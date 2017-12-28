NFL Playoff Projections: Chargers steal final AFC wild-card spot from Titans, Bills

With only one week left to play in the regular season, there's not much drama to sort out for our final playoff projection of the year.

In the NFC, the final wild-card spot will come down to either the Falcons or Seahawks. Of course, it was an easy week here at the projections because the second, third, fourth, fifth and sixth seed are ALL still up for grabs in the NFC.

As for the AFC, all eyes are on the Jaguars, and that's mainly because the way they decide to play against the Titans on Sunday will have major ramifications on the playoff race. Yes, the Jaguars plan on playing their starters, but if they put together a vanilla game plan and decide to roll over in Tennessee -- or if they play their starters for only a half -- that would bode well for the Titans, who will clinch a playoff spot with a win.

So what's going to happen? Who's going to get these final playoff spots?

Let's get to the final playoff projection of the season.

As always, we'll be including data from number-cruncher Stephen Oh of SportsLine.com in these projections.

Note: Remember, this is a projection based on how we think the final week of the regular season will play out. If you want to see the current playoff standings, click here to see Will Brinson's thorough breakdown of what the playoff race looks like as we head into Week 17.

AFC Playoff Projection

(Team, projected record after 16 games)

1. Patriots (13-3), AFC East champion: All the Patriots have to do to clinch the top overall seed is beat the Jets and as you can see, we're projecting that to happen. If the Patriots do end up with the No. 1 seed, that's bad news for the rest of the AFC because they almost always take advantage of it. Since 2000, the Patriots have earned the top seed a total of six times and on five of those occasions, they ended up riding their home-field advantage all the way to the Super Bowl.

Remaining schedule: N.Y. Jets (5-10)

2. Steelers (13-3), AFC North champion: Steelers coach Mike Tomlin is thinking about resting his starters in this game, which seems kind of like his way of saying the Steelers have given up on home-field advantage. The only way the Steelers can get the top seed in the AFC is if they win and the Patriots lose. The twist there is that the Patriots would have to lose to a team quarterbacked by Bryce Petty, which doesn't seem possible, so maybe it does make sense for Tomlin to rest his starters.

Remaining schedule: Cleveland (0-15)

3. Jaguars (11-5), AFC South champion: As crazy as it sounds, we're actually projecting the Jaguars to beat the Titans, even though Jacksonville has absolutely nothing to play for Sunday. The big reason we like the Jaguars is because the team is run by Tom Coughlin. Coughlin famously played his starters back in 2007 when the Giants were trying to hand the 15-0 Patriots their first loss of the season. Jags coach Doug Marrone has already said he's "all-in" on beating the Titans, which isn't good news for the Titans.

Remaining schedule: at Tennessee (8-7)

4. Chiefs (9-7) AFC West champion: A lot can change in a month. Less than four weeks ago, Chiefs fans were hoping Alex Smith would get benched after Kansas City went through a rough 1-6 stretch. Since then, the Chiefs have won three in a row, and in an ironic twist, Andy Reid is finally benching Smith, but only because Kansas City has absolutely nothing to play for Sunday. A fitting end to a roller-coaster regular season would be Patrick Mahomes throwing for 550 yards and starting a quarterback controversy before the playoffs.

Remaining schedule: at Denver (5-10)

5. Ravens (10-6), wild card: Although the Ravens haven't officially clinched a playoff spot, the computer really, really, really likes their chances to get in, and if we know one thing about computers, it's that they're almost never wrong. According to SportsLine, the Ravens have a 97.1 percent chance of making the postseason, which is nearly double any other wild-card contender.

Remaining schedule: Cincinnati (6-9)

6. Chargers (9-7), wild card: The Chargers are going to want to send a thank you card to the Jaguars if they end up stealing the final wild card slot. The only way the Chargers can get in the postseason is if the Jags beat the Titans. If the Raiders-Chargers game ends before the Titans game Sunday, you can bet that Philip Rivers will be pulling out his giant cell phone so the rest of the team can watch the Titans play. That's exactly what they did in Week 16 when they needed the Titans to lose to the Rams.

Cool scene in Chargers locker room: Philip Rivers took out his phone post-game to watch end of Titans-Rams. (Tom Telesco is there, too, hidden to Rivers’ right). Lots of cheers when Rams won. “We stay alive!” someone shouted. pic.twitter.com/a7S9Em5ErU — Jenny Vrentas (@JennyVrentas) December 24, 2017

Remaining schedule: Oakland (6-9)

Tiebreakers: In our projection, the Patriots win the tiebreaker for the No. 1 seed based on a head-to-head win over the Steelers and the Chargers get the final wild-card spot based on their head-to-head win over the Bills.

Just missed

Bills (9-7): The Bills can actually still get the No. 5 seed in the AFC if they win and the Titans and Ravens both lose. Unfortunately for the Bills, though, we don't see that happening. We don't see them getting the sixth seed, either. What we see is the longest postseason drought in North American sports continuing for another year. Sorry, Buffalo.

Remaining schedule: at Miami (6-9)

Titans (8-8): The Titans are in the midst of one of the greatest collapses in NFL history and we don't see that ending this week. Just three weeks ago, the Titans were 8-4 and seemed like a lock for the playoffs, but then they lost to the Cardinals AND the 49ers AND the Rams and now they're one more loss away from elimination. Although we don't think the Titans will get in, the computer still likes their chances. According to SportsLine, the Titans have a 50.3 percent chance of getting in the playoffs, which is higher than both the Chargers (32.9 percent) and the Bills (19.7 percent).

To put the Titans collapse in perspective, the computer gave them a 95.6 percent chance of getting to the playoffs after Week 13, when they were 8-4. If the Titans don't make it, no one will be more disappointed than the computer.

By the way, the Titans could actually still get in the playoffs at 8-8 if they lose, but the Chargers and Bills would also have to lose.

Remaining schedule: Jacksonville (10-5)

NOTE: There are 30 scenarios that could play out in the AFC on Sunday and since the NFL doesn't want any of us to be confused, the league put together a handy chart. By using the chart below, you can play out any scenario in your head to see who's going to make the playoffs.

AFC playoff seeding scenarios based on the outcome of Week 17 games with playoff implications: pic.twitter.com/L2Y6XqHAyl — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 26, 2017

(Click here for a larger version)

NFC Playoff Projection

(Team, projected record after 16 games)

1. Eagles (13-3), NFC East champion: The Eagles have already clinched the top seed in the NFC, which means they could bench their starters this week if they want, but that seems like a horrible idea based on the way Nick Foles played against the Raiders. Foles kind of seems like he needs as much playing time as he can get between now and the divisional round, when the Eagles will have their first playoff game.

Remaining schedule: Dallas (8-7)

2. Vikings (13-3), NFC North champion: Only seven teams in NFL history have made the playoffs in a season where their city was hosting the Super Bowl -- the Dolphins (1970, '78, '94, '98), Buccaneers (2000), Cardinals (2014) and Texans (2016) -- and the Vikings are about to become the eighth. The reason we're mentioning that is because if the Vikings win Sunday, they'll become the first Super Bowl host team ever to get a bye in the opening round of the playoffs, and since they're playing the Bears this week, we think that bye is going to happen.

Remaining schedule: Chicago (5-10)

3. Saints (12-4), NFC South champion: The Saints have a simple scenario this week: Beat the Buccaneers and they'll be guaranteed a home playoff game. If they don't win, they could drop all the way to the fifth spot in the NFC, which could mean playing Wild Card Weekend on the road against Carolina or Los Angeles. We don't think that's going to happen, though. We like the Saints to nab the third seed and host a home playoff game for the first time since the 2011 season.

Remaining schedule: at Tampa Bay (4-11)

4. Rams (11-5), NFC West champion: The Rams could still earn the third seed in the NFC, but it's probably not going to happen because Sean McVay seems to have no interest in getting it. The Rams will reportedly bench Todd Gurley and Jared Goff this week, which means we don't really like the Rams' chances of winning. McVay has been making brilliant decisions all season, so there's no reason to think this one won't pay off.

Remaining schedule: San Francisco (5-10)

5. Panthers (11-5), wild card: Believe it or not, the Panthers are the only other team in the NFC -- besides the Vikings -- that can earn the No. 2 seed and the first-round bye that comes with it. For that to happen, the Rams, Saints and Vikings would all have to lose Sunday and the Panthers would have to win. We don't see that happening. The computer doesn't see it happening. No one really sees it happening. We just wanted to let everyone know that it's possible.

Remaining schedule: at Atlanta (9-6)

6. Falcons (10-6), wild card: When we made our first playoff projection of the year back in November, we said the Falcons would get in by beating the Panthers in Week 17 and it wouldn't make much sense to go against the projection now.

Remaining schedule: Carolina (11-4)

Tiebreakers: In our projection, the Eagles get the top seed over the Vikings based on best winning percentage in common games. The Falcons get the final wild-card spot based on their head-to-head win over the Seahawks.

Just missed

Seahawks (10-6): If the Seahawks finish 10-6 and miss out on the playoffs, things might get kind of awkward in the locker room for Blair Walsh. The reason the Falcons hold the tiebreaker over the Seahawks is because Walsh fell SHORT on a game-tying field goal attempt with just two seconds left to play in a 34-31 loss to the Falcons in Week 11.

Heartbreak for the Seahawks as Blair Walsh's game-tying field goal attempt comes up short...#ATLvsSEA pic.twitter.com/lKd38jZd0d — NFL UK (@NFLUK) November 21, 2017

The Seahawks also had another three-point loss this season that could arguably be blamed on Walsh. In Week 9, Walsh went 0 for 3 in a 17-14 loss to the Redskins with misses from 44, 39 and 49 yards. According to the computer, the Seahawks have about the same chance of making the postseason as Walsh does at making a field goal. SportsLine is giving the Seahawks a 26.9 percent chance to get in the playoffs, while the Falcons have a 73.1 percent chance.

Remaining schedule: Arizona (7-8)

NOTE: There are 24 scenarios that could play out in the NFC on Sunday and since the NFL doesn't want any of us to be confused, the league put together a handy chart. By using the chart below, you can play out any scenario in your head to see who's going to make the playoffs.

NFC playoff seeding scenarios based on the outcome of Week 17 games with playoff implications: pic.twitter.com/0vGtfBaJe7 — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 26, 2017

(Click here for a larger version)

Wild-card round

(Based on this week's projections)

AFC

(5) Baltimore at (4) Kansas City

(6) L.A. Chargers at (3) Jacksonville

Byes: New England, Pittsburgh

NFC

(5) Carolina at (4) L.A. Rams

(6) Atlanta at (3) New Orleans

Byes: Philadelphia, Minnesota