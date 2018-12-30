NFL Playoff Picture Week 17 standings, updates: These six teams are still fighting for four spots

The final week of the NFL regular season is here and there are all kinds of wild possibilities for how the NFL playoff bracket will shake out. Most everyone has some kind of motivation this week: only two teams (the Saints and Cowboys) are locked into their exact seed. Sure, there are lots of teams who are eliminated, but that's not new, and aside from a few teams laying down in order to rest starters (Saints, Cowboys), almost everyone is going to give it their all this week.

I've previously worked up the situation for every single team in playoff contention and you can read that here, but below is a quick-hitter breakdown of the various situations and current playoff picture. It will be updated throughout the day and throughout Week 17, so bookmark it and check back frequently.

For reference, there are only three total playoff spots open -- one in the NFC, between the Vikings and the Eagles, and two in the AFC, which will be captured by some combo of the Ravens, Colts, Titans and Steelers -- but there is a ton of movement that can occur with seeding.

Here's how the rest of the NFL playoff picture looks, as well as a snapshot of what could impact how it looks after Week 16 and beyond.

AFC: Who's in

The Chiefs need to beat the Raiders at home on Sunday to lock up homefield advantage throughout the playoffs and to keep the Chargers from stealing the division.

The Patriots clinched the AFC East last week, but still need to beat the Jets on Sunday to secure a first-round bye. If the Chiefs and Chargers lose, the Patriots could steal homefield advantage too.

The Texans should be very motivated: they need to beat the Jaguars at home on Sunday to secure the AFC South and if the Patriots lose while the Texans win, Houston could steal a first-round bye.

4. Baltimore Ravens (9-6)

The Ravens are in a great spot, but have to beat the Browns at home on Sunday to guarantee themselves a playoff spot.

5. (x) Los Angeles Chargers (11-4)

The Chargers are in the playoffs but can still win the AFC West if they beat the Broncos in Denver on Sunday and the Chiefs lose to the Raiders on Sunday.

6. Indianapolis Colts (9-6)

The Colts play the Titans on Sunday night to get in the playoffs. If the Texans lose and the Colts win, Indy steals the AFC South.

AFC: Who's out

7. Tennessee Titans (9-6): The Titans need to beat the Colts on Sunday to get in the playoffs, but it seems like they'll be doing so without Marcus Mariota, who is unlikely to start against Indy. If Tennessee wins and the Texans lose, the Titans steal the AFC South.

8. Pittsburgh Steelers (8-6-1): Tough spot for Pittsburgh. The Steelers have to beat the Bengals Sunday and have the Browns beat the Ravens in Baltimore in order for the Steelers to win the AFC North. Pittsburgh can also get in with a win, a Ravens win and the Colts-Titans game ending in a tie, which is, um, a little less likely.

AFC: Who's Eliminated

9. Cleveland Browns (7-7-1)

10. Miami Dolphins (7-8)

11. Denver Broncos (6-8)

12. Cincinnati Bengals (6-9)

13. Buffalo Bills (5-10)

14. Jacksonville Jaguars (5-10)

15. New York Jets (4-11)

16. Oakland Raiders (3-11)

NFC: Who's in

The Saints are locked into the No. 1 seed in the NFC and Drew Brees/Alvin Kamara aren't starting against the Panthers Sunday. They are not a motivated team this week, nor should they be.

The Rams locked up the NFC West weeks ago but have to win against the 49ers at home on Sunday in order to lock up a first-round bye. They cannot catch the Saints but could fall behind the Bears.

Very interesting setup for Chicago: they can catch the Rams if they beat the Vikings on Sunday and the Rams lose to the 49ers. The Bears could also end the Vikings' playoff hopes by beating them and help get Philly in. Do the Bears definitely want that? Matt Nagy will be scoreboard watching.

The Cowboys are locked into the No. 4 seed and are resting guys, including Ezekiel Elliott and several other star players, against the Giants on Sunday. Winning or losing doesn't matter for their playoff seed or playoff opponent.

The Seahawks are in the playoffs, but could fall as far as the No. 6 pick if they lose to the Cardinals at home on Sunday and the Vikings win.

The Vikings have a win/in situation against the Bears at home on Sunday. They would also get in if they lose and the Eagles lose.

NFC: Who's out

7. Philadelphia Eagles (8-7): The Eagles need serious help to get in the playoffs -- if they win and the Vikings lose, they are in, but otherwise will be sitting at home in January.

NFC: Who's Eliminated

8. Washington Redskins (7-8)

9. Green Bay Packers (6-8-1)

10. Atlanta Falcons (6-9)

11. Carolina Panthers (6-9)

12. New York Giants (5-10)

12. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (5-10)

14. Detroit Lions (5-10)

15. San Francisco 49ers (4-10)

14. Arizona Cardinals (3-11)

Legend:

(x) - clinched playoff berth

(y) - clinched division

(z) - clinched first-round bye

(*) - clinched home-field advantage