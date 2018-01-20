NFL playoff prop bets, picks: Leonard Fournette won't hit 74.5 yards rushing
Josh Nagel went 4-1 on Super Bowl prop bets and shares his favorite props for Patriots-Jaguars
The New England Patriots take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday on CBS. Everyone from average Joes to professional bettors will lock in picks against the spread, where New England is favored by seven points, but there's another way to cash in: prop bets, or picks made on occurrences or non-occurrences in the game.
For example, a sportsbook is offering action on whether Jacksonville running back Leonard Fournette will rush for over or under 74.5 yards and whether the first score of the game will be a touchdown.
Before you make any kind of prop bet on this huge showdown, you have to see what Josh Nagel has to say.
A Nevada-based college football expert, Nagel has won multiple handicapping contests in his career and has an incredible track record making prop picks.
He went 4-1 on prop bets in last year's Super Bowl and he's a blistering 13-3 overall on the prop picks he's made for SportsLine over the past two years. Anybody who has followed these picks in big games has absolutely cleaned up.
Now, with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line, Nagel has again locked in his favorite prop picks. He's sharing them only over at SportsLine.
One we'll give away: Nagel says Fournette will not hit 74.5 yards on the ground.
Fournette has been the focal point for Jacksonville's offense this postseason with 46 carries for 166 yards and three total touchdowns -- all coming last week against the Steelers.
And New England was below average against the run this season, finishing the year ranked No. 20 in the league, giving up 114.8 yards per contest. So why is Nagel confidently locking this pick in?
"One consistently reliable trait under Bill Belichick-coached Patriots teams, particularly in the postseason, is that their defense takes away your top threat and forces others to produce," he said.
That's exactly what New England did to the Tennessee Titans last week. Running back Derrick Henry went wild with 156 yards against the Chiefs in the Wild Card Round but was a non-factor last week against the Patriots, gaining just 28 yards on 12 carries.
Look for Belichick again to draw up a plan that severely limits Fournette and forces quarterback Blake Bortles to beat New England through the air.
Nagel has also identified an x-factor that makes him extremely confident on another prop pick. Find out what it is over at SportsLine.
So which prop bets can you make with confidence in the AFC Championship Game between the Jaguars and Patriots? Visit SportsLine to find out the x-factor that makes Nagel extremely confident in one pick, and get four more strong prop picks, all from an experienced handicapper who has gone 13-3 on his prop picks for SportsLine.
-
