NFL Playoff Picture: Here are the scenarios for every single NFL team in Week 17

Week 17 in the NFL is always a wild scene and this year is no different, although there are not quite as many teams still alive for the playoff hunt. Only three teams -- the Chargers, Bills and Seahawks -- are on the outside looking in with an actual chance to make the postseason.

All but one division -- the NFC South -- is secured heading into Week 17, and the Saints can hammer out the last one with a simple victory in Tampa Bay.

The scenarios that get crazy largely involve seeding, and most of the action will be going down during the 4 p.m. ET slate of games on Sunday.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like after Week 17 and beyond.

via CBSSports.com

AFC: Who's in

The Patriots clinched the AFC East, they clinched a bye in the first round of the playoffs and if they beat the Jets on Sunday afternoon they will clinch homefield advantage throughout the postseason. They own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers, but losing to New York and having the Steelers beat the Browns would mean New England finishes as the No. 2 seed.

2. (z) Pittsburgh Steelers (12-3)

The Steelers are apparently going to rest their starters against the Browns in Week 17, with Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell unlikely to play. The Steelers clinched the AFC North weeks ago, have clinched a bye and can only secure the No. 1 seed by beating the Browns and having the Jets beat the Patriots. Mike Tomlin clearly does not see the second part playing out.

The Jaguars play the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon and win or lose they are locked into the No. 3 seed. Jacksonville holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers but can't catch them in wins, and they have a two-game conference record lead over the Chiefs for the third seed. Despite that, Doug Marrone still says he is playing all his starters against Tennessee.

4. (y) Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and cannot be anything other than the No. 4 seed, which is why Andy Reid is going to start Patrick Mahomes at quarterback this week.

The Ravens only have to beat the Bengals at home on Sunday to secure the No. 5 seed. If they lose and the Bills and Titans win, the Ravens would miss the playoffs. If the lose and the Bills or Titans also lose, Baltimore would make the playoffs as the No. 6 seed (they hold the three-way tiebreaker over the Titans/Bills and Chargers).

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

The Titans have a simple case on Sunday: win at home against the Jaguars and they are into the postseason. They would hold the tiebreaker over the Bills and Chargers, and would make the postseason at 9-7. They could still land the No. 6 seed if they lose, assuming both the Bills and Chargers also lose.

AFC: Who's out

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7): The Chargers still need a lot of help, but they are far from dead. If L.A. beats the Raiders, the Titans lose and the Ravens win or the Bills lose, then Philip Rivers and Co. will get into the playoffs. There a couple combinations (Ravens lose, Bills lose) but the Chargers have to get a Titans loss to have a shot at the postseason.

8. Buffalo Bills (8-7): The Bills need some help as well. It starts with them winning against the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami. Then the Bills need either a Ravens loss or Chargers loss and a Titans loss. They have a tough road because the Chargers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.

AFC: Who's Eliminated

9. Miami Dolphins (6-9)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9)

11. Oakland Raiders (6-9)

12. Denver Broncos (5-10)

13. New York Jets (5-10)

14. Houston Texans (4-11)

15. Indianapolis Colts (3-12)

16. Cleveland Browns (0-15)

NFC: Who's in

The Eagles clinched homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with a Christmas night win over the Raiders and have nothing to play for in Week 17 when they host the Cowboys.

The Vikings host the Bears in the early game and are attempting to secure a bye. They hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rams, but if they lose, the Saints lose and the Panthers win, the Vikings would fall to the No. 3 seed and Carolina would jump to the No. 2 seed. If Minnesota wins they clinch a bye, however.

3. (y) Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

The Rams are playing the 49ers and are locked into either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed at this point, which is why Sean McVay is sitting his starters against San Francisco. (You could argue he should play his guys and try to secure the higher seed, but maybe he would rather play the Eagles than the Vikings should they win the first game.) If the Rams lose and the Saints win, New Orleans would be the No. 3 seed, while L.A. would be the No. 4 seed. If the Panthers win, the Saints lose and the Rams lose, Carolina becomes the No. 3 seed.

4. (x) New Orleans Saints (11-4)

The Saints are playing the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon with the division title potentially on the line. If New Orleans wins, it clinches the NFC South and the No. 4 seed. If New Orleans loses and the Panthers win, Carolina would take the division. The Saints lost to the Rams and Vikings in head-to-head battles, so they cannot climb into a first-round bye.

5. (x) Carolina Panthers (11-4)

The Panthers are playing the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon with either everything or nothing on the line. Carolina can still earn a bye and the No. 2 seed, but if Minnesota beats the Bears in the early slate, that will be off the table. Carolina can still win the division, but needs the Saints to lose to the Buccaneers for that to happen.

6. Atlanta Falcons (9-6)

The Falcons host the Panthers on Sunday afternoon and everything is on the line for them, since they will not have the benefit of seeing what the Seahawks do before. If Seattle loses or if the Falcons win, the Falcons are in the playoffs. They cannot be higher than the No. 6 seed at this point though.

NFC: Who's out

7. Seattle Seahawks (9-6): The Seahawks play the Cardinals at home on Sunday afternoon. The only scenario for them to get into the postseason involves the Falcons losing and Seattle winning. If Atlanta wins or if the Seahawks lose, Seattle will be eliminated.

NFC: Who's Eliminated

8. Detroit Lions (8-7)

9. Dallas Cowboys (8-7)

10. Green Bay Packers (7-8)

11. Washington Redskins (7-8)

12. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

13. San Francisco 49ers (5-10)

14. Chicago Bears (5-10)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-11)

16. New York Giants (2-13)

Legend:

(x) - clinched playoff berth

(y) - clinched division

(z) - clinched first-round bye

(*) - clinched home-field advantage