NFL Playoff Picture: Eagles have two chances to clinch the NFC East, beginning on TNF
Here's how Philly can lock up the division in the coming week
The Philadelphia Eagles are having a heck of a season. At 10-1, they blasted through their preseason projected win total from Vegas (8.5) and they have been smashing people lately, beating opponents by 27 points per game on average over the last four weeks.
Things are going so well they could end up clinching the NFC East division title as soon as THIS WEEK.
In fact, there are two such scenarios where the Eagles could clinch according to the NFL. Let's break them down.
Eagles beat the Seahawks (or tie)
Very simple! If the Eagles beat Seattle (they are a five-point favorite in Seattle) on Sunday afternoon, they will be 11-1. That will put them at least five games ahead of either the Cowboys or the Redskins (who play on Thursday night), regardless of who wins.
Since after this week there will only be four weeks of regular season football left to play (14, 15, 16 and 17), an Eagles win would make it mathematically impossible for them to be caught by either Dallas or Washington.
Ergo, win and you are in if you're Philly. In fact, win on Sunday and the Eagles guarantee themselves they will host a playoff game. At 11-1, they would also be pretty likely to secure a bye at some point in the next four weeks. But they don't even have to win in order to lock up the division.
A tie would also be enough to secure the division because it would mean worst case the Eagles finish 10-5-1. If the Cowboys won, they would be 6-6 and best case could finish at 10-6, which is a worse winning percentage than the Eagles worst-case scenario.
Cowboys lose to the Redskins (or tie)
The Eagles could actually clinch the division before they even play, if Washington (a one-point underdog) is capable of beating the Cowboys. In that scenario, the Cowboys would fall to 5-7, while the Redskins would be 6-6.
So the best case for the Cowboys would be 9-7 (which would be worse than the worst case for the Eagles at 10-6) while the Redskins best-case record would be 10-6. Even if the Redskins won out and the Eagles lost out, Philly would take the division by virtue of a tiebreaker, having swept the season series against Washington.
Additionally, Dallas tying the Redskins would leave both teams at 5-6-1, which means neither team could finish better than 9-6-1. The Eagles already have 10 wins.
In other words, the Cowboys are very much fighting for their playoff lives this Thursday night, while they could help to do the Eagles a favor by losing and handing Philadelphia the division.
-
Gabbert could start for Cardinals in '18
That is, if Carson Palmer retires
-
Giants bench Eli Manning for Geno Smith
Manning's starting streak is officially ending
-
Knockout, survivor pool picks, Week 13
National sports writer Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 13 football survivor...
-
Cowboys' QB 'shocked' by teams struggles
The young quarterback is getting his first taste of adversity in the NFL
-
Pete Prisco's Week 13 NFL Picks
December football means big games and Falcons will have enough to beat Vikings
-
Week 13 NFL odds, picks: Back Patriots
Our computer model simulated every Week 13 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising resu...
Add a Comment