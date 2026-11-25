The road to the Super Bowl runs through the Buffalo Bills, who stand atop the AFC through 11 weeks and are poised to dominate their division en route to a potential first-round bye in the postseason. Most of the division leaders in this conference, Bills included, are runaway favorites, so the drama in the battle for the top four seeds should be limited over the final two months of the regular season. But the wild card race is a different story.

The bottom is falling out in the AFC in real time, leaving an uninspiring crop of teams vying for the final spots in the bracket. The Houston Texans stand two games below .500 but have just as strong a chance as practically any non-division leader of clinching a spot in the field. That goes to show how few competent squads exist outside of the top four.

Quarterback injuries are to blame for some of these woes, but the middle tier's struggles go beyond Drake Maye's fractured fibula and Lamar Jackson's thumb surgery. Three teams will rise from this group of wild card hopefuls nonetheless, earning spots in the seven-team bracket.

Here is a breakdown of the AFC playoff picture and a ranking of the seven strongest wild card contenders.

Division leaders

Unofficially out of it

Officially eliminated from playoff contention

None

Wild card contenders

Division title and playoff odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

7. Las Vegas Raiders (4-7)

Odds to win AFC West: +20000

+20000 Odds to make playoffs: +1125

+1125 CBS Sports Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 2.9%

Defense is an increasingly concerning issue for the Raiders. They rank 29th in EPA per play allowed and have surrendered at least 30 points in all but one game since Week 4. It is going to be nearly impossible to win games unless Fernando Mendoza quickly turns his promise into production as a prolific young quarterback. This offense, as currently constructed, is not built to put 30 or more points on the board every week.

But signs in Mendoza's second start suggested the future is bright. He still took too many sacks and completed only 18 of 37 passes, but the No. 1 pick displayed real dual-threat playmaking ability in a three-touchdown effort against the Broncos. Ashton Jeanty even got off the schneid with a much-needed standout performance, breaking loose for a 46-yard run and scoring on the longest receiving play of his career: a 68-yarder. That Mendoza and Jeanty found so much success even without Brock Bowers in the lineup provides room for optimism.

The question is whether this will carry forward through the rest of the season or if it will take until 2027 and beyond for the offense to realize its potential. It at least has the makings of a unit that could win a game or two down the stretch.

Projected final record: 6-11

6. Baltimore Ravens (4-7)

Odds to win AFC North: +14000

+14000 Odds to make playoffs: +740

+740 CBS Sports Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 3.2%

By the time Lamar Jackson returns — if he comes back at all this season — it will be too late to salvage Year 1 of the Jesse Minter era. Six consecutive losses completely tanked what was once an exciting start to a new coaching tenure. The Ravens would be hard-pressed to lose out since Jacoby Brissett has finally stabilized the offense a bit, but where will the wins come from as they work their way through a schedule that still features four games against divisional opponents in a surprisingly competitive AFC North?

A bigger issue than the offense is the defense, which is a complete surprise given Minter's track record as a premier coach on that side of the ball. He was supposed to turn the group around with his acumen and the uptick in talent the franchise experienced over the offseason when it brought in Trey Hendrickson and retained stars in the secondary. Instead, his unit ranks 21st in DVOA and 18th in EPA per play allowed. Every opponent in the last five games, save the Chargers, scored at least 33 points against Minter's squad. And the Chargers won their matchup to get their first win of the season.

Slightly better days are ahead now that Derrick Henry is rolling again and the passing game is at least somewhat functional with Brissett under center. But the playoffs are probably out of reach.

Projected final record: 6-11

5. New England Patriots (5-5)

Odds to win AFC East: +2800

+2800 Odds to make playoffs: +230

+230 CBS Sports Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 23.1%

The Patriots are difficult to handicap at this juncture because the quarterback shakeup hasn't had much time to marinate. The safe bet is to assume Tommy DeVito will not rebound much from the dismal showing he put up in Week 10, when he stepped in early in the loss to the Lions and led the team on just one scoring drive over the final three quarters. Considering the plethora of injuries elsewhere on the roster — most notably with A.J. Brown set to miss multiple weeks and the offensive line remaining a revolving door — New England lacks the weapons to make up for any bleak play from DeVito.

Drake Maye was essentially the only reason the Patriots still had life in the postseason hunt. At his best, he held together an injury-riddled roster and willed it to victories with performances that reflected his near-MVP-caliber play in 2025. But then there were the disastrous outings that showed just how bad this team is when its quarterback is not pulling off heroics.

Unfortunately for New England, it should expect more of the latter so long as DeVito is in the lineup. With Maye out indefinitely as he recovers from a fractured fibula, this season is headed down the drain.

Projected final record: 7-10

4. Pittsburgh Steelers (6-4)

Odds to win AFC North: +1225

+1225 Odds to make playoffs: -168

-168 CBS Sports Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 71.8%

Something is not quite right in Pittsburgh and now Aaron Rodgers has been benched for Mason Rudolph. Two weeks ago, the Steelers had the inside track to a top-four seed. Now they are on the outside of the playoffs looking in. The last two games were two of their worst all year and sounded every alarm.

The Steelers basically no-showed in a primetime divisional showdown with the Bengals two weeks ago and followed that embarrassing contest with a loss to the Eagles, who hadn't won a game in two months. In the process, DK Metcalf lost his composure and earned an ejection, the defense allowed Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase to do whatever they wanted and a typically efficient run game reverted into a non-factor. Nothing went right.

Pittsburgh is at a crossroads. The vibes in the Steel City are sour, and unless this team gets itself right in short order, it could be in for a downward spiral. But at the same time, Mike McCarthy had his team looking like a surefire playoff contender through the first half of the campaign, so a return to form could lead to a trip to the postseason.

Projected final record: 9-8

3. Cleveland Browns (6-4)

Odds to win AFC North: +700

+700 Odds to make playoffs: -138

-138 CBS Sports Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 72.7%

A thrilling comeback against the Texans ensured the Browns didn't hit their bye week on an extended skid, which could do wonders for team morale as they enter the stretch run. In erasing a 17-0 deficit and stunning Houston, the Browns put themselves in the driver's seat in the wild card race. With a manageable remaining schedule that offers plenty of winnable games outside of two contests against the Bengals, Cleveland could be in line to get into the dance for the first time since 2023 and just the fourth time this century.

Even if they come up short, Todd Monken deserves ample credit for making the Browns one of the NFL's most pleasant surprises of the year. The first-year coach inherited a roster hardly anyone believed in and turned it into a division contender, while making the Deshaun Watson contract look a little less disastrous and turning Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion into Rookie of the Year candidates. The defense is fairly solid even in a post-Myles Garrett world, too.

Ideally, Cleveland would jumpstart its run game when it returns from its off week and get Quinshon Judkins rolling, but with the young wide receiver corps performing and Watson playing above expectations, the Browns might be able to throw their way into the playoffs.

Projected final record: 9-8

2. Houston Texans (4-6)

Odds to win AFC South: +950

+950 Odds to make playoffs: +118

+118 CBS Sports Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 30.2%

The further removed the Texans become from their 0-4 start, the more baffling it becomes that they did, in fact, start the season winless. C.J. Stroud continues to play the best football of his career. Will Anderson Jr. is a top-tier Defensive Player of the Year candidate. The wide receiver group is deep and helped Houston field the seventh-best passing attack by yards per game over the first 11 weeks. Three of their last four wins came by 22 or 23 points. The full product of late is more in line with preseason expectations than with the disastrous start.

At the same time, the defense outside of Anderson is a total disappointment, and the Texans cannot run the ball with any kind of consistency or explosiveness. Those deficiencies make the 4-6 record a little more comprehensible.

The margin for error is extremely slim. Houston would become just the second team to bounce back from an 0-4 start and reach the postseason if it gets into the playoffs. But in a wild-card race where almost every other team has greater flaws than the Texans, this team has a realistic chance to climb above .500 for the first time this year and sneak into the No. 6 or No. 7 seed.

Projected final record: 9-8

1. Kansas City Chiefs (8-2)

Odds to win AFC West: +100

+100 Odds to make playoffs: Not listed

Not listed CBS Sports Forecasting & Projections playoff percentage: 99.5%

The Chiefs are a tiebreaker away from owning the No. 2 seed and avoiding the wild card picture altogether. At 8-2, Kansas City is battling the Broncos for the AFC West crown and only stands behind them because of the teams' win percentage against common opponents. Splitting the regular-season series with the Broncos reduces some of the Chiefs' control over their own destiny, but only in the hunt for a top-four seed—not on their path to a postseason berth. It would take a complete collapse for Andy Reid's crew to fall short of a spot in the bracket.

The most favorable schedule in the league through 11 games helped the Chiefs turn themselves back into Super Bowl contenders after missing the playoffs a year ago, but to their credit, they have demolished overmatched opponents. It is not like they are simply skating by and leaning on a slate loaded with bottom-dwellers. Six of their eight wins have come by double-digit margins.

Who are the Chiefs, really? The next five weeks will paint a clearer picture. Road games against the Bills, Rams and Bengals and a home clash with the 49ers are the kinds of tough tests they mostly avoided over the last three months.

Projected final record: 12-5