NFL Playoff Picture: Eagles have two chances to clinch the NFC East, beginning on TNF

The Philadelphia Eagles are having a heck of a season. At 10-1, they blasted through their preseason projected win total from Vegas (8.5) and they have been smashing people lately, beating opponents by 27 points per game on average over the last four weeks.

Things are going so well they could end up clinching the NFC East division title as soon as THIS WEEK.

In fact, there are two such scenarios where the Eagles could clinch according to the NFL. Let's break them down.

Eagles beat the Seahawks (or tie)

Very simple! If the Eagles beat Seattle (they are a five-point favorite in Seattle) on Sunday afternoon, they will be 11-1. That will put them at least five games ahead of either the Cowboys or the Redskins (who play on Thursday night), regardless of who wins.

Since after this week there will only be four weeks of regular season football left to play (14, 15, 16 and 17), an Eagles win would make it mathematically impossible for them to be caught by either Dallas or Washington.

Ergo, win and you are in if you're Philly. In fact, win on Sunday and the Eagles guarantee themselves they will host a playoff game. At 11-1, they would also be pretty likely to secure a bye at some point in the next four weeks. But they don't even have to win in order to lock up the division.

A tie would also be enough to secure the division because it would mean worst case the Eagles finish 10-5-1. If the Cowboys won, they would be 6-6 and best case could finish at 10-6, which is a worse winning percentage than the Eagles worst-case scenario.

Cowboys lose to the Redskins (or tie)

The Eagles could actually clinch the division before they even play, if Washington (a one-point underdog) is capable of beating the Cowboys. In that scenario, the Cowboys would fall to 5-7, while the Redskins would be 6-6.

So the best case for the Cowboys would be 9-7 (which would be worse than the worst case for the Eagles at 10-6) while the Redskins best-case record would be 10-6. Even if the Redskins won out and the Eagles lost out, Philly would take the division by virtue of a tiebreaker, having swept the season series against Washington.

Additionally, Dallas tying the Redskins would leave both teams at 5-6-1, which means neither team could finish better than 9-6-1. The Eagles already have 10 wins.

In other words, the Cowboys are very much fighting for their playoff lives this Thursday night, while they could help to do the Eagles a favor by losing and handing Philadelphia the division.