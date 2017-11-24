NFL Playoff Picture: The Dallas Cowboys' 2017 hopes ended on Thanksgiving

Football is a fickle beast, and the Dallas Cowboys are perfect proof. Just a year after Tony Romo's preseason injury appeared to close the Cowboys' window, Dak Prescott pried a new window open and the Cowboys strolled into a bright new era, the sun shining brightly off Jerry Jones' aviators as Dallas marched to 13-3.

The same swagger the Cowboys had last season is gone, replaced instead by a shell of that team that, after losing 28-6 to the Chargers at home on Thanksgiving, has been outscored 67-6 in the second half of its past three games.

It's not a coincidence those three games have featured no Ezekiel Elliott -- the running back was suspended by the NFL for six games and finally lost his court battle in November -- no Sean Lee -- the oft-injured linebacker is, well, injured -- and Tyron Smith at best limited with an injury.

The Cowboys are built on star power, and when you take away three of Dallas' biggest stars, the roster can crumble.

Just like the week before against the Eagles, the Cowboys were overmatched and overpowered for the entire game. The Chargers held them to less than 100 yards in the first half, but a series of Charger-related snafus (a missed field goal, an injured kicker requiring they go for it on fourth down) led to terrible red-zone efficiency and a 3-0 score at the break. The Cowboys, again, could not take advantage, and Los Angeles poured it out in the third quarter and put the game out of reach in the fourth.

For the second straight primetime game, the Cowboys were helpless against a superior opponent at home. That probably doesn't sit well with Jones. His vitriol towards the league office is a different story for a different day (and perhaps many days in the future, if he decides to blame this swoon on the Zeke suspension).

Now it's important to note just how unlikely a playoff berth is for the Cowboys. The NFC East is done. The Eagles have everyone else basically locked out at 9-1, with a 4-0 division record. The Cowboys currently have a one percent chance of making the playoffs. Winning out would give them an 82 percent chance of making the postseason, according to the New York Times Upshot model. But that doesn't include any other factors from even just Week 12.

An Atlanta win drops it 10 percent and a Carolina win drops it another 10 percent. Dallas would be two games back of the Falcons and three back of the Panthers for wild card spots if those teams beat the Buccaneers and Jets, respectively.

The Cowboys need to get help in order to make the playoffs and need to be perfect down the stretch. A single slip-up -- they play the Redskins at home, the Giants on the road, the Raiders on the road, the Seahawks at home and the Eagles on the road -- likely ends the slim hope they have of making the postseason. 9-7 would be their ceiling and it's going to require 10 wins for an NFC playoff berth this year.

Reinforcements may arrive too late for the Cowboys, who may have to squint their eyes and glance towards a brighter 2018.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like after Week 12 and beyond.

AFC: Who's in

The Steelers play the Packers on Sunday night in Week 12.

The Patriots host the Dolphins as massive favorites (-16.5) on Sunday in Week 12.

Sacksonville takes the party west to play Arizona on Sunday afternoon as road chalk for the second time this year.

The Chiefs host the Bills on Sunday in what has become a "not quite must-win but pretty close to it" game for a struggling K.C. team.

Interesting game for the Titans heading to Indy as a 3.5-point favorite, as an easy win would solidify their playoff standing, but a loss could be very awkward.

Baltimore's defense is rolling and will get a chance Monday night to boost its playoff odds against Tom Savage and the Texans.

AFC: Who's out

7. Buffalo Bills (5-5): The Bills play the Chiefs in Kansas City on Sunday with Tyrod Taylor starting this time around.

8. Los Angeles Chargers (5-6): A huge jump up the standings with a huge win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. Their favorable schedule make this a team to watch.

9. Miami Dolphins (4-6): Good luck in New England, everyone!

10. New York Jets (4-6): A very desperate Jets team will welcome the Panthers off a bye hoping to keep its playoff chances alive.

11. Cincinnati Bengals (4-6): They get the Browns! They're not dead!

12. Oakland Raiders (4-6): The Raiders host Denver in the first of two winnable games coming up (that they have to win).

13. Houston Texans (4-6): Have fun traveling to Baltimore against that defense Monday night.

14. Indianapolis Colts (3-7): Off a bye against a divisional rival to try and salvage some pride, they're not technically dead yet for the postseason.

15. Denver Broncos (3-7): Fighting for pride as well here against a division rival with Paxton Lynch starting.

16. Cleveland Browns (0-10): They haven't won on a Sunday in over 700 days.

NFC: Who's in

1. Philadelphia Eagles (8-1)

Philly is a huge favorite (-13.5) over the Bears at home Sunday.

Just another dominating win for a Minnesota team that we're sleeping on because Case Keenum is at quarterback. Maybe it's time to start buying into Keenum.

The Saints are road dogs against the Rams this week. Didn't imagine saying that out loud any time soon.

4. Los Angeles Rams (7-3)

The Rams are favored to win a game against the Saints this week. Didn't imagine saying that out loud any time soon.

5. Carolina Panthers (7-3)

The Panthers head to New York after their Week 11 bye and could be getting Greg Olsen and Ryan Kalil back. The NFC South is going to be fun to watch.

6. Atlanta Falcons (6-4)

Atlanta is a huge favorite (-9.5) over the Buccaneers but is really starting to shape up. If the Falcons can mash the Bucs it's a great sign.

NFC: Who's out

7. Seattle Seahawks (6-4): Seattle heads to San Francisco and needs to rebound from a bad home loss to Atlanta, quickly.

8. Detroit Lions (6-5): Devastating home loss for Detroit to the Vikings, because the Lions fell down one spot in the NFC race and now find themselves needing help to climb back into both the division and NFC wild-card race.

9. Green Bay Packers (5-5): Green Bay looks dead in the water without Aaron Rodgers and has to play in Pittsburgh in prime time.

10. Dallas Cowboys (5-6): The Cowboys were once again dismantled in the second half of a game, getting blown out by the Chargers on national television. Jerry Jones is likely stewing and the Cowboys' playoff hopes are in serious trouble.

11. Washington Redskins (5-6): The Redskins snuck out a 10-point win against the Giants on Thanksgiving night despite a littany of injuries.

12. Arizona Cardinals (4-6): It sounds like Carson Palmer and David Johnson won't come back this season, but in good news, the NFL's best defense is coming to town for a Blaine Gabbert revenge game.

13. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-6): Going to Atlanta and pulling off an upset would go a long way toward opening up any sort of hope for salvaging this season.

14. Chicago Bears (3-7): It's hard to fathom them upsetting the Eagles in Philly but that's what Mitchell Trubisky is charged with doing.

15. New York Giants (2-9): The Giants are just undermanned at this point -- the roster around Eli Manning couldn't keep up with Washington on Thanksgiving night and it showed late.

16. San Francisco 49ers (1-9): The 49ers will welcome the Seahawks with San Francisco coming off their bye.