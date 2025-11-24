The 2025 NFL season is headed toward crunch time. As we wind down in Week 12, only six full weeks of regular-season action remain until the start of the playoffs. That means, while the postseason picture is far from finalized, the race for playoff berths -- and top seeding -- is well underway.

Some preseason favorites like the Los Angeles Rams and Philadelphia Eagles are well on their way to the dance. Others, like the reigning AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs and defending AFC South champion Houston Texans, are on the outside looking in, but making a late push. Meanwhile a slew of surprise contenders, from the New England Patriots to the Denver Broncos to the Indianapolis Colts, are currently challenging for the right to an early-playoff bye.

Where, exactly, do all the playoff contenders sit? Which teams would be in the postseason if the schedule were halted today? And which clubs still have a shot to sneak into the mix down the stretch? Below is an updated rundown of the entire playoff picture, complete with remaining schedules for primary contenders:

Complete playoff picture

This is the NFL playoff picture as it stands, with the following teams tabbed for postseason spots:

AFC standings

1. New England Patriots (10-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Giants, vs. Bills, @ Ravens, @ Jets, vs. Dolphins

Drake Maye is still on an MVP-caliber run as the face of Mike Vrabel's lineup, and the remaining slate sets them up well for the Patriots' first AFC East title since Tom Brady's final season with the club in 2019. Three of the Pats' final five opponents have losing records, and three of those five fall within the division.

2. Denver Broncos (9-2)

Remaining schedule: @ Commanders, @ Raiders, vs. Packers, vs. Jaguars, @ Chiefs, vs. Chargers

Denver is buoyed by Bo Nix's late-game composure and a stellar defense led by Vance Joseph. Dates with the rival Chiefs and Chargers in the final two weeks of the season will likely determine whether the Broncos can rob Kansas City of its 10th straight division crown. But this group is all but a lock to play January ball.

3. Indianapolis Colts (8-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Texans, @ Jaguars, @ Seahawks, vs. 49ers, vs. Jaguars, @ Texans

Can Daniel Jones rediscover the early-year efficiency that made him a stunning breakout? He'll have to do so against some stingy defenses down the stretch, with almost every one of Indianapolis' remaining opponents boasting a top 10 scoring "D." Accordingly, the Colts might be the safest bet to slip in these standings.

4. Baltimore Ravens (6-5)

Remaining schedule: vs. Bengals, vs. Steelers, @ Bengals, vs. Patriots, @ Packers, @ Steelers

Lamar Jackson hasn't exactly lit it up since returning from a hamstring injury, so it stands to reason he's still feeling the effects of said issue. Fortunately for Baltimore, the defense has turned a major corner since October, putting the team in decent position to stay ahead of, or at least keep pace with, the slumping Pittsburgh Steelers.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (7-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Raiders, vs. Eagles, @ Chiefs, @ Cowboys, vs. Texans, @ Broncos

Among the current wild card contenders, the Chargers might be in the most danger of losing their spot entirely. The Raiders in Week 13 should be very beatable. Otherwise, however, the Bolts will be up against some of the NFL's best defenses while struggling to keep Justin Herbert comfortable behind a depleted offensive line.

6. Jacksonville Jaguars (7-4)

Remaining schedule: @ Titans, vs. Colts, vs. Jets, @ Broncos, @ Colts, vs. Titans

The mercurial Jaguars roared back to life in Week 11 by smashing the Chargers and escaped with an OT win against the Cardinals in Week 12. They've got a very favorable schedule moving forward. Two dates with the rival Titans bodes well for Liam Coen's squad, as does a matchup with the Jets.

7. Buffalo Bills (7-4)

Remaining schedule: at Steelers, vs. Bengals, at Patriots, at Browns, vs. Eagles, vs. Jets

Josh Allen is still capable of playing Superman, as evidenced in Buffalo's Week 11 win over Tampa Bay. But Sean McDermott's defense has been more volatile. New England may be out of reach atop the AFC East, but the Bills have a relatively clear path to a wild card berth if they can claim three or four of their final six matchups.

In the hunt

The Texans (6-5) aren't to be written off in the South despite C.J. Stroud's recent absence, with DeMeco Ryans' defense ranking No. 1 in the NFL. The Chiefs (6-5) finally rediscovered their late-game flair against the Colts in Week 12, but can Patrick Mahomes and Co. straighten out the offense? And the Steelers (6-5) have bigger issues than Aaron Rodgers now battling a wrist injury, with Mike Tomlin's defense a boom-or-bust operation.

NFC standings

1. Los Angeles Rams (8-2)

Remaining schedule: vs. Buccaneers, @ Panthers, @ Cardinals, vs. Lions, @ Seahawks, @ Falcons, vs. Cardinals

Matthew Stafford is slinging it with as much, if not more, confidence than he did in his title-winning Rams debut. That means L.A. is poised to feast on lesser clubs like Carolina, Arizona and Atlanta moving forward. The real question is whether Sean McVay's group can also outduel heavyweights like the Bucs and Lions.

2. Philadelphia Eagles (8-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Bears, @ Chargers, vs. Raiders, @ Commanders, @ Bills, vs. Commanders

The reigning Super Bowl champions are more rugged than explosive, but Vic Fangio's defense was playing lights out before blowing a huge lead in a loss to the Eagles. The NFC's No. 1 seed is still within reach, but the Eagles have competition and face a huge showdown with the Bears in Week 13.

3. Chicago Bears (8-3)

Remaining schedule: @ Eagles, @ Packers, vs. Browns, vs. Packers, @ 49ers, vs. Lions

The No. 3 seed is where bigger questions arise in both conferences. Chicago, after all, has not necessarily been a clean operation with Caleb Williams at the controls. But the unit keeps winning under Ben Johnson's watch. Now comes a slew of big tests against more formidable foes like Philly and Green Bay.

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-4)

Remaining schedule: @ Rams, vs. Cardinals, vs. Saints, vs. Falcons, @ Panthers, @ Dolphins, vs. Panthers

Every year, the Bucs scrape their way through the NFC South race, regardless of who's healthy around Baker Mayfield. The remaining schedule suggests a fifth straight division crown is well within reach, though Week 12's matchup with the Rams could be a better litmus test for how far Tampa Bay is poised to go in January.

5. Seattle Seahawks (8-3)

Remaining schedule: vs. Vikings, @ Falcons, vs. Colts, vs. Rams, @ Panthers, @ 49ers

Even after falling to the rival Rams in Week 11, Seattle should hang around in the race for the NFC West title due to Mike Macdonald's physical defense. It helps the Seahawks have a couple upcoming matchups with young and/or replacement quarterbacks; Week 13's date with Sam Darnold's old friends in Minnesota should be spicy.

6. Green Bay Packers (7-3-1)

Remaining schedule: @ Lions, vs. Bears, @ Broncos, @ Bears, vs. Ravens, @ Vikings

Raise your hand if you expected them to be trailing the Bears at this point in the year. Matt LaFleur's offense has been more scattershot than usual, but the NFC North is still up for grabs with four divisional matchups still on tap. We expect this group in the postseason one way or another. But it'll still be a fight.

7. San Francisco 49ers (7-4)

Remaining schedule: vs. Panthers, @ Browns, vs. Titans, @ Colts, vs. Bears, vs. Seahawks

Brock Purdy finally returned in Week 11, taking over for long-term substitute Mac Jones, and San Francisco's attack hit new heights. All year, the 49ers have hung around, though, and now their defense should get some confidence-boosting matchups by facing three straight inferior clubs in Carolina, Cleveland and Tennessee.

In the hunt

The Lions (7-4) are probably out of the mix for the No. 1 seed they held a year ago, but Dan Campbell's unit still has too much talent on both sides of the ball to be written off, as Jahmyr Gibbs' explosive Week 12 proved. The Panthers (6-5) have an outside chance to leapfrog the Bucs in the South if Bryce Young can find a way to stay steady under center.