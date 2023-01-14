NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023 kicks off with a pair of games on Saturday, and both matchups will offer plenty of NFL prop bets. San Francisco and quarterback Brock Purdy face off against one of the NFL's worst defenses when they host the Seattle Seahawks. Seattle starter Geno Smith faces a tough task against the league's top defense, but the 49ers' secondary has been susceptible to big plays. Then, two of the league's top young quarterbacks square off when Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles Chargers visit Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars. Which quarterbacks should you look to if you want to cash in on your NFL props?

Caesars lists the over/under on Herbert's passing yards at 280.5, while the number on Lawrence is 246.5 in the latest NFL prop picks. The early game is expected to be slightly slower-paced, with Purdy's passing yards over/under at 220.5 and Smith's at 230.5. Before you make any NFL Super Wild Card Weekend prop bets, make sure you check out the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks and is a highly profitable 41-29 on NFL prop picks in this column through the regular season. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, after combing over the hundreds of available NFL Wild Card prop bets, PropStarz has found four value picks he loves. He's only sharing his picks and analysis at SportsLine.

Top 2023 Super Wild Card Weekend NFL prop picks

One prop play that PropStarz loves for NFL Wild Card Saturday is Chargers running back Austin Ekeler under 51.5 rushing yards against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has a stout run defense, and running through the line isn't among Ekeler's strengths. He does his damage in the passing game and had just four carries for five yards in the regular-season meeting with Jacksonville. The Jaguars allow 4.7 yards per carry, seventh-lowest in the NFL.

Ekeler went under this total in 11 of 17 games in the regular season, falling short of 40 yards in nine. The Chargers average fewer than 90 rushing yards per game (30th in NFL). They are third in passing and will face a Jags defense that is 28th against the pass, Los Angeles will count on Justin Herbert's arm. "I expect Ekeler to be heavily utilized as a receiver in this game," PropStarz told SportsLine, "but I think he will struggle on the ground against a formidable Jags run defense." You can see the rest of his prop bet picks at SportsLine.

How to make 2023 Wild Card NFL prop bets and predictions

PropStarz has locked in his other confident Super Wild Card Weekend Saturday prop picks. They include a running back who should get more opportunities this week and surge past his rushing total. You can only see his picks over at SportsLine.

What are the best 2023 Wild Card Weekend NFL prop bets you can make? Which running back should power past his yardage total? Visit SportsLine now to see the best Saturday NFL Wild Card Weekend prop bets, all from the expert who is 41-29 on his SportsLine prop plays in this article this season, and find out.