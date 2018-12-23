NFL Playoff Picture Week 16 standings: Titans move into No. 6 seed, Browns eliminated on Saturday

For much of Saturday's opening game of Week 16, it looked as if the Titans would come up short in their bid to beat the Redskins and take the next step toward the playoffs. After Marcus Mariota went down just before halftime, it made a Titans win all the more improbable.

But Blaine Gabbert was able to rally the team to a lead with less than five minutes left in the fourth quarter, and the Titans put it away with a pick-six on the final play, earning a 25-16 win that puts them into the No. 6 seed in the playoffs, pending the results from the rest of the weekend.

If the Titans get a loss from the Ravens or the Steelers this weekend -- and that's a distinct possibility with both teams on the road and underdogs against two of the NFL's best teams in Week 16 -- they'll enter a matchup with the Colts on Sunday that could decide the No. 6 seed in the AFC, should Indianapolis take care of the Giants this week.

Washington will now have to hope for plenty of help to remain alive and have a chance to make the playoffs with a win over the Eagles in Week 17. Though they've fared better than most expected since turning to their fourth quarterback of the season, it seems like the magic ran out Saturday.

The other team whose magic ran out? The Cleveland Browns, who are officially eliminated from the playoff hunt thanks to the Titans win. That comes one week after the Browns pulled off a major win in Denver on Saturday night themselves. Saturday games giveth, Saturday games taketh away.

Now our eyes turn to Los Angeles, where the Ravens will square off with the Chargers in a game with massive implications for the AFC playoff race. A win for the Chargers puts the pressure on the Chiefs to win in Seattle on Sunday night, because a loss would move the Chargers in position for the No. 1 seed. A win for the Ravens would put the pressure on the Steelers to win in New Orleans, because a loss would move the Ravens into the lead for the AFC North crown and put the Steelers outside the playoff race altogether.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of some games that could impact what it looks like after Week 16 and beyond.

AFC: Who's in

The Chiefs play at Seattle on Sunday night, though they'll be watching what happens with the Chargers on Saturday night with interest.

The Texans go to Philadelphia to face the defending champs needing a win to guarantee they hold the first-round bye for another week.

The Patriots are massive favorites at home against the Bills on Sunday, hoping to get a win and some help from the Eagles.

The Steelers have a tough test ahead on Sunday in New Orleans, and they'll be rooting for the Chargers to take care of Baltimore on Saturday night first.

5. Los Angeles Chargers (11-3)

The Chargers host the Ravens on Saturday night, and a win would put them into the No. 1 seed in the AFC pending the result of the Chiefs' Sunday night game in Seattle.

6. Tennessee Titans (9-6)

The Titans rallied against the Redskins on Saturday despite losing starting quarterback Marcus Mariota, taking the lead with less than five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter before a pick-six secured a 25-16 win. As a result, they move into the playoff picture, pending the result of the Ravens' game in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

AFC: Who's out

7. Baltimore Ravens (8-6): The Ravens can still punch their ticket to the playoffs if they win out, but a tough test faces them in Los Angeles against a Chargers team angling for the No. 1 seed.

8. Indianapolis Colts (8-6): The Colts will need some help to make the playoffs, but a win against the Giants on Sunday could give them a chance to control their destiny with a trip to Tennessee in the cards in Week 17.

9. Miami Dolphins (7-7): The Dolphins remain on the fringe of the AFC playoff race but need to win out and get a lot of help to make it in. They'll do their part if they can beat the Jaguars in Miami on Sunday.

AFC: Who's Eliminated

10. Cleveland Browns (6-7-1)

11. Denver Broncos (6-8)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (6-8)

13. Buffalo Bills (5-9)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (4-10)

15. New York Jets (4-10)

16. Oakland Raiders (3-11)

NFC: Who's in

The Saints won ugly on Monday night and can lock up the No. 1 seed with a win over the Steelers on Sunday.

The Rams have lost two straight and are in danger of falling out of positioning for a first-round bye, but they get to head to Arizona as huge favorites for a matchup with the Cardinals.

The Bears are hitting their stride, but they'll get tested in San Francisco against a 49ers team that has been impressive at home as of late.

The Cowboys are coming off an ugly performance in Week 15 and looking to get back on track by beating the Buccaneers in Dallas on Sunday.

The Seahawks just dropped one game; another and they could be in trouble. Unfortunately for Pete Carroll's team, a tough test awaits on Sunday night with the Chiefs coming to town.

6. Minnesota Vikings (7-6-1)

The Vikings flipped the script on their season with a convincing win in Week 15, and now they'll head to Detroit looking to remain in playoff position with another victory.

NFC: Who's out

7. Philadelphia Eagles (7-7): The Eagles pulled off a major upset to stay in the playoff race last week, and now they'll have to find a way to beat the AFC's current second seed when the Texans come to town on Sunday.

8. Washington Redskins (7-8): The Redskins looked as if they would gut out a win in Tennessee for much of Saturday's game, but ultimately they couldn't finish off the Titans. Now they'll be looking for a win against the Eagles in Week 17 and a lot of help.

9. Carolina Panthers (6-8): The Panthers have fallen apart over the last six weeks, turning a 6-2 start into 6-8 and almost certainly a finish outside of the playoff race. They'll need to beat the Falcons with Taylor Heinicke at QB on Sunday and get some help.

NFC: Who's Eliminated

10. Green Bay Packers (5-8-1)

11. Atlanta Falcons (5-9)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-9)

13. New York Giants (5-9)

14. Detroit Lions (5-9)

15. San Francisco 49ers (4-10)

14. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)

Legend:

(x) - clinched playoff berth

(y) - clinched division

(z) - clinched first-round bye

(*) - clinched home-field advantage