Quarterbacks are often the center of attention, and that's certainly the case entering Sunday's matchups on NFL Super Wild Card Weekend 2023. In Dolphins vs. Bills (1 p.m. ET), superstar Josh Allen is expected to face off against Miami third-stringer Skylar Thompson. In Bengals vs. Ravens (8:30 p.m. ET), Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson will sit, while Joe Burrow is ready to start what he hopes is another deep postseason run. Throw in Kirk Cousins leading Minnesota at home against Daniel Jones and the Giants at 4:30 p.m. ET and there are plenty of quarterbacks to back or fade in your Wild Card NFL props. Who should you target with your NFL prop bets? Before you make any NFL Super Wild Card Weekend prop bets, you need to see the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling.

The expert has been crushing his picks and is a highly profitable 41-29 on NFL prop picks in this column through the regular season. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Top 2023 Super Wild Card Weekend NFL prop picks

One prop play that PropStarz is all over for NFL Wild Card Sunday is Ravens running back J.K. Dobbins over 59.5 rushing yards. With Baltimore missing quarterback Lamar Jackson, Dobbins will likely be asked to carry the load. Dobbins has 520 yards (5.6 per carry) in eight games. He is averaging almost seven yards per tote over his past four, rushing for 90 or more in three of those.

Dobbins rushed for 805 yards in 15 games as a rookie before he tore an ACL in the final preseason game of his second season. He returned in Week 3 of this year, but missed six more games during the season. Since returning in Week 14, he has gotten at least 12 carries in every game. "He looks close to full health and has regained the explosiveness he often flashed during his rookie season," PropStarz told SportsLine. He expects Dobbins to get the carries to sail past this total. You can see the rest of his prop bet picks at SportsLine.

