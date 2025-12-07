Week 14 of the NFL season is here, and there is a jam-packed slate of games featuring plenty of matchups that will have a direct impact on the playoff field.

The Pittsburgh Steelers travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens. The Jacksonville Jaguars host the Indianapolis Colts. The Chicago Bears take on the Green Bay Packers. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Houston Texans. And the Philadelphia Eagles do battle with the Los Angeles Chargers. Each of those matchups features two teams in the playoff race.

Elsewhere, there are plenty of games that could affect the playoff picture and/or the draft order by re-juggling the seeding between teams, as well as others that have hooks for reasons on-the-field or off it.

Josh Allen and the Bills take on Joe Burrow and the Bengals. Cam Ward and the Titans head to Cleveland to play Shedeur Sanders and the Browns. Jayden Daniels and J.J. McCarthy return to the field in Commanders vs. Vikings. The Rams look to rebound against the Cardinals. The Raiders get a rematch against the Broncos. The Seahawks look to keep rolling against the Falcons. Plus, the Buccaneers host the Saints and the Jets host the Dolphins.

With all of this action, it's going to be hard to keep up. That's why we're here. Keep it locked to this blog throughout the day as we update you with inactives, stats, scores, highlights and playoff-picture takeaways.

Week 14 schedule

Thursday

Lions 44, Cowboys 30 -- Takeaways

Sunday

Steelers at Ravens (1 p.m., Live updates)

Colts at Jaguars (1 p.m., Live updates)

Bengals at Bills (1 p.m., Live updates)

Saints at Buccaneers (1 p.m., Live updates)

Dolphins at Jets (1 p.m., Live updates)

Titans at Browns (1 p.m., Live updates)

Seahawks at Falcons (1 p.m., Live updates)

Commanders at Vikings (1 p.m., Live updates)

Broncos at Raiders (4:05 p.m., Preview)

Bears vs. Packers (4:25 p.m., Preview)

Rams at Cardinals (4:25 p.m., Preview)

Texans at Chiefs (8:20 p.m., Preview)

Monday

Eagles at Chargers (8:15 p.m., Preview)

Updated NFL playoff picture

AFC playoff picture (live)

NFC playoff picture (live)

Updated 2026 NFL Draft order

Clinching and elimination scenarios today

Here's John Breech from Thursday's Pick Six newsletter on the lack of playoff clinching scenarios in Week 14:

"With just five weeks to play in the regular season, this is shaping up to be one of the wildest playoff races in NFL history. Heading into Week 14, there have been ZERO playoff spots clinched. That number won't be changing over the weekend, because there's not a single clinching scenario this week, which is something that almost never happens. The last time the NFL made it through the first 14 weeks without a single team clinching a playoff spot came all the way back in 2014."

As for teams eliminated from playoff contention, there are currently five: Giants, Titans, Raiders, Saints and Cardinals. Here are the elimination scenarios in Week 14:

BROWNS

Loss vs. Titans

COMMANDERS

Loss/tie vs. Vikings OR

Eagles win/tie vs. Chargers

VIKINGS

Loss vs. Commanders OR

Tie and Packers win/tie vs. Bears

FALCONS

Loss vs. Seahawks OR

Tie and Buccaneers win/tie and Packers win/tie

JETS

Jets loss/tie vs. Dolphins OR

Texans win vs. Chiefs and Bills win/tie vs. Bengals OR

Texans win and Jaguars/Colts tie OR

Bills win/tie and Jaguars win/tie

Game-by-game playoff impact

Steelers vs. Ravens

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Steelers 45% 78% 31% Ravens 49% 65% 23%

Texans vs. Chiefs

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Texans 59% 85% 44% Chiefs 38% 54% 9%

Bengals vs. Bills

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Bengals 6% 13% 3% Bills 85% 94% 73%

Colts vs. Jaguars

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Colts 74% 89% 58% Jaguars 81% 95% 68%

Bears vs. Packers

Playoff chances Currently With win With loss Bears 82% 94% 76% Packers 90% 96% 78%

Eagles vs. Chargers