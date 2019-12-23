NFL Playoff Picture, Standings Week 16: Raiders' lottery chance at playoffs, Seahawks blow shot at bye

If Saturday was full of NFL action, Sunday was even wilder, with a bunch of movement happening among playoff teams. Notably the Oakland Raiders kept their playoff hopes alive on Sunday, opening up a not-that-wild miracle opportunity at making the playoffs with an 8-8 record.

Here's what had to happen in Week 16: Raiders beat Chargers, Ravens beat Browns, Jets beat the Steelers, Saints beat the Titans and Colts beat the Panthers. That's a five-team parlay! And it all happened!! Cue the happy Gruden faces.

Here's what needs to happen in Week 17: Raiders beat Broncos, Browns beat Bengals, Ravens beat Steelers, Texans beat Titans and Colts beat Jaguars. None of that is too insane???

The Raiders are halfway home to a 10-team playoff parlay. Maybe they were meant to move to Las Vegas after all. pic.twitter.com/xIqDoHnf4K — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) December 23, 2019

If the Raiders make the playoffs after Jon Gruden and Derek Carr hit a 10-team parlay over the course of two weeks, maybe the move to Las Vegas was meant to be after all.

As for the Seahawks, well, Buzz, your girlfriend, woof. Seattle laid a huge egg against the Cards at home and may have cost themselves a first-round bye. They can still get it because of a tiebreaker over the Packers and the Vikings, but if Green Bay wins out and the Saints beat the Panthers in Week 17, the Seahawks will be playing on Wild-Card Weekend regardless of what happens against the 49ers in Week 17. Consider that Chris Carson and Duane Brown are done and this was a very bad weekend for the Seahawks.

The playoff picture is even clearer than it was just 24 hours ago.

AFC: Who's in

The Ravens were gifted a Week 16 matchup against a terrible Cleveland team that had no interest in doing anything smart, and the result was Baltimore overcoming an early deficit for Lamar Jackson to put his stamp on his 2018 MVP campaign. The Ravens are the best team in football and will be rewarded for it via a first-round bye and home-field advantage. They'll face the lowest-remaining seed that comes out of the AFC Wild-Card Weekend.

The Patriots did what the Patriots do, knocking out other AFC East teams. In this particular case, they took care of the Bills at home, even managing to cover in the process! Tom Brady looked pretty sharp in this game, the Patriots ran the ball effectively and Josh McDaniels was really starting to cook with the offense. Now, as Bill Belichick said, next week against Miami is essentially a playoff game because a win guarantees the Pats a bye. So don't expect them to let up in Week 17. The Chiefs are on their heels.

The Chiefs play the Bears in Chicago on Sunday night.

Houston put the Titans in a corner with a win in Tampa on Sunday, clinching the AFC South yet again under Bill O'Brien. Houston can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing it won't be in a win/in situation against Tennessee in Week 17. The Texans can still improve their playoff position, but it's an outside shot of them getting higher the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Still, O'Brien says he intends to play his starters in Week 17, which is, well, something. The Texans are likely going to end up playing the Bills in the wild-card round if everything holds.

The Bills put up another valiant effort against New England but couldn't pull off the upset. As a result, they are locked into the No. 5 seed for the playoffs.

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

The Titans lost to the Saints on Sunday afternoon at home, which doesn't kill them, because winning on Sunday against the Texans in Week 17 still gets them in thanks to a strength of victory tiebreaker over the Steelers. Both teams have a 7-5 conference record, so it heads to the furthest reaches of the tiebreak. Tennessee is currently ahead based on strength of victory (.444) over the Steelers' .305. Win and they are in.

AFC: Who's out

7. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-7): The Steelers lost to the Jets on Sunday afternoon, which really hurt them in the playoff race! They are not the No. 6 seed any more and don't control their own destiny anymore either. If the Titans win next week Tennessee will end up in the postseason by strength of victory.

9. .Oakland Raiders (7-8): The Raiders have a miracle shot to make the playoffs, see above.

Who's eliminated

9. Indianapolis Colts (7-8)

10. Cleveland Browns (6-9)

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

12. Denver Broncos (6-9)

13. New York Jets (6-9)

14. Los Angeles Chargers (5-10)

15. Miami Dolphins (4-11)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (1-14)

NFC: Who's in

Look at the wild swings in the NFC! The 49ers went from the fifth seed to the first seed by virtue of their win over the Rams on Saturday night. It was a close game, a tough game and boy did they need every bit of it to win. Now the 49ers get to go play the Seahawks in Seattle in Week 17, with the division on the line. Even if the Seahawks lose to the Cardinals in Week 16, Seattle would still end up with a tiebreaker over the 49ers (Seattle still will want to win because it wants the No. 1 seed but it's worth noting). The 49ers have home-field advantage staring down at them, with head-to-head wins over the Packers and Saints already in their pocket.

2. (y) New Orleans Saints (12-3)

The Saints took care of business against the Titans on the road Sunday afternoon, temporarily sliding themselves into the second seed, right behind the 49ers. San Francisco has a tiebreaker over the 49ers based on their head-to-head record, but the Saints got help in the form of a Seahawks loss. If the Saints beat the Panthers on Sunday, Seattle cannot catch them for the second seed.

The Packers play the Vikings in Minnesota on Monday night.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7)

Doug Pederson and Carson Wentz won maybe their biggest game together on Sunday, with the Eagles shutting down the Cowboys and finding a way to win at home to put themselves in the pole position for the coveted NFC East fourth seed. 9-7 is a playoff spot, doesn't matter how you got there! Of course, the Eagles first have to beat out the Giants in Week 17 or have the Cowboys lose to the Redskins in Week 17 to secure the division title.

The Seahawks laid a big old egg against the Cardinals at home on Sunday, falling to Arizona as nearly a 10-point favorite. Losing didn't cost them the division title, but it probably cost them a chance at a first-round bye, as they would need the Saints to lose to the Panthers in order to get one. Instead, we're looking at a team that could fall as far as No. 6 (if they lose to San Francisco) and could end up as high as No. 3 (if they beat the 49ers).

6. (x) Minnesota Vikings (10-4)

The Vikings play the Packers in Minnesota on Monday night.

NFC: Who's out

9. Dallas Cowboys (7-8): The Cowboys blew their shot at a division title getting clinched on the road in Philly on Sunday, losing to the Eagles in pretty embarrassing fashion. The offense couldn't get going, the coaching was questionable and the Cowboys lost to the Eagles.

Who's eliminated

7. Los Angeles Rams (8-7)

8. Chicago Bears (7-7)

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

11. Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

12. Carolina Panthers (5-10)

13. Arizona Cardinals (5-9-1)

14. New York Giants (4-11)

15. Detroit Lions (3-11-1)

Legend

(x) clinched playoff berth

(y) clinched division title

(z) clinched first-round bye

(*) clinched home-field advantage