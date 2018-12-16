NFL Playoff Picture standings, updates, odds for Week 15: Bears win NFC North, exorcise Aaron Rodgers demons

Worst to first is a common occurrence in the NFL, but it's still hard not to be surprised when a questionable team completely flips the script in the following season and wins the division. It's even surprising when everyone spent all offseason talking about the team, like we did with the Chicago Bears.

The Bears were one of the offseason darlings in the NFL, thanks to GM Ryan Pace's makeover of the roster, following the blueprint of the 2017 Rams by surrounding a young, franchise quarterback with the right pieces. Pace has as good a case as anyone to win the 2018 NFL Executive of the Year award.

Part of the praise comes from the hire of Matt Nagy, who has as good a case as anyone to win the 2018 NFL Coach of the Year award for the work he did coaching up Mitchell Trubisky. Another part of the praise comes from trading for Khalil Mack, who has as good a case as anyone (except maybe Aaron Donald) to win the 2018 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. Some of the praise should involve keeping Vic Fangio, who's been a mastermind pulling the strings for the defense this year.

Guys like Allen Robinson, Trey Burton and Taylor Gabriel have been huge additions on offense. Pace saw what the Rams did: draft Jared Goff, give him Sean McVay and surround him with a bunch of weapons, and he copied that to a tee. It's worked out in similar fashion.

The way in which Chicago clinched the NFC North can't be overlooked either. For the last decade, Aaron Rodgers has owned Chicago, going 8-2 inside the friendly confines of Soldier Field prior to Sunday afternoon. Rodgers played his best games on the Bears homefield, shredding the hated rival repeatedly. Not on Sunday: Chicago jumped out to a quick start, locking down Rodgers and the Packers offense and turning that matchup into a very Bears-y type of game. Low scoring, let Trubisky utilize his weapons, minimize turnover potential.

The Bears would allow the Packers back into the game by going for a questionable fake punt that ended up with a Packers touchdown and Rodgers hitting Davante Adams on a two-point conversion to tie things at 14. A fumble on the next drive led to some understandable, ahem, puckering among Bears fans, who'd seen this happen too many times.

But it didn't last long: Chicago forced a punt, marched for a score and never looked back. They would tack on a field goal on the next possession and keep Rodgers from doing anything the rest of the day. The final? An impressive 24-17, but a more impressive lockdown of Rodgers, who finished 25 of 42 with 274 yards, a pick and no touchdowns.

It's hard to believe but there are far more questions about the Packers right now than the Bears, a team that looks like a youthful, dangerous contender here to stay for a while. The Bears offseason was driving in one direction and it culminated in a division title. It's only fitting it happened at home, against the Bears biggest demon.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like after Week 14 and beyond.

AFC: Who's in

The Chiefs loss to the Chargers on Thursday spices things up across the board. Kansas City can win out and still clinch the No. 1 seed as well as the AFC West. But if the Chiefs slip up again (they have the Seahawks on the road and the Raiders at home left), the Chargers could steal the top seed, as could the Patriots or Texans. The AFC looked over a week ago and now turmoil abounds.

The Texans came out strong against the Jets on Saturday night before New York jumped up and made things interesting. The Texans closed strong, though, and they are a star-laden team that can create some issues for teams.

The Patriots are playing the Steelers on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are playing the Patriots on Sunday afternoon in Pittsburgh.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3)

The Chargers shocked the world with a pair of fourth-quarter touchdowns against the Chiefs, clinching a playoff berth, giving hope to the Philip Rivers MVP campaign and keeping alive the possibility of an AFC Championship Game in the StubHub Center. Los Angeles is as dangerous as it comes in the AFC right now: drawing them as a four seed in the wild-card round is a nightmare.

Baltimore looked like it was going to get out-physicaled by the Buccaneers for stretches of Sunday's game, but eventually just ponied up and ran the ball down Tampa's throat. Gus Edwards and Lamar Jackson looked lethal in various aspects and the Ravens just kept fighting for yardage and first downs. We'll see how they look against the Chargers, but this is an interesting team over the last few weeks. They're finding their groove in a different way -- win out and they can take the AFC North.

AFC: Who's out

7. Indianapolis Colts (8-6): What a performance by the defense on Sunday -- the Colts shut out the mighty Cowboys, silencing their five-game winning streak and keeping Indy's hopes of winning the division and making the postseason as a wild card. They're going to need some help, but the Colts would be a dangerous team to see come into someone's stadium as a wild card. Indy holds the tiebreaker over the Titans based on their head-to-head matchup.

8. Tennessee Titans (8-6): Tennessee put a stranglehold on the Giants in nasty New Jersey December weather, shutting down Saquon Barkley and snuffing out the Giants playoff hopes. Derrick Henry put on another show, rushing for 100 yards and a pair of touchdowns. The Titans are behind the Colts based on their head-to-head record, but the teams do play in Week 17 again.

9. Miami Dolphins (7-7): That probably does it for the Dolphins, who were playing pretty far above their head for the last few weeks. This is a well-coached team that keeps finding ways to play close games but it got smashed by the Vikings -- credit where credit is due, Miami was down 21-0 in the first quarter and actually clawed back into the game before losing by nearly 30 points and giving up nick sacks of Ryan Tannehill. Miami has to win out and needs a lot of help from other teams to make the postseason.

10. Cleveland Browns (6-7-1): The Browns kept their dream of winning the AFC North alive with a win in Denver on Sunday, although their chances took a pretty big blow with the Ravens winning. A Steelers win ends those odds. They are eliminated from making it as a wild card thanks to the Titans and Colts winning -- because those two teams play in Week 17, one of them will get to nine wins. Cleveland can only get to eight.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8): Technically alive because they can still win the AFC North at 8-8: they need the Steelers to lose out (and beat them in Week 17 obviously) and the Browns to go 1-1 (and beat them in Week 16 obviously) and the Ravens to lose out. Then Cincy would make the playoffs! This paragraph probably won't be alive for very long.

AFC: Who's Eliminated

12. Denver Broncos (6-8)

13. Buffalo Bills (4-9)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-9)

15. New York Jets (3-10)

16. Oakland Raiders (3-10)

NFC: Who's in

The Saints play the Panthers on Monday night in Charlotte.

The Rams play the Eagles on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

What a win, in the biggest possible spot. The Bears are Eagles fans on Sunday night, hoping to chase down a first-round bye if the Rams lose.

The Cowboys finally took an L, and it wasn't a pretty one, with former Cowboys assistant Matt Eberflus engineering a gameplan that absolutely dominated Dak Prescott and Co. The Cowboys hadn't been shut out since 2003 and now have a little bit less wiggle room in their pursuit of a division title (although it should end up happening -- they're not losing out and the Redskins aren't winning out, right ...?).

The Seahawks are playing the 49ers in San Francisco on Sunday afternoon.

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1)

The Vikings got MAD about losing to Seattle so they came out and smashed the ball down the Dolphins throats, running for 200+ yards and unleashing Dalvin Cook for the first time all year. If that's the Minnesota team we see the rest of the year, they're going to be dangerous.

NFC: Who's out

7. Washington Redskins (7-7): The Redskins somehow went into Jacksonville and beat Cody Kessler with Josh Johnson. If they can get to eight or nine wins, Jay Gruden might deserve some low-end chatter for Coach of the Year. And they do have division-winning hopes still alive, as well as a shot at the wild card.

8. Carolina Panthers (6-7): The Panthers play the Saints on Monday night in Charlotte. Carolina has the head-to-head tiebreak over the Eagles.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (6-7): The Eagles play the Rams on Sunday night in Los Angeles.

NFC: Who's Eliminated

10. Green Bay Packers (5-8-1)

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9)

13. New York Giants (5-9)

14. Detroit Lions (5-9)

15. Arizona Cardinals (3-10)

16. San Francisco 49ers (3-10)

