Good morning, everyone. It's crunch time. Around this time of year that could mean snow underfoot, munching on delicious holiday treats or last-second gift buying. But for our purposes over the next few minutes it means focusing on those dramatic finishes over the weekend in the NFL or College Football Playoff.

Today's newsletter was compiled from contributions by Brad Crawford, Bryan DeArdo, Shanna McCarriston, Zach Pereles and Jasmyn Wimbish. Thanks to them all, and let's get to it.

🏈 Five things to know Monday

🏀 Tar Heels, Wildcats dazzle in Atlanta: Winners & losers from robust college basketball weekend

The CBS Sports Classic lived up to its big-game billing with a memorable doubleheader after North Carolina hung on to beat Ohio State and Kentucky upended St. John's for the Wildcats' first ranked win of the season under second-year coach Mark Pope. The return of Kentucky center Jayden Quaintance was momentous after the big man contributed 10 points -- including several dunks -- and eight rebounds in 17 minutes as a front court weapon.

Isaac Trotter, Cameron Salerno and David Cobb went in-depth on the weekend's biggest winners and losers, but here's a snippet from a few of those dozen takeaways:

Winner: Houston makes statement against Arkansas in ranked battle

makes statement against in ranked battle Winner: Texas Tech stuns Duke after 17-point rally

stuns Loser: Penny Hardaway 's noticeable slide continues at Memphis

's noticeable slide continues at Loser: Rick Pitino discouraged after St. John's sleepwalks defensively

discouraged after St. John's sleepwalks defensively Winner: Purdue gets hot from long-range against Auburn

The third-ranked Blue Devils could slip when the AP Top 25 rankings come out later today. There's also expected changes outside of the top 10 following No. 23 Virginia's win over Maryland and 13th-ranked Vanderbilt's 31-point drubbing of Wake Forest.

🏈 Jaguars surge at the right time

A ton of things happened during this football-filled Sunday. Fortunately, Tyler Sullivan managed to break everything down in his latest overreactions piece. One of the things he addresses is the Bills' less than impressive win over the Browns and whether or not a major flaw was exposed during their 23-20 win in Cleveland. As for a quick recap, here's everything you need to know about Week 16:

Plus it's never too soon to think about the 2026 NFL Draft order. Fortunately, draft guru Josh Edwards provided us with an updated look at the first round while informing us of a possible upcoming game that may determine who will have the No. 1 overall pick this spring. We also have an updated mock draft ready for you this morning.

🏆 College Football Playoff down to eight title hopefuls

The stage is set for next week's College Football Playoff quarterfinals, including 10-seed Miami's triumph at Texas A&M and Alabama's roaring comeback at Oklahoma to avenge a previous loss. Ole Miss and Oregon moved on handily against Tulane and James Madison, sparking nationwide reaction on the Group of Five's playoff placement down the road.

Meanwhile Michigan's coaching search continues heading into the holiday week with another top-end candidate staying at his current school. Kenny Dillingham, at the top of the Wolverines' wish list, agreed to a new deal Sunday with Arizona State amid interest from the Big Ten power. Since firing Sherrone Moore on Dec. 10, a number of targets at have removed themselves from considering relocating to Ann Arbor.

👍👎 The best (and not-so-best) of the rest

