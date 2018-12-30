NFL Playoff Picture live updates: Tracking Eagles, Vikings, Ravens, Steelers, Bears, Rams in Week 17
Live scores, analysis, highlights and updates from all of Week 17's games with playoff implications
Welcome to Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season! It's almost playoff time, and that means we'll be live-blogging the Week 17 games until we figure out who is actually going to the postseason.
Nine of the participants in the playoffs have already been determined, as the Chiefs, Patriots, Texans, Chargers, Saints, Rams, Bears, Cowboys, and Seahawks have already clinched postseason berths. That leaves three spots up for grabs -- two in the AFC and one in the NFC. There are four teams vying for those two AFC spots (Titans, Colts, Ravens, and Steelers) and two teams battling it out for the remaining spot in the NFC (Vikings and Eagles).
That means there are five games that will have a direct impact on who actually gets into the playoffs. And of course, actual spots in the dance are not the only thing on the line. There are still a bunch of seeds that have yet to be determined. In the AFC, every single seed is still up for grabs, and there are four different teams that can still clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. In the NFC, the No. 1 seed is locked in (Saints) but No. 2 and 3 are still up for grabs, with the Rams and Bears each able to possible secure a bye, and the No. 5 and 6 have yet to be determined either.
Enjoy.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Watch This Game Live
-
Colts vs. Titans odds, picks, bets, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Sunday's Titans vs. Colts game 10,000 times
-
Mayock 'strong candidate' for Raiders GM
The Raiders could bring the NFL Network analyst into the front office
-
Updates: Mahomes reaches 50 TDs
All of the best highlights from Week 17 are right here
-
SNF: Titans vs. Colts expert picks, odds
RJ White has his finger on the pulse of Andrew Luck and the Colts
-
Insider Notes: NFL's diversity problem
With another coaching and GM cycle set to begin, there is a lack of diverse candidates and...
-
Jaguars not making coach, GM changes
The Jaguars aren't making changes at the coach or GM position in 2019