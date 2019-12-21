NFL Playoff Picture: Texans clinch AFC South in Week 16 after Jameis Winston tosses four picks

It was a very Jameis Winston Christmas for Houston this year. The Buccaneers quarterback wasn't battling for a playoff spot or anything, but he might have been trying to become the first member in the NFL 30/30 club, as Jameis took his league-leading 24 interceptions and added a whopping four more to his season total, meaning he's definitely in play to toss 30 this season.

Now, having said all that, there's reason to be hopeful if you're a Bucs fan. Bruce Arians brought some legit energy to this team and Todd Bowles did wonders on the defense, which snuffed out any chance of Houston running the ball -- and Houston certainly tried! -- on Saturday.

The Bucs could be an interesting playoff sleeper in 2020. But they aren't in the playoffs this year. The Texans, however, will be. They clinched a playoff berth and the AFC South title on Saturday afternoon, ensuring they cannot finish below the fourth seed. It's looking like the AFC wild cards will be coming from Buffalo, Pittsburgh and/or Tennessee.

Houston's a fascinating playoff team -- or maybe frustrating is the word? -- because they have Deshaun Watson, and he can win any game at any time. But man there are some questionable things the Texans that could lead you to believe they might make a mess of a playoff game, even at home with Watson and DeAndre Hopkins.

They're there though, and the playoff picture is even clearer than it was just 24 hours ago.

AFC: Who's in

The Ravens play the Browns in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

The Patriots play the Bills in New England on Saturday afternoon.

The Chiefs play the Bears in Chicago on Sunday night.

Houston put the Titans in a corner with a win in Tampa on Sunday, clinching the AFC South yet again under Bill O'Brien. Houston can breathe a sigh of relief, knowing it won't be in a win/in situation against Tennessee in Week 17. The Texans can still improve their playoff position, but it's an outside shot of them getting higher the No. 4 seed in the AFC. Still, O'Brien says he intends to play his starters in Week 17, which is, well, something. The Texans were likely going to end up playing the Bills in the wild card round if everything holds (the Pats would need to lose out and Buffalo to win out for the Bills to land somewhere other than the fifth seed).

The Bills are playing the Patriots in New England on Saturday afternoon.

The Steelers are playing the Jets in New Jersey on Sunday afternoon.

AFC: Who's out

7. Tennessee Titans (8-6): The Titans play the Saints at home on Sunday afternoon. They could be missing Derrick Henry and they can only get into the playoffs by virtue of overtaking the Steelers.

8. Cleveland Browns (6-8): The Browns play the Ravens in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon.

9. .Oakland Raiders (6-8): The Raiders play the Chargers in Carson on Sunday afternoon.

Who's eliminated

10. Indianapolis Colts (6-8)

11. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-9)

12. Denver Broncos (5-9)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (5-9)

14. New York Jets (5-9)

15. Miami Dolphins (3-11)

16. Cincinnati Bengals (1-13)

NFC: Who's in

The Seahawks play the Cardinals in Seattle on Sunday afternoon.

The Packers play the Vikings in Minnesota on Monday night.

3. (y) New Orleans Saints (11-3)

The Saints play the Titans on Sunday afternoon in Tennessee.

The Cowboys play the Eagles in Philadelphia on Sunday afternoon

The 49ers play the Rams in San Francisco on Saturday afternoon.

6. Minnesota Vikings (10-4)

The Vikings play the Packers in Minnesota on Monday night.

NFC: Who's out

7. Los Angeles Rams (8-6): The Rams play the 49ers on Saturday afternoon. If they lose, they are eliminated from the playoffs.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7): The Eagles play the Cowboys on Sunday afternoon in Philadelphia.

Who's eliminated

8. Chicago Bears (7-7)

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-8)

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

12. Carolina Panthers (5-9)

13. Arizona Cardinals (4-9-1)

14. Detroit Lions (3-10-1)

15. Washington Redskins (3-11)

16. New York Giants (3-11)

