NFL Playoff Picture: Vikings clinch playoff bye, could play Super Bowl at home

The Minnesota Vikings are trying to make history this postseason by becoming the first team to ever host and play in the same Super Bowl. In recent years, there hasn't really been anyone who flirted with it -- and the Vikings are going to be close this year. They still have to win two games, but that's good news with them clinching a bye after handily beating the Bears on Sunday afternoon.

Minnesota's win locked them into the No. 2 seed (they beat the Saints and Rams in the regular season) and means that if things really break their way, they could end up not leaving the friendly confines of U.S. Bank Stadium until the season ends.

The Vikings need to win their first playoff game, obviously. But if whoever heads to Philadelphia can upset the Eagles, Minnesota would have homefield throughout the rest of the postseason. If the Eagles, who are missing a number of starters due to injury (most notably Carson Wentz), hold serve, Minnesota would head there for the NFC Championship Game. But the Eagles have looked shaky over the last few weeks, and it's not insane to imagine a world where the Vikings don't leave Minnesota again.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like after Week 17 and beyond.

AFC: Who's in

The Patriots clinched home-field advantage when they beat the Jets on Sunday. Tom Brady played late into the win. Time is a flat circle.

2. (z) Pittsburgh Steelers (13-3)

The Steelers rested their starters against the Browns in Week 17, with Ben Roethlisberger and Le'Veon Bell, among others, not in action. The Steelers clinched the AFC North weeks ago and have clinched a bye, but needed help to get the No. 1 seed. The Patriots did not give it to them, and the Steelers will be the No. 2 seed.

The Jaguars play the Titans in Tennessee on Sunday afternoon and win or lose they are locked into the No. 3 seed. Jacksonville holds the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Steelers but can't catch them in wins, and they have a two-game conference record lead over the Chiefs for the third seed. Despite that, Doug Marrone still says he is playing all his starters against Tennessee.

4. (y) Kansas City Chiefs (9-6)

The Chiefs have clinched the AFC West and cannot be anything other than the No. 4 seed, which is why Andy Reid is going to start Patrick Mahomes at quarterback this week.

The Ravens only have to beat the Bengals at home on Sunday to secure the No. 5 seed. If they lose and the Bills and Titans win, the Ravens would miss the playoffs. If the lose and the Bills or Titans also lose, Baltimore would make the playoffs as the No. 6 seed (they hold the three-way tiebreaker over the Titans/Bills and Chargers).

6. Tennessee Titans (8-7)

The Titans have a simple case on Sunday: win at home against the Jaguars and they are into the postseason. They would hold the tiebreaker over the Bills and Chargers, and would make the postseason at 9-7. They could still land the No. 6 seed if they lose, assuming both the Bills and Chargers also lose.

AFC: Who's out

7. Los Angeles Chargers (8-7): The Chargers still need a lot of help, but they are far from dead. If L.A. beats the Raiders, the Titans lose and the Ravens win or the Bills lose, then Philip Rivers and Co. will get into the playoffs. There a couple combinations (Ravens lose, Bills lose) but the Chargers have to get a Titans loss to have a shot at the postseason.

8. Buffalo Bills (8-7): The Bills need some help as well. It starts with them winning against the Dolphins on Sunday in Miami. Then the Bills need either a Ravens loss or Chargers loss and a Titans loss. They have a tough road because the Chargers own the head-to-head tiebreaker over the Bills.

AFC: Who's Eliminated

9. Miami Dolphins (6-9)

10. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9)

11. Oakland Raiders (6-9)

12. Denver Broncos (5-10)

13. New York Jets (5-11)

14. Houston Texans (4-12)

15. Indianapolis Colts (4-12)

16. Cleveland Browns (0-16)

NFC: Who's in

The Eagles clinched homefield advantage throughout the playoffs with a Christmas night win over the Raiders and had nothing to play for in Week 17 when they hosted the Cowboys. They lost 6-0. It was very exciting.

The Vikings let the Bears hang around but ultimately took care of business against their divisional foe and prevailed by 13 points (hello, cover!). That means Minnesota clinched the No. 2 seed and a bye in the playoffs. Their only potential travel would be to Philly in the NFC Championship if they keep winning.

3. (y) Los Angeles Rams (11-4)

The Rams are playing the 49ers and are locked into either the No. 3 or No. 4 seed at this point, which is why Sean McVay is sitting his starters against San Francisco. (You could argue he should play his guys and try to secure the higher seed, but maybe he would rather play the Eagles than the Vikings should they win the first game.) If the Rams lose and the Saints win, New Orleans would be the No. 3 seed, while L.A. would be the No. 4 seed. If the Panthers win, the Saints lose and the Rams lose, Carolina becomes the No. 3 seed.

4. (x) New Orleans Saints (11-4)

The Saints are playing the Buccaneers in Tampa Bay on Sunday afternoon with the division title potentially on the line. If New Orleans wins, it clinches the NFC South and the No. 4 seed. If New Orleans loses and the Panthers win, Carolina would take the division. The Saints lost to the Rams and Vikings in head-to-head battles, so they cannot climb into a first-round bye.

5. (x) Carolina Panthers (11-4)

The Panthers are playing the Falcons in Atlanta on Sunday afternoon with either everything or nothing on the line. Carolinacan no longer move into the No. 2 seed after Minnesota took care of business earlier in the day. Carolina can still win the division, but needs the Saints to lose to the Buccaneers for that to happen.

6. Atlanta Falcons (9-6)

The Falcons host the Panthers on Sunday afternoon and everything is on the line for them, since they will not have the benefit of seeing what the Seahawks do before. If Seattle loses or if the Falcons win, the Falcons are in the playoffs. They cannot be higher than the No. 6 seed at this point though.

NFC: Who's out

7. Seattle Seahawks (9-6): The Seahawks play the Cardinals at home on Sunday afternoon. The only scenario for them to get into the postseason involves the Falcons losing and Seattle winning. If Atlanta wins or if the Seahawks lose, Seattle will be eliminated.

NFC: Who's Eliminated

8. Detroit Lions (9-7)

9. Dallas Cowboys (9-7)

11. Arizona Cardinals (7-8)

11. Green Bay Packers (7-9)

12. Washington Redskins (7-9)

13. San Francisco 49ers (5-10)

14. Chicago Bears (5-11)

15. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (4-11)

16. New York Giants (3-13)

Legend:

(x) - clinched playoff berth

(y) - clinched division

(z) - clinched first-round bye

(*) - clinched home-field advantage