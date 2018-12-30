NFL Playoff Picture live updates: Tracking Patriots, Texans, Eagles, Vikings, Ravens, Steelers, Bears, Rams

Welcome to Week 17 of the 2018 NFL season! It's almost playoff time, and that means we'll be live-blogging the Week 17 games until we figure out who is actually going to the postseason.

Nine of the participants in the playoffs have already been determined, as the Chiefs, Patriots, Texans, Chargers, Saints, Rams, Bears, Cowboys, and Seahawks have already clinched postseason berths. That leaves three spots up for grabs -- two in the AFC and one in the NFC. There are four teams vying for those two AFC spots (Titans, Colts, Ravens, and Steelers) and two teams battling it out for the remaining spot in the NFC (Vikings and Eagles).

That means there are five games that will have a direct impact on who actually gets into the playoffs. And of course, actual spots in the dance are not the only thing on the line. There are still a bunch of seeds that have yet to be determined. In the AFC, every single seed is still up for grabs, and there are four different teams that can still clinch home-field advantage throughout the AFC playoffs. In the NFC, the No. 1 seed is locked in (Saints) but No. 2 and 3 are still up for grabs, with the Rams and Bears each able to possible secure a bye, and the No. 5 and 6 have yet to be determined either.

Enjoy.