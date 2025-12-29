This is an article version of the CBS Sports HQ AM Newsletter, the ultimate guide to every day in sports. You can sign up to get it in your inbox every weekday morning here.

Good morning, everyone! Carter Bahns here. I hope you all had a fantastic holiday weekend and are ready to put a bow on 2025. A few NFL teams already have their sights set on 2026 after falling out of playoff contention in Week 17, and if your favorite team is part of that group, I extend my sympathies.

As we enter the final week of the year, we'll take a look at the NFL playoff picture, analyze Michigan's coaching hire and cover all the other important notes from the post-Christmas sports slate.

Here we go.

🏈 Five things to know Monday

📊 Do not miss this: Where Kyle Whittingham, new hires rank among Big Ten coaches

Getty Images

The caliber of coaching in the Big Ten got even stronger with the latest batch of moves on the carousel, which saw four programs undergo staff turnover. Whittingham's arrival at Michigan gave the Wolverines an apparent immediate upgrade, and while the same cannot be said with absolute certainty for Penn State, Michigan State and UCLA, each of those teams made exciting moves that could quickly prove beneficial.

Chip Patterson ranked the 18 coaches in the Big Ten after the recent hires, and two of the newcomers stand in the upper half of the conference.

Kyle Whittingham, Michigan: No. 4

No. 4 Matt Campbell, Penn State: No. 8

No. 8 Pat Fitzgerald, Michigan State: No. 11

No. 11 Bob Chesney, UCLA: No. 16

From Ryan Day to Mike Locksley, you can see the rest of Patterson's Big Ten coach rankings here.

🏈 NFL Week 17 takeaways include Seahawks' dominance, Steelers' missed opportunity

Getty Images

The penultimate week of the NFL regular season saw numerous teams lock up playoff berths and division titles. But some of the squads that learned their postseason fate are disappointed with the result. Here's everything you need to know from Week 17:

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

Getty Images

📺 What we're watching Monday

🏈 Birmingham Bowl: Georgia Southern vs. Appalachian State, 2 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 Southern at No. 20 Illinois (M), 3 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 UMass-Lowell at No. 25 Iowa (M), 5 p.m. on Big Ten Network

🏀 Dartmouth at No. 22 Florida (M), 6 p.m. on SEC Network

🏀 Pittsburgh at No. 20 Notre Dame (W), 6 p.m. on ACC Network

🏀 Cornell at No. 9 Michigan State (M), 7 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Cavaliers at Spurs, 8 p.m. on NBC

🏀 No. 18 North Carolina at Boston College (W), 8 p.m. on ACC Network

🏈 Rams at Falcons, 8:15 p.m. on ESPN

🏀 No. 6 Michigan at Oregon (W), 9 p.m. on FS1

🏀 Mavericks at Trail Blazers, 10:30 p.m. on NBC