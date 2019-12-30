NFL playoff schedule 2020: Dates, TV channel, times, streaming info for every round of AFC, NFC postseason

The NFL playoffs are finally here, and for the first time in quite some time, both matchups on the opening Saturday will feature the four AFC teams involved in wild card weekend. The New England Patriots will be one of those teams playing on Wild Card Weekend. After nine straight seasons of landing a first-round bye, that streak finally came to an end this year. If they are going to defend their Super Bowl title, they're going to have to do it by winning four games in the same postseason, something they've never done. Since Bill Belichick was hired in 2000, the Patriots have played in the wild-card round a total of three times (2005, 2006, 2009). Not only did they fail to reach the Super Bowl in each of those seasons, but they also didn't even make it to the game a single time.

In addition to the Patriots missing what was seemingly an annual first-round bye, the Baltimore Ravens own the No. 1 seed in the AFC for the first time under the Jon Harbaugh regime. It isn't the first time they have earned a first-round bye, but that also hasn't been common for this Ravens franchise. Earlier this week, Bryan DeArdo broke down how the Ravens have fared in past seasons when they earned a first-round bye.

We're still recovering from an epic "Sunday Night Football" game that decided the playoff seeding for four teams in the NFC and came down to one final play -- where Seattle Seahawks tight end Jacob Hollister was marked inches short of the goalline. Had the Seahawks defeated the 49ers, the entire playoff landscape in the NFC would look different, but now the NFC postseason runs through San Francisco.

As for the rest of the NFL, the first game of this year's postseason will kick off on Saturday afternoon in Houston with the Bills playing the Texans. The NFC playoffs will get underway on Sunday with the Saints hosting the Vikings.

The 2019 regular season is in the books, and there's a lot to go over. Fortunately Will Brinson, John Breech, Ryan Wilson and Sean Wagner-McGough are here to break everything down on the Pick Six Podcast. Listen below and be sure to subscribe right here for daily NFL goodness.

The Ravens, Chiefs, Packers and 49ers all earned a bye through the wild-card round, which means you won't be seeing them on the field this week. The Packers will have the longest break of anyone, and that's because they'll be hosting the final game of the divisional round on Jan. 12.

Get into the playoff action by playing CBS Sports Playoff Pick'em. Pick the games for your free chance to win $5,000 or start a fully customizable pool with friends. Terms Apply.

Here's the entire playoff schedule from the wild-card round to the Super Bowl.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 4

No. 5 Bills at No. 4 Texans, 4:35 p.m. ET (ESPN/ABC/WatchESPN)

No. 6 Titans at No. 3 Patriots, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Sunday, Jan. 5

No. 6 Vikings at No. 3 Saints, 1:05 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

No. 5 Seahawks at No. 4 Eagles, 4:40 p.m. ET (NBC, stream on fuboTV here)

Divisional Round

Saturday, Jan. 11

Vikings/Seahawks/Eagles at No. 1 49ers, 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC, stream on fuboTV here)

Titans/Bills/Texans at No. 1 Ravens, 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Sunday, Jan. 12

Bills/Texans/Patriots at No. 2 Chiefs, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

Seahawks/Eagles/Saints at No. 2 Packers, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Championship Sunday

Sunday, Jan. 19

AFC Championship, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS, stream on CBS All Access here)

NFC Championship, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

Super Bowl LIV

Sunday, Feb. 2

AFC Champion vs. NFC Champion at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, 6:30 p.m. ET (Fox, stream on fuboTV here)

And here's a look at how the bracket shakes out (keep in mind that the teams are re-seeded after the first round):