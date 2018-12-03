NFL Playoff Picture standings, updates for Week 13: Panthers' hopes sinking, Steelers slip after loss

Roughly one month ago, the Panthers were the only potential NFC South challenger remaining for the Saints. Fast forward through November and Carolina's flailing around wildly, looking lost and unlikely to make the playoffs after a hideous fourth-straight loss in Week 13. Things could get uglier: as reported by CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, new owner David Tepper potentially could make front office and head coaching changes if things keep going south.

Things could easily go south too, because the Panthers still have to play the Saints two more times. At 6-6, they're staring down roughly a 16 percent chance of making the postseason. Next week's game against the Browns isn't technically a must-win, but it might as well be. Losing that game would move their playoff hopes from "on life support" to "in the morgue."

If you want a silver lining, at least Carolina kind of still controls its own destiny? Winning out would put the Panthers at 10-6 and likely push them into the playoffs. But good luck finding evidence of the Panthers winning out.

Cam Newton threw four interceptions against the Buccaneers on Sunday, which is impressive considering the Bucs came in with one of the worst defenses in football. Newton's largely been good this season; despite not throwing the ball down the field, Cam has been efficient throughout the season, but he was just brutal on Sunday. It looked like he might even be injured.

Speaking of injuries, Carolina also lost Greg Olsen for what he explained would be the rest of the season after he suffered a second foot injury.

The harsh reality of Carolina's once promising season is setting in quickly: without coming up with some wins fast, they're going to be on the outside looking in for the playoffs.

Of note from the late games: the Rams have officially clinched the NFC West and both the Raiders and 49ers were eliminated from the playoffs with their respective losses.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like after Week 13 and beyond.

AFC: Who's in

The Chiefs didn't make it easy but they took care of business against the Raiders on Sunday afternoon, moving to 10-2 and putting themselves in very good position to secure the No. 1 seed in the AFC. The AFC West could still come down to a matchup against the Chargers however, so nothing is secured for KC just yet.

The Patriots put together another win at home, beating a very good Vikings team. New England knows it needs to get a bye in order to really make a run deep in the playoffs and now the Pats are in a good spot to do so, with a tiebreaker over the Texans and a matchup coming up against the Steelers to potentially secure that bye. Even if they lose to Pittsburgh, the Patriots have some easy AFC East games left on the schedule.

The Texans manhandled the Browns on Sunday during the early games, intercepting Baker Mayfield three times and turning Lamar Miller loose in the running game. It wasn't honestly a close game at any point outside of Myles Garrett sacking Deshaun Watson on the Texans' first drive. Maybe we've been underrating Houston all along? They looked like the Texans were on a fraudulent streak at one point in time, but now they've won nine-straight games. No one wins nine games by accident.

The Steelers gagged away a chance to really lock up the division by losing to the Chargers. Now they have to worry about the Ravens and probably are done when it comes to trying to land a bye during the first week of the playoffs. Things could get awkward for Pittsburgh over the next few weeks.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (9-3)

The Chargers stunned the world and became the first team in NFL history to beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh when trailing by 14 points or more. Philip Rivers and Keenan Allen hooked up 14 times for a pile of yardage, Mike Badgley made a game-winning kick and the Chargers more or less punched their playoff ticket. Now they can focus on trying to win the division.

Another start, another win for Lamar Jackson -- this was a big one too, because the Ravens are now at seven wins. Two more and they can probably start thinking about a playoff matchup. This was also a tough game, on the road against a Falcons team that wasn't quite ready to quit on the season. Jackson was hardly dominant, but he did miss some time after being placed in concussion protocol (he was cleared by the Ravens' staff and returned to the game) as well.

AFC: Who's out

7. Miami Dolphins (6-6): The Dolphins are alive??? It would appear that way, with Miami holding off the Bills and keeping their playoff hopes alive for another week. They're right there in the wild-card hunt somehow.

8. Indianapolis Colts (6-6): Really tough loss in Jacksonville -- the Colts are now a full game behind the Ravens for the final wild card spot and need to really string together some wins to close out the season if they want to make the playoffs. The division is probably off the table at this point.

9. Denver Broncos (5-6): The Broncos are suddenly alive too with this win -- they have a major uphill battle to make the playoffs, but if they can rip off a few decent wins, they're far from dead. Von Miller is a monster.

10. Tennessee Titans (6-6): The Titans salvaged their playoff hopes with a win against the Jets on Sunday, in a game where they looked just terrible for most of the afternoon before rallying to produce enough points to steal a win.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (5-7): The Bengals saw a lost season slip further into the darkness with a loss to the Broncos on Sunday afternoon, as A.J. Green suffered another injury (and might be done for the season) and Jeff Driskel couldn't move the ball very effectively.

12. Cleveland Browns (4-7-1): The Browns had reason to be optimistic heading into this game but got a little bit exposed on the road against a stout defense.

13. Buffalo Bills (4-8): The Bills came up just short against the Dolphins, but they got a lot of nice throws and runs from Josh Allen.

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-8): The Jaguars didn't win pretty, but they managed to win, beating the Colts in a VERY low-scoring game that was the AFC South at its finest. That was a surprisingly inspired effort from a Jags team that looked like it had quit. Nice job by Tom Coughlin inspiring the troops this week.

15. New York Jets (3-9): The Jets somehow lost to the Titans despite jumping out to a big lead. That might be the straw that breaks the back for Todd Bowles although it may have already been too far gone for him.

AFC: Who's Eliminated

16. Oakland Raiders (2-10)

NFC: Who's in

The Rams went into Detroit and took care of business. It wasn't pretty, but Los Angeles managed to beat Detroit by double-digit points. They're in really good shape to lock down the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC as long as they don't slip down the stretch. With their win, the Rams clinched the NFC West division title.

The Saints were EXPOSED on Thursday night by the Dallas Cowboys. Just kidding: but they were bound to slip up at some point and a good defense in Dallas got Drew Brees on a bad night and the Saints now have an uphill battle to secure the top seed in the NFC. Good news is they're waltzing to the division.

The Bears finally fell short, losing to the Giants in New York, but it's an excusable loss because Chicago was trotting out Chase Daniel. Thanksgiving didn't really show it, but the Bears definitely need Mitchel Trubisky under center. This one really stings because the Bears, with a victory, would have been within a game of the Saints in their pursuit of a first-round bye.

The Cowboys continued rolling right along courtesy of a Thursday night victory over the Saints, serving notice to the rest of the NFC East that they plan on being a dominant defensive force. Dallas is too far behind the Saints to get a bye (probably), but it can certainly make a run here over the next few weeks to get everyone extensions. The Cowboys look legit.

5. Seattle Seahawks (7-5)

Here come the Seahawks. After being buried this offseason, the Seahawks are surging towards a playoff berth under Pete Carroll and with Russell Wilson, who threw four touchdowns on just 17 attempts (no idea why he needed to throw 17 times; he had three touchdowns on six attempts and the Seahawks were cruising). Seattle still has three home games left in their final four and should be in great shape to try and lock down a playoff spot. They're going to be a problematic wild-card matchup.

The Redskins play the Eagles on Monday night in Philadelphia.

NFC: Who's out

7. Minnesota Vikings (6-5-1): The Vikings got kind of manhandled in New England against the Patriots and blew a golden opportunity to really make a move on the Bears in the NFC North. Losing Xavier Rhodes was a big problem on Sunday and it might be an issue moving forward.

8. Carolina Panthers (6-6): The Panthers are an abject disaster right now, losing their fourth straight game in ugly fashion by dropping a road game in Tampa Bay that featured four interceptions from Cam Newton. They are in serious danger of missing the playoffs at this point and probably need to win out to get in.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (5-6): The Eagles play the Redskins in Philadelphia on Monday night.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-7): The Buccaneers won another game and might actually finish in second place in the NFC South somehow.

11. Green Bay Packers (4-7-1): The Packers aren't eliminated but their season is basically over with a loss on Sunday afternoon to the lowly Cardinals. That's as bad an L as you can take.

12. Atlanta Falcons (4-8): Another disappointing loss for the Falcons in a game at home, against a would-be playoff contender, there could be some concerns and questions floating around Atlanta about the current setup.

13. New York Giants (4-8): The Giants have now won three out of four and are talking themselves into Eli Manning as the quarterback for the 2019 season. It's pretty glorious.

14. Detroit Lions (4-8): Another ugly loss at home, this time to the Rams. The Lions aren't going anywhere and they're going there quickly.

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-9): The Cardinals beat the Packers! It was a stunning victory that no one saw coming: the Cardinals hadn't won in Green Bay since they were the Chicago Cardinals in 1949.

NFC: Who's Eliminated

16. San Francisco 49ers (2-10)

Legend:

(x) - clinched playoff berth

(y) - clinched division

(z) - clinched first-round bye

(*) - clinched home-field advantage