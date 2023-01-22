The Bills will host the Bengals as part of Divisional Round in the 2023 NFL playoffs Sunday, giving plenty of options for NFL props. In addition, the Cowboys and 49ers will renew a storied playoff rivalry in San Francisco. Josh Allen of Buffalo and the Bengals' Joe Burrow can light it up at any time, but the 49ers' Brock Purdy and Dak Prescott of Dallas both come off 300-yard passing games. Throw in players like Buffalo receiver Stefon Diggs and 49ers tight end George Kittle and there are players in both games who can cash NFL prop bets. How about Cowboys tight end Dalton Schultz, who went for 95 yards and two touchdowns last week? Or should you look to another star like Cincinnati wideout Ja'Marr Chase for value in your NFL prop picks? Before making any NFL Divisional Round prop bets, you need to see the top NFL picks and predictions from SportsLine NFL props expert Alex Selesnick.

Selesnick (aka PropStarz) specializes in NFL, MLB and NBA prop betting, where he implements a combination of research, statistical analysis and mathematical modeling. The expert has been crushing his picks and is a highly profitable 45-31 on NFL prop picks in this column through Super Wild Card Weekend. He also went 130-89 (+26.69 units) on MLB prop plays during the 2022 season and is up nearly 235 units on NBA props and futures plays over the past two-plus seasons.

Now, after combing over the hundreds of available NFL Divisional Round prop bets, PropStarz has found three value picks he loves for Sunday.

One prop play PropStarz loves for Sunday's NFL Divisional Round games is Prescott Over 21.5 pass completions. The 49ers have the best overall defense in the league, but there's a reason teams throw 62% of the time against them (second-most in NFL). They allow just 78 yards per game on the ground, the second-best mark in the NFL. That means Prescott will shoulder the load and is more than capable of slinging the ball around and cashing this prop.

Prescott has topped this number in five of his past six games. He completed 25 in last week's rout of Tampa Bay, even though Dallas led in every quarter. The Niners rank 20th in the league against the pass and allow 34.9 attempts per game (24th), so that is where Dallas will try to hurt them. With weapons like Schultz and wide receivers CeeDee Lamb (1,357 yards), Michael Gallup and T.Y. Hilton, Prescott will work on picking the San Francisco secondary apart. You can see the rest of his prop bet picks at SportsLine.

PropStarz has locked in his other confident Divisional Round Sunday prop picks, including a star receiver who should surge past his receptions total at plus-money.

What are the best 2023 Divisional Round Playoffs NFL prop bets you can make? Which receiver will surpass his receptions total?