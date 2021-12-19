The home stretch of the 2021 NFL season is here, as we are through 14 weeks after Monday night's Rams win over the Cardinals. You know what that means: the playoff picture is beginning to take shape. And both conferences are chock-full of some feisty battles for the 14 combined postseason spots. From the crowded competition in the NFC West to the increasingly muddy race in the AFC North, there are lots of scenarios on the table as we venture deeper into December and through the holiday season.

Below, find an updated 2021 NFL playoff picture, featuring complete postseason standings (with tiebreakers already accounted for), a rundown of wild card contenders and projected opening-weekend playoff matchups for both the AFC and NFC:

AFC

On the brink

8. Browns (7-6)

9. Bengals (7-6)

10. Broncos (7-6)

11. Steelers (6-6-1)

12. Raiders (6-7)

13. Dolphins (6-7)

Out of the race

14. Jets (3-10)*

15. Texans (2-11)*

16. Jaguars (2-11)*

Note: * = officially eliminated.

Projected wild card matchups

(No. 1 Chiefs on bye)

No. 7 Bills at No. 2 Titans

No. 6 Chargers at No. 3 Patriots

No. 5 Colts at No. 4 Ravens



NFC

Packers (10-3) Buccaneers (10-3) Cardinals (10-3) Cowboys (9-4) Rams (9-4) 49ers (7-6) Washington (6-7)

On the brink

8. Vikings (6-7)

9. Eagles (6-7)

10. Falcons (6-7)

11. Saints (6-7)

12. Panthers (5-8)

13. Seahawks (5-8)

Out of the race

14. Giants (4-9)

15. Bears (4-9)

16. Lions (1-11-1)*

Note: * = officially eliminated.

Projected wild card matchups

(No. 1 Packers on bye)

No. 7 Washington at No. 2 Buccaneers

No. 6 49ers at No. 3 Cardinals

No. 5 Rams at No. 4 Cowboys

