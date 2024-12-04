The NFL regular season is winding down, and teams are beginning to clinch playoff spots. The Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills are already locked in for the postseason, while the New England Patriots, Jacksonville Jaguars, Las Vegas Raiders and New York Giants have already been eliminated from playoff contention.

Playoff spots and even divisions can be clinched depending on what happens this weekend. Here are the NFL playoff scenarios for Week 14:

AFC

Kansas City Chiefs (11-1) vs. Los Angeles Chargers (8-4)

Chiefs clinch AFC West with:

KC win

NFC

Lions clinch playoff berth with:

DET win or tie ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie ATL loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + PHI win ATL loss or tie + SEA loss + PHI win ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + PHI win + DET clinches at least a tie in strength of victory tiebreaker over PHI TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie TB loss or tie + LAR loss or tie + PHI win TB loss or tie + SEA loss + PHI win

Vikings clinch playoff berth with:

MIN win + SEA-ARI tie MIN win + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie MIN tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss MIN tie + TB loss + ARI tie + LAR loss + PHI win or tie

Eagles clinch a playoff berth with:

PHI win + ATL loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie PHI win + ATL loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie PHI win + TB loss or tie + SEA-ARI tie PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie PHI win + TB loss or tie + ARI loss + DET win or tie PHI tie + ATL loss + SEA-ARI tie PHI tie + ATL loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie PHI tie + TB loss + SEA-ARI tie PHI tie + TB loss + ARI loss + LAR loss or tie

