The NFL released the playoff scenarios for Week 17, determining which teams can secure a No. 1 seed -- which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage -- a division title or a playoff berth this week.
In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills (12-3) have clinched the AFC East, the Houston Texans (9-6) have clinched the AFC South and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) have clinched the AFC West. The Baltimore Ravens (10-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5), who are fighting for the AFC North crown, have both earned playoff berths.
AFC
Here are the playoff scenarios for each team in the AFC:
Kansas City Chiefs (14-1)
Opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET)
Kansas City clinches the AFC No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Chiefs win or tie
- Bills loss or tie
Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)
Opponent: at New England Patriots (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET)
Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:
Denver Broncos (9-5)
Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)
Denver clinches a playoff berth with:
- Broncos win or tie
NFC
In the NFC, the Detroit Lions (13-2), Minnesota Vikings (13-2), Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) and Green Bay Packers (11-4) have each clinched a playoff berth.
Here are the playoff scenarios for each team in the NFC:
Detroit Lions (13-2)
Opponents: at San Francisco 49ers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)
Detroit clinches the NFC No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:
- Lions win and Vikings loss
Philadelphia Eagles (12-3)
Opponents: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)
Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:
- Eagles win or tie
- Commanders loss or tie
Los Angeles Rams (9-6)
Opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET)
Los Angeles clinches NFC West division title with:
- Rams win and Seahawks loss or tie
- Rams win and Rams clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Seahawks
- Rams tie and Seahawks loss or tie
Note: Rams clinch strength of victory over Seahawks with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE
Atlanta Falcons (8-7)
Opponent: at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)
Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:
- Falcons win and Buccaneers loss
Washington Commanders (10-5)
Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)
Washington clinches playoff berth with:
- Commanders win or tie
- Buccaneers loss or tie