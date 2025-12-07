Skip to Main Content
NFL playoff picture Week 14: Live standings, tiebreakers, playoff race and the latest draft order today

Get all the NFL Week 14 inactives, game-day injury updates and early news before Sunday's full slate kicks off

Week 14 of the NFL season is here, and there is a jam-packed slate of games featuring plenty of matchups that will have a direct impact on the playoff field. 

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts. The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans. And the Philadelphia Eagles do battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. Each of those matchups features two teams in the playoff race. 

Elsewhere, there are plenty of games that could affect the playoff picture and/or the draft order by re-juggling the seeding between teams, as well as others that have hooks for reasons on-the-field or off it. 

Josh Allen and the Bills take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Cam Ward and the Titans head to Cleveland to play Shedeur Sanders and the Browns. Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy return to the field in Commanders vs. Vikings. The Rams look to rebound against the Cardinals. The Raiders get a rematch against the Broncos. The Seahawks look to keep rolling against the Falcons. Plus, the Buccaneers host the Saints and the Jets host the Dolphins.

With all of this action, it's going to be hard to keep up. That's why we're here. Keep it locked to this blog throughout the day as we update you with inactives, stats, scores, highlights and playoff-picture takeaways.

Week 14 schedule

Thursday

Lions 44, Cowboys 30 -- Takeaways

Sunday

Steelers at Ravens (1 p.m., Live updates)
Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m., Live updates)
Bengals at Bills (1 p.m., Live updates)
Saints at Buccaneers (1 p.m., Live updates)
Dolphins at Jets (1 p.m., Live updates)
Titans at Browns (1 p.m., Live updates)
Seahawks at Falcons (1 p.m., Live updates)
Commanders at Vikings (1 p.m., Live updates)
Broncos at Raiders (4:05 p.m., Preview)
Bears vs. Packers (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Rams at Cardinals (4:25 p.m., Preview)
Texans at Chiefs (8:20 p.m., Preview)

Monday

Eagles at Chargers (8:15 p.m., Preview)

Updated NFL playoff picture

AFC playoff picture (live)

  1. New England Patriots
  2. Denver Broncos
  3. Jacksonville Jaguars
  4. Baltimore Ravens
  5. Los Angeles Chargers
  6. Indianapolis Colts
  7. Buffalo Bills

NFC playoff picture (live)

  1. Chicago Bears
  2. Los Angeles Rams
  3. Philadelphia Eagles
  4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  5. Seattle Seahawks
  6. Green Bay Packers
  7. San Francisco 49ers
Updated 2026 NFL Draft order

  1. Tennessee Titans
  2. New York Giants
  3. New Orleans Saints
  4. Las Vegas Raiders
  5. Cleveland Browns
  6. Washington Commanders
  7. New York Jets
  8. Arizona Cardinals
  9. Los Angeles Rams (via Atlanta Falcons)
  10. Cincinnati Bengals
Clinching and elimination scenarios today

Here's John Breech from Thursday's Pick Six newsletter on the lack of playoff clinching scenarios in Week 14:

"With just five weeks to play in the regular season, this is shaping up to be one of the wildest playoff races in NFL history. Heading into Week 14, there have been ZERO playoff spots clinched. That number won't be changing over the weekend, because there's not a single clinching scenario this week, which is something that almost never happens. The last time the NFL made it through the first 14 weeks without a single team clinching a playoff spot came all the way back in 2014."

As for teams eliminated from playoff contention, there are currently five: Giants, Titans, Raiders, Saints and Cardinals. Here are the elimination scenarios in Week 14:

BROWNS

  • Loss vs. Titans

COMMANDERS

  • Loss/tie vs. Vikings OR
  • Eagles win/tie vs. Chargers

VIKINGS

  • Loss vs. Commanders OR
  • Tie and Packers win/tie vs. Bears

FALCONS

  • Loss vs. Seahawks OR
  • Tie and Buccaneers win/tie and Packers win/tie

JETS

  • Jets loss/tie vs. Dolphins OR
  • Texans win vs. Chiefs and Bills win/tie vs. Bengals OR
  • Texans win and Jaguars/Colts tie OR
  • Bills win/tie and Jaguars win/tie

Game-by-game playoff impact

Steelers vs. Ravens

Playoff chancesCurrentlyWith winWith loss

Steelers

45%

78%

31%

Ravens

49%

65%

23%

Texans vs. Chiefs

Playoff chancesCurrentlyWith winWith loss

Texans

59%

85%

44%

Chiefs

38%

54%

9%

Bengals vs. Bills

Playoff chancesCurrentlyWith winWith loss

Bengals

6%

13%

3%

Bills

85%

94%

73%

Colts vs. Jaguars

Playoff chancesCurrentlyWith winWith loss

Colts

74%

89%

58%

Jaguars

81%

95%

68%

Bears vs. Packers

Playoff chancesCurrentlyWith winWith loss

Bears

82%

94%

76%

Packers

90%

96%

78%

Eagles vs. Chargers

Playoff chancesCurrentlyWith winWith loss

Eagles

90%

96%

84%

Chargers

64%

77%

50%

Pinned
Seahawks inactives

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:43 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:43 am EST
 
Pinned
Saints inactives

Alvin Kamara out. Chris Olave in.

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:43 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:43 am EST
 
Pinned
Steelers inactives

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:42 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:42 am EST
 
Pinned
Falcons inactives

Drake London out, as expected.

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:39 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:39 am EST
 
Pinned
Bills inactives

Terrel Bernard, Joey Bosa and Spencer Brown are all out.

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:39 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:39 am EST
 
Pinned
Titans inactives

Lloyd Cushenberry is out.

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:38 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:38 am EST
 
Pinned
Browns inactives

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:38 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:38 am EST
 
Pinned
Jets inactives

Justin Fields is out.

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:37 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:37 am EST
 
Pinned
Bengals inactives

Trey Hendrickson remains out.

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:37 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:37 am EST
 
Pinned
Jaguars inactives

No Parker Washington. 

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:37 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:37 am EST
 
Pinned
Ravens inactives

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:36 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:36 am EST
 
Pinned
Dolphins inactives

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:36 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:36 am EST
 
Pinned
Colts inactives

No Sauce Gardner for Indianapolis.

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:36 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:36 am EST
 
Pinned
Vikings inactives.

J.J. McCarthy is back.

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:35 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:35 am EST
 
Pinned
Buccaneers inactives

No Tristan Wirfs.

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:35 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:35 am EST
 
Pinned
Commanders inactives

Jayden Daniels will play, as expected.

Jared Dubin
December 7, 2025, 4:34 PM
Dec. 07, 2025, 11:34 am EST
