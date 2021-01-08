Using 17 weeks of regular-season data and tireless searching through player props, here are some prop bets to consider from every game in Super Wild Card Weekend, including at least one per game where the bettor gets some sweet odds.

Colts at Bills

Best bet

Josh Allen Over 305.5 pass yards (-115)

The Bills offense has run through Allen all season, there's no reason to believe it's going to stop now. That goes double against a Colts defense that's been stout versus the run but has really taken a dip against the pass (four of past five opponents with over 315 pass yards). The weather isn't expected to be a factor in the game.

More I like

TY Hilton Over 53.5 receiving yards (-115)

Nyheim Hines Over 22.5 rush yards (-115)

Hilton's had 71-plus yards in four straight games. Maybe it's a line they're begging you to take, but when push comes to shove, I think the Colts will have to throw a good amount and Hilton is Rivers' top target. Hines doesn't need many yards to win this bet and the Colts probably don't want to lean too much on rookie Jonathan Taylor in his first playoff game.

Squeezing the juice

Alternate total: Over 57 (+180)

7+ total TDs (+155)

I love the Over as it is, but if we take the alternate total with the same spread, the implied team totals are 25.25 for Indy, 31.75 for Buffalo. Indianapolis has hit 26 points in six of its past seven; Buffalo has hit 32 points in four of its past five. If you're squeamish on that one, then the seven-score prop is a sensible alternative, especially since the primary over total of 51 points sits at -110.

Rams at Seahawks

Best bet

Russell Wilson Under 23.5 completions (-105)

Not sure which Wilson prop to take? Consider this: Wilson has completed 23 or fewer passes in seven of his past eight including both games against the Rams. Also, the Rams have held quarterbacks to under 24 completions in five straight and 10 total on the season. Last point: Wilson has typically found his legs in the late season and playoffs, racking up at least 20 rush yards in 11 of 15 career postseason games. The more he runs, the less he throws.

More I like

Cooper Kupp Over 51.5 rec yards (-115)

Freddie Swain Under 6.5 rec yards (-120)

Playmakers are relied upon more in the playoffs, and Kupp's been that for the Rams since he's gotten there. It helps that he posted at least 50 yards in each of two matchups against the Seahawks this season. Swain is a role player who's played 37% or fewer snaps in each of his past three and literally has one or zero targets in each of his past three, six of his past seven and 11 of 16 games.

Squeezing the juice

Russell Wilson Over 0.5 interceptions (+140)

Wilson threw a career-high 13 interceptions this season with two coming in his first meeting with the Rams. I think this is a pretty solid price.

Buccaneers at Washington

Best bet

Dustin Hopkins Over 1.5 field goals (+100)

Not only has Hopkins notched at least two field goals in eight of his past nine games, but he's also done it in each of Alex Smith's six starts this season. Tampa Bay's defense is fearsome but not dominant. At even money, Hopkins has a great chance to come through.

More I like

Tom Brady Under 296.5 passing yards (-115)

J.D. McKissic Over 30.5 receiving yards (-120)

Washington has given up 290-plus passing yards in just two games all season, and Brady's dominant passing games have come against the league's softest pass defenses. Washington ranks second versus the pass, seventh in pass rush pressure rate and sixth in sacks. As for McKissic, he's totaled at least 31 receiving yards in nine games this year, eight of them Washington losses. Washington is the second-biggest underdog on the board this week.

Squeezing the juice

Ronald Jones Under 1.5 receptions (+120)

Washington Over 20.5 points (+155)

Washington Over 22 points (+200)

Washington Over 23.5 points (+250)

Jones is definitely the Buccaneers' top back, but he rarely plays in passing situations. Jones played exactly one third-down snap (third-and-1) in each of his past two games. More significantly, he's had one receptions or fewer in each of his past five. Washington's implied point total this week is 18.5, but it's scored at least 20 points in every single start by Smith. Also, the Buccaneers defense has yielded exactly 27 points in four of its past six.

Titans at Ravens

Best bet

JK Dobbins Over 63.5 rush yards (-115)

Dobbins has come alive with at least 64 rush yards in five of his past six games. I know he's a rookie, but I'd be stunned if the Ravens turn to Mark Ingram or Gus Edwards and really limit Dobbins' workload at this point. The Titans have given up 5.9 yards per rush to running backs over their past three games.

More I like

JK Dobbins and Lamar Jackson to score TDs (+333)

Derrick Henry and JK Dobbins to score TDs (+210)

Dobbins has scored in six straight games and the Titans have shed five rushing scores to backs over their past three. Seems like a lock, so why not parlay it with the two other people in this game who seem likely to score. Dobbins and Jackson are each +110 for an anytime score while Henry is -200, so either of these bets wipe out the juice from the individual bets.

Squeezing the juice

Ravens Over 28.5 points (+155)

Ravens Over 30 points (+185)

Ravens Over 31.5 points (+250)

The Ravens have scored at least 34 points in four of their past five wins, and the Titans have given up at least 38 points in each of their past two.

Bears at Saints

Best bets

David Montgomery Over 93.5 total yards (-115)

David Montgomery anytime TD (+120)

Montgomery has totaled over 100 yards in six straight games and scored in five straight games. He is the Bears' best offensive weapon and has the strengthened offensive line to help him. The Saints' run defense, once feared as the most dangerous in football, has yielded six rushing scores and 5.2 yards per carry to enemy runners in its past four games.

More I like

Jared Cook anytime touchdown (+200)

Bears Over 19 points (+100)

The Bears have struggled covering tight ends all season, giving up 12 touchdowns to the position. Cook has routinely been an end-zone target of Drew Brees', plus he scored on the Bears back in Week 8. Meanwhile, the Bears have scored at least 19 points in seven of Mitchell Trubisky's nine starts this season. This is a good anchor bet for what you're about to read.

Squeezing the juice

Bears Over 20.5 points (+140)

Bears Over 22 points (+180)

Bears Over 23.5 points (+225)

Before last week's predictable let-down game against bitter rival Green Bay, the Bears had scored at least 30 points in four straight. Clearly they're finding their way to the end zone. New Orleans has allowed at least 24 points in three of its past four games.

Browns at Steelers

Best bet

Baker Mayfield Under 239.5 passing yards (-115)

So yes, Mayfield has put up over 250 yards in five of his past six. But he didn't even get to 200 yards against the Steelers' diminished defense in Week 17, nor did he in Week 6, nor has he ever had 200 yards against Pittsburgh in five career games! Now he's supposed to with his playcaller not at the game and with the Steelers defense returning most of their starters?

More I like

James Conner Over 16.5 receiving yards (-120)

James Conner Over 2.5 receptions (-125)

Kareem Hunt Over 49.5 total yards (-115)

Since returning from injury the past two games, Conner has been good for five receptions and at least 25 receiving yards per outing. He's their best passing-downs option. Bank on it continuing. As for Hunt, he's had at least 52 total yards in 13 of 16 games this season, including each of the Browns' five losses. This feels like a terrible spot for the Browns, which is great for Hunt to find touches and yards.

Squeezing the juice

Diontae Johnson scores and Steelers win (+220)

JuJu Smith-Schuster scores and Steelers win (+240)

The Browns have allowed multiple touchdowns to receivers in each of their past two games and 20 total scores to wideouts this season. Their secondary is a mess and Ben Roethlisberger should be in a good spot to toss some tuddies after resting last week. The beauty of these bets is that they can both win.

