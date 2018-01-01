NFL Playoff Schedule 2018: AFC, NFC Postseason dates, times and TV for each round

When the NFL postseason kicks off on January 6, you're going to notice some very unfamiliar faces. This year's playoffs will include eight teams that didn't make the postseason last year.

After years of seeing teams like the Packers and the Seahawks in the playoffs, we'll be getting some new blood in the form of teams like the Jaguars and the Rams, who both haven't tasted the postseason in more than 10 years.

For the Jaguars, this weekend's wild-card game will mark their first playoff game since January 2008 and their first home playoff game since January 1999. Jags fans have been waiting a long time to witness a playoff game in person and they definitely proved they're definitely excited about this week's game: Fans in Jacksonville bought all the tickets for Sunday's game against the Bills in less than five minutes.

For the Rams, this weekend's wild-card game will mark their first playoff game since January 2005 and their first home playoff game since January 2004. The Rams' game against the Falcons will also mark the return of postseason football to Los Angeles. The city hasn't hosted and NFL playoff game since the Raiders hosted the Broncos in January 1994. The last time the Rams hosted a playoff game in L.A. came in January 1986.

And let's not forget about the Bills, who are ending the longest postseason drought in North American sports. The Bills wild-card berth marks the first time since the 1999 season that they made the playoffs. The last time anyone saw Buffalo in the postseason came in January 2000 when the Bills were taken down by the Music City Miracle.

Of course, not every team is heading into the postseason after a long drought. You're also going to see some very familiar faces like Cam Newton (2015) and Matt Ryan (2016), who have each won an NFL MVP award over the past two years.

If you're looking for Super Bowl experience, there's plenty of that, too. The playoffs will feature a total of four quarterbacks -- Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees -- who have won at least one Super Bowl. Combined with Newton and Ryan, that means nearly half the teams in the playoffs will have a starting quarterback with Super Bowl experience.

Let's get to the postseason schedule.

Wild-Card Weekend

Saturday, January 6

AFC: (5) Tennessee (9-7) at (4) Kansas City (10-6), 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC)

NFC: (6) Atlanta (10-6) at (3) Los Angeles Rams (11-5), 8:15 p.m. ET (NBC)

Sunday, January 7

AFC: (6) Buffalo (9-7) at (3) Jacksonville (10-6), 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC: (5) Carolina (11-5) at (4) New Orleans (11-5), 4:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Divisional Weekend

January 13-14 (Schedule TBA)

NFC: Falcons/Panthers/Saints at (1) Philadelphia (13-3)

AFC: Bills/Titans/Chiefs at (1) New England (13-3)

AFC: Titans/Chiefs/Jaguars at (2) Pittsburgh (13-3)

NFC: Panthers/Saints/Rams at (2) Minnesota (13-3)

Championship Weekend

January 21

AFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (FOX)

Super Bowl LII (Minneapolis, Minnesota)

February 4

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at U.S. Bank Stadium, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)