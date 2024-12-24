patrick-mahomes.jpg
The NFL released the playoff scenarios for Week 17, determining which teams can secure a No. 1 seed -- which comes with a first-round bye and home-field advantage -- a division title or a playoff berth this week. 

In the AFC, the Buffalo Bills (12-3) have clinched the AFC East, the Houston Texans (9-6) have clinched the AFC South and the Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) have clinched the AFC West. The Baltimore Ravens (10-5) and the Pittsburgh Steelers (10-5), who are fighting for the AFC North crown, have both earned playoff berths.

AFC

Here are the playoff scenarios for each team in the AFC:  

Kansas City Chiefs (14-1) 

Opponent: at Pittsburgh Steelers (Wednesday, 1 p.m. ET)

Kansas City clinches the AFC No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. Chiefs win or tie
  2. Bills loss or tie

Los Angeles Chargers (9-6)  

Opponent: at New England Patriots (Saturday, 1 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. Chargers win or tie
  2. Dolphins loss or tie and Colts loss or tie

Denver Broncos (9-5) 

Opponent: at Cincinnati Bengals (Saturday, 4:30 p.m. ET)

Denver clinches a playoff berth with:

  1. Broncos win or tie

NFC

In the NFC, the Detroit Lions (13-2), Minnesota Vikings (13-2),  Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) and Green Bay Packers (11-4) have each clinched a playoff berth. 

Here are the playoff scenarios for each team in the NFC:   

Detroit Lions (13-2) 

Opponents: at San Francisco 49ers (Monday, 8:15 p.m. ET)

Detroit clinches the NFC No. 1 seed, lone first-round bye and home-field advantage with:

  1. Lions win and Vikings loss

Philadelphia Eagles (12-3) 

Opponents: vs. Dallas Cowboys (Sunday, 1 p.m. ET)

Philadelphia clinches NFC East division title with:

  1. Eagles win or tie
  2. Commanders loss or tie

Los Angeles Rams (9-6) 

Opponent: vs. Arizona Cardinals (Sunday, 8 p.m. ET)

Los Angeles clinches NFC West division title with:

  1. Rams win and Seahawks loss or tie 
  2. Rams win and Rams clinch strength of victory tiebreaker over Seahawks 
  3. Rams tie and Seahawks loss or tie 

Note: Rams clinch strength of victory over Seahawks with 3.5 or more wins from the following teams: MIN, BUF, SF, WAS, CIN, CLE

Atlanta Falcons (8-7) 

Opponent: at Washington Commanders (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Atlanta clinches NFC South division title with:

  1. Falcons win and Buccaneers loss

Washington Commanders (10-5) 

Opponent: vs. Atlanta Falcons (Sunday, 8:20 p.m. ET)

Washington clinches playoff berth with:

  1. Commanders win or tie 
  2. Buccaneers loss or tie 