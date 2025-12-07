NFL playoff picture Week 14: Live standings, tiebreakers, playoff race and the latest draft order today
Get all the NFL Week 14 inactives, game-day injury updates and early news before Sunday's full slate kicks off
Week 14 of the NFL season is here, and there is a jam-packed slate of games featuring plenty of matchups that will have a direct impact on the playoff field.
The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts. The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans. And the Philadelphia Eagles do battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. Each of those matchups features two teams in the playoff race.
Elsewhere, there are plenty of games that could affect the playoff picture and/or the draft order by re-juggling the seeding between teams, as well as others that have hooks for reasons on-the-field or off it.
Josh Allen and the Bills take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Cam Ward and the Titans head to Cleveland to play Shedeur Sanders and the Browns. Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy return to the field in Commanders vs. Vikings. The Rams look to rebound against the Cardinals. The Raiders get a rematch against the Broncos. The Seahawks look to keep rolling against the Falcons. Plus, the Buccaneers host the Saints and the Jets host the Dolphins.
With all of this action, it's going to be hard to keep up. That's why we're here. Keep it locked to this blog throughout the day as we update you with inactives, stats, scores, highlights and playoff-picture takeaways.
Week 14 schedule
Thursday
Lions 44, Cowboys 30 -- Takeaways
Sunday
Steelers at Ravens (1 p.m., Live updates)
Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m., Live updates)
Bengals at Bills (1 p.m., Live updates)
Saints at Buccaneers (1 p.m., Live updates)
Dolphins at Jets (1 p.m., Live updates)
Titans at Browns (1 p.m., Live updates)
Seahawks at Falcons (1 p.m., Live updates)
Commanders at Vikings (1 p.m., Live updates)
Broncos at Raiders (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Bears vs. Packers (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Rams at Cardinals (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Texans at Chiefs (8:20 p.m., Preview)
Monday
Eagles at Chargers (8:15 p.m., Preview)
Updated NFL playoff picture
AFC playoff picture (live)
- New England Patriots
- Denver Broncos
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Indianapolis Colts
- Buffalo Bills
NFC playoff picture (live)
- Chicago Bears
- Los Angeles Rams
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Green Bay Packers
- San Francisco 49ers
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order
- Tennessee Titans
- New York Giants
- New Orleans Saints
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Cleveland Browns
- Washington Commanders
- New York Jets
- Arizona Cardinals
- Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons)
- Cincinnati Bengals
Clinching and elimination scenarios today
Here's John Breech from Thursday's Pick Six newsletter on the lack of playoff clinching scenarios in Week 14:
"With just five weeks to play in the regular season, this is shaping up to be one of the wildest playoff races in NFL history. Heading into Week 14, there have been ZERO playoff spots clinched. That number won't be changing over the weekend, because there's not a single clinching scenario this week, which is something that almost never happens. The last time the NFL made it through the first 14 weeks without a single team clinching a playoff spot came all the way back in 2014."
As for teams eliminated from playoff contention, there are currently five: Giants, Titans, Raiders, Saints and Cardinals. Here are the elimination scenarios in Week 14:
BROWNS
- Loss vs. Titans
COMMANDERS
- Loss/tie vs. Vikings OR
- Eagles win/tie vs. Chargers
VIKINGS
- Loss vs. Commanders OR
- Tie and Packers win/tie vs. Bears
FALCONS
- Loss vs. Seahawks OR
- Tie and Buccaneers win/tie and Packers win/tie
JETS
- Jets loss/tie vs. Dolphins OR
- Texans win vs. Chiefs and Bills win/tie vs. Bengals OR
- Texans win and Jaguars/Colts tie OR
- Bills win/tie and Jaguars win/tie
Game-by-game playoff impact
Steelers vs. Ravens
|Playoff chances
|Currently
|With win
|With loss
Steelers
45%
78%
31%
Ravens
49%
65%
23%
Texans vs. Chiefs
|Playoff chances
|Currently
|With win
|With loss
Texans
59%
85%
44%
Chiefs
38%
54%
9%
Bengals vs. Bills
|Playoff chances
|Currently
|With win
|With loss
Bengals
6%
13%
3%
Bills
85%
94%
73%
Colts vs. Jaguars
|Playoff chances
|Currently
|With win
|With loss
Colts
74%
89%
58%
Jaguars
81%
95%
68%
Bears vs. Packers
|Playoff chances
|Currently
|With win
|With loss
Bears
82%
94%
76%
Packers
90%
96%
78%
Eagles vs. Chargers
|Playoff chances
|Currently
|With win
|With loss
Eagles
90%
96%
84%
Chargers
64%
77%
50%
Saints inactives
Alvin Kamara out. Chris Olave in.
Steelers inactives
Falcons inactives
Drake London out, as expected.
Bills inactives
Terrel Bernard, Joey Bosa and Spencer Brown are all out.
Titans inactives
Lloyd Cushenberry is out.
Browns inactives
Jets inactives
Justin Fields is out.
Bengals inactives
Trey Hendrickson remains out.
Jaguars inactives
No Parker Washington.
Ravens inactives
Dolphins inactives
Colts inactives
No Sauce Gardner for Indianapolis.
Vikings inactives.
J.J. McCarthy is back.
Buccaneers inactives
No Tristan Wirfs.
Commanders inactives
Jayden Daniels will play, as expected.
-
0:49
Brinson: "Jaguars Can Flip The Playoff Picture Upside Down"
-
1:11
Bills Struggling To Find Pass-Catch Options
-
1:07
Ravens Must Run Football Effectively Amid Jackson Struggles
-
0:27
BREAKING: QB Jayden Daniels (Elbow) Returns at Vikings | Sun, 1 ET
-
1:46
Steelers, Ravens Clash For AFC North Lead
-
1:54
Bears Enter Week 14 As 1 Seed In NFC
-
1:43
Colts Look To Avoid Collapse, Retake Division Lead
-
1:02
Chiefs Look To Salvage Season, Keep Playoff Hopes Alive
-
0:33
Breaking News Report: Brian Branch Suffers Torn Achilles
-
2:07
Bears-Packers Face Off In Key NFC North Battle
-
1:31
Lions Playoff Chances Improve After Win
-
1:23
Gibbs Finds Endzone 3 Times In Lions Win
-
4:17
Cowboys Playoff Hopes On Life Support
-
1:05
Aaron Rodgers Imploring Film Sessions
-
1:19
Assessing Lamar Jackson's Recent Struggles
-
1:46
Make-Or-Break Game For the Cowboys and Lions
-
1:45
The Cowboys Impact Player To Watch
-
1:31
Wounded Lions Limping Into Primetime
-
1:51
Win or Go Home: Texans vs. Jaguars Playoff Eliminator
-
1:52
AFC South Division Race: Colts at Jaguars