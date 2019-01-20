NFL Playoff Schedule 2019: Dates, times, TV, streaming for every round as Rams punch Super Bowl ticket

For the first time in 17 years, the Los Angeles Rams are headed to the Super Bowl.

The Rams earned the trip on Sunday by knocking off the Saints in the NFC Championship Game. Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein capped a wild game with a 57-yard field goal that gave the Rams a 26-23 win in overtime.

The Rams will now await the winner of Sunday's AFC Championship between the Chiefs and the Patriots. The game in Kansas City will mark the first time in franchise history that the Chiefs have hosted the AFC title game and just the first time since 1993 that they've played in the game. On the other hand, the Patriots seem to play in the AFC Championship almost ever year.

The game at Arrowhead Stadium will mark the eighth straight time that the Patriots have made it to the AFC title game. Of course, this one will be slightly different and that's because the Patriots will be playing on the road. The Patriots have gone just 2-3 in their previous five AFC title games played on the road with their last win coming during the 2004 season. The Patriots-Chiefs game is a rematch of a wild Week 6 game played in New England that the Patriots won 43-40.

The winner in Kansas City will be headed to Super Bowl LIII to play the Rams. The NFL's biggest game kicks off from Atlanta on Feb. 3 and will be televised by CBS (You can also stream it here)

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, January 5

No. 6 Indianapolis 21-7 over No. 3 Houston: T.Y. Hilton always seems to thrive in Houston and that was definitely the case in this game. Hilton caught five passes for 85 yards in the win. The Texans had no answer for Andrew Luck, who threw for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Indy's Marlon Mack also rushed for 148 yards, marking the first time all year that any running back hit the 100-yard mark against the Texans. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from Indy's win.

No. 4 Dallas 24-22 over No. 5 Seattle: The Cowboys rode the legs of Ezekiel Elliott to a wild win over the Seahawks. Elliott rushed for 137 yards and a touchdown in the two-point win. The Cowboys defense also came up big, holding the NFL's top rushing offense to just 73 rushing yards. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Dallas win.

Sunday, January 6

No. 5 Los Angeles Chargers 23-17 over No. 4 Baltimore: Less than one month after losing to the Ravens, the Chargers got their revenge in the wild-card round and they got it in a big way. The Chargers defense sacked Lamar Jackson seven times and forced three turnovers in the win. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Chargers win.

No. 6 Philadelphia 16-15 over No. 3 Chicago: For the second year in a row, Nick Foles worked came up with some postseason magic and led the Eagles to an upset win over the Bears. Foles threw for 266 yards and two touchdowns including a game-winning score to Golden Tate that came with just 56 seconds left to play. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Bears win.

Divisional Round

Saturday, January 12

No. 1 Kansas City 31-13 over No. 6 Indianapolis: Patrick Mahomes didn't throw a touchdown pass, but that didn't matter in this game, because the Chiefs defense played arguably their best game of the season. The Chiefs didn't allow a third down conversion (the Colts went 0 for 9), they forced a key Andrew Luck fumble and they only gave up six points (the Colts other touchdown came on a blocked punt return for a TD). For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Chiefs win.

No. 2 Los Angeles Rams 30-22 over No. 4 Dallas: The Rams steamrolled their way to the NFC Championship by running all over the Cowboys. C.J. Anderson (123 yards) and Todd Gurley (115) both topped the 100-yard mark in a game where the Rams set a franchise playoff record with 273 yards on the ground. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Rams win.

Sunday, January 13

No. 2 New England 41-28 over No. 5 L.A. Chargers: Tom Brady caught fire and Sony Michel was unstoppable in this divisional playoff win for the Patriots. Brady threw for 343 yards and a touchdown in the win. As for Michel, he bulldozed the Chargers for 129 yards and three rushing touchdowns. Julian Edelman also had a big game for New England, catching nine passes for 151 yards. During the win, Patriots running back James White made some history with 15 catches, tying the NFL record for more receptions in a playoff game. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Rams win.

No. 1 New Orleans 20-14 over No. 6 Philadelphia: This game didn't get off to a pretty start for the Saints, who fell behind 14-0 early, but New Orleans was able to come away with the win thanks to a huge game from Michael Thomas and a defense that came up clutch with two interceptions of Nick Foles. Thomas set a franchise playoff record with 12 catches for 171 yards in the win. For more on the game, click here for all the takeaways from the Saints win.

Championship Sunday

Sunday, January 20

NFC Championship

Rams 26-23 over Saints

AFC Championship

New England at Kansas City, 6:40 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access)

Super Bowl LIII

Sunday, February 3

Patriots/Chiefs vs. Rams in Atlanta, 6:30 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports App)