Stafford and the Lions offense en route to a victory that sets them up very well for a No. 6 seed in the AFC.

AFC: Who's out

7. Los Angeles Chargers (6-6): The Chargers didn't demolish the Browns the way I expected them to, but they still won pretty handily thanks to a Joey Bosa strip sack of DeShone Kizer on a late drive and an interception on the ensuing possession. They were left for dead and now are right in the thick of things.

8. Buffalo Bills (6-6): Nathan Peterman is going to see a lot of time over the next four weeks and the Bills are going to struggle to make the playoffs.

9. Oakland Raiders (6-6): They took care of business against a banged-up Giants team, although they didn't look great doing it. Give them a mulligan because both Amari Cooper and Michael Crabtree were missing. First-place tie!

10. Cincinnati Bengals (5-6): They play the Steelers at home on Monday night.

11. New York Jets (5-7): Another great effort from the Jets, this time in a home victory against the Chiefs. Todd Bowles is a Coach of the Year candidate.

12. Miami Dolphins (5-7): The Dolphins dominated the Broncos and continue to sort of stay in the playoff hunt.

13. Houston Texans (4-8): Any playoff hope died against the Titans, although they have the built-in excuse of not having Deshaun Watson.

14. Indianapolis Colts (3-9): Somehow not yet eliminated from playoff contention, the Colts got hammered by Jacksonville.

15. Denver Broncos (3-9): The Broncos are still alive but going nowhere after getting blown out at Miami.

AFC: Who's Eliminated

16. Cleveland Browns (0-11)

NFC: Who's in

1. Minnesota Vikings (10-2)

What a convincing win over the Falcons on Sunday. Minnesota just keeps putting up big efforts week after week.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (10-2)

The Eagles have dominated teams all season long but got dominated on Sunday night when they went into Seattle to go up against an underdog Seahawks team in primetime. The Eagles now have to face the realization that they could quite easily end up not getting a bye in the playoffs if they don't close out this season strong.

The Rams handled their business against the Cardinals, although they let Arizona hang around a little bit. It's hard to be too mad, considering they were playing on the road as a 7.5-point favorite and still managed to cover.

The Saints dominated the Panthers on Sunday afternoon and Alvin Kamara put on another magnificent show. He might be putting himself in the discussion for Offensive Player of the Year, never mind rookie.

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-4)

What a massive freaking win for the Seahawks here. They went from a demolished roster to the No. 5 seed out of nowhere with a home win over the Eagles.

6. Carolina Panthers (8-4)

The Panthers have just four losses, but they've now been swept by the Saints and lost to the Eagles. They haven't proven they can hang with the elite NFC teams just yet. Carolina needs to get Ryan Kalil and Greg Olsen back.

NFC: Who's out

7. Atlanta Falcons (7-5): The Falcons' loss at home to the Vikings is a dagger, because it put them in serious trouble as they now have several contenders nipping on their heels in the NFC.

8. Detroit Lions (6-6): The Lions probably saw their playoff hopes snuffed out with a loss in Baltimore on Sunday. They're going to need to run the table at this point for a wild card.

9. Green Bay Packers (6-6): The Packers, conversely, have more life because they are getting Aaron Rodgers back soon, although they probably need to run the table as well.

10. Dallas Cowboys (6-6): The Cowboys saved their season by beating Washington on Thursday night. They also probably need to run the table if they want to steal a wild card.

11. Washington Redskins (5-7): Hard to imagine the Redskins making a run after the loss to the Cowboys. Too many injuries and they couldn't win in the biggest of spots.

12. Arizona Cardinals (5-7): The Cardinals are playing hard with minimal talent left, particularly on offense. Even Adrian Peterson is injured at this point.



13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-8): Jameis Winston came back but it didn't matter very much, as the Bucs lost to Brett Hundley in overtime.

NFC: Who's Eliminated

14. Chicago Bears (3-9)

15. New York Giants (2-9)

16. San Francisco 49ers (2-10)