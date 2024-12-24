The NFL released the playoff scenarios for Week 17, determining which teams can secure a No. 1 seed -- which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage -- a division title or a playoff berth this week.

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills (12-3) have clinched the AFC East, the Houston Texans (9-6) have clinched the AFC South and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) have clinched the AFC West. The Baltimore Ravens (10-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5), who are fighting for the AFC North crown, have both earned playoff berths.

AFC

Here are the playoff scenarios for each team in the AFC:

Opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET)



Kansas City clinches the AFC No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Chiefs win or tie

Bills loss or tie

Opponent: at New England Patriots (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:

Chargers win or tie Dolphins loss or tie and Colts loss or tie

Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Denver clinches a playoff berth with:

Broncos win or tie

NFC

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions (13-2), Minnesota Vikings (13-2), Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) and Green Bay Packers (11-4) have each clinched a playoff berth.

Here are the playoff scenarios for each team in the NFC:

Opponents: at San Francisco 49ers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Detroit clinches the NFC No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

Lions win and Vikings loss

Opponents: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

Eagles win or tie Commanders loss or tie

Opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles clinches NFC West division title with:

Rams win and Seahawks loss or tie Rams win and Rams clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Seahawks Rams tie and Seahawks loss or tie

Note: Rams clinch strength of victory over Seahawks with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE

Opponent: at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:

Falcons win and Buccaneers loss

Washington Commanders (10-5)

Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Washington clinches playoff berth with: