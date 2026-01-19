The 2025 playoffs have been surreal. Following the conclusion of the divisional round, none of the NFL's top seven teams in preseason Super Bowl odds are left in the playoff field, according to Sports Odds History via BetMGM betting data.

The Buffalo Bills were the last such team, and they're now going home after their third consecutive playoff loss by three or fewer points, following Saturday's 33-30 overtime defeat at the Denver Broncos. They're now the only NFL team to ever do that, per CBS Sports Research. Buffalo's 73 regular-season wins since 2020 are the most in the league this decade, but they are now the most ever in a six-season span without a Super Bowl appearance. The Seattle Seahawks' 41-6 steamrolling of the San Francisco 49ers tied their most lopsided playoff win in team history.

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud made the wrong kind of NFL history on Sunday in a 28-16 defeat at the New England Patriots, and Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams produced the full Williams rollercoaster experience in the Los Angeles Rams' 20-17 overtime victory.

With all that and more going down in the NFL across the last two days, it's time to dig into the divisional round's biggest winners and losers.

Broncos triumph over Bills 33-30 in overtime

Winner & loser: Bo Nix

Bo Nix ended up as both a winner and a loser, following Denver's thrilling 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. He's a winner for tying the Broncos' single-game playoff passing touchdowns record with three, the last of which came on a dime to wide receiver Marvin Mims Jr. to put the Broncos up 30-27 with 55 seconds left in regulation. Nix quieted his doubters by following up that throw by leading Denver on his eighth game-winning drive of the season, which tied an NFL single-season record including the playoffs.

He is a loser because even though his team won, his 2025 NFL season is finished. Head coach Sean Payton announced postgame that Nix fractured a bone in his ankle on the penultimate play of the game and will have surgery on Tuesday. Brutal blow for Nix to lose the chance to start an AFC Championship on his home field.

There is no bigger loser in the entire divisional round of the 2025 postseason than Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen. Allen's Bills' prior five playoff losses were against Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals. All of the teams he lost to went to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl with some of the best quarterback talents in the league today.

Mahomes, Burrow and two-time NFL MVP Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson all weren't present in the AFC's 2025 season playoff bracket. Not only did Allen fall short despite his Bills being favored on Saturday, but he literally helped give the game away. After not turning the ball over in his previous six playoff games, Allen turned the ball over four times -- twice via interceptions and twice via lost fumbles. The Broncos scored nine points off of Allen's giveaways, including a 50-yard field goal at the halftime buzzer and the game-winning, 23-yard field goal in overtime. He became just the fourth quarterback in the 21st century to throw multiple interceptions and lose multiple fumbles in a single playoff game. He also airmailed a pass to a wide-open Dawson Knox with 16 seconds left in regulation that could have easily been the game-winning touchdown pass with nearly no time remaining. Allen could have had a signature playoff moment, but he just couldn't connect in the clutch.

Instead, his Bills are now the first team ever to lose a playoff game in three consecutive seasons by three or fewer points, according to CBS Sports Research.

Multiple interceptions and multiple fumbles lost in a playoff game, Since 2000 Season BUF Josh Allen 2025 ARI Carson Palmer 2015 DEN Jake Plummer 2005 NYJ Chad Pennington 2002

Allen may never have a postseason path appear to be as easy as the one that was presented to him in 2025, which is why he fought through tears and said, "I feel like I let my teammates down," at the postgame podium.

Winners: Sean Payton and Wil Lutz

Both Sean Payton and Broncos kicker Wil Lutz were together on the 2018 New Orleans Saints where they were on the wrong side of a pass interference call in an eventual 26-23 overtime NFC Championship game defeat against the Los Angeles Rams.

Against the Bills, the Broncos netted 47 yards combined on two pass interference penalties in overtime that helped set up Lutz's game-winning, 23-yard field goal. That's a win for those two.

Seahawks pummel 49ers 41-6

Kenneth Walker is set to become a free agent this offseason, and his stock couldn't be any higher after his performance in the divisional round. He amassed 145 yards from scrimmage (119 rushing and 29 receiving) and three rushing touchdowns in a winning effort. He joined 2005 NFL MVP running back Shaun Alexander as the only players in Seahawks history with at least three rushing touchdowns in a playoff game. Walker is primed to cash in come March.

Sam Darnold was a late addition to the Seahawks' injury report on Thursday, the last day of practice ahead of the divisional round, as a limited practice participant with an oblique injury.

Come game time, he seemed completely unaffected by the injury and the 49ers' defense. Darnold played an efficient brand of football, connecting on 12 of his 17 throws for 124 yards and a touchdown. With an extra day of rest ahead of the NFC Championship on Jan. 25, Darnold could be back to full strength when Seattle returns to action with a trip to Super Bowl LX on the line.

Loser: Kyle Shanahan

It was a rough overall year for Kyle Shanahan's 49ers. His top six highest-paid players missed a combined 64 games including the playoffs. All-Pro edge rusher Nick Bosa (torn ACL), All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (fractured and dislocated ankle) and All-Pro tight end George Kittle (torn Achilles) all suffered what became season-ending injuries.

To add insult to injury, Shanahan's 49ers were absolutely dominated by Mike Macdonald's Seahawks all season long. San Francisco concluded its 2025 season scoring a total of 26 points in three games versus the Seahawks. That is tied for the fewest points scored by any team among 76 single-season head-to-head matchups with three games in the Super Bowl era, since 1966, according to CBS Sports Research. The 1994 Pittsburgh Steelers also held the Cleveland Browns to a combined 26 points across three matchups. The 49ers were decimated by injuries and embarrassed by an NFC West rival over and over again. It doesn't get much worse than that.

Fewest points scored in head-to-head matchups with three games, Super Bowl era Points scored Opponent 49ers (2025) 26 Seahawks Browns (1994) 26 Steelers Colts (1971) 28 Dolphins Buccaneers (1997) 29 Packers

Patriots defeat Texans 28-16

Winners: Patriots' defense and LB coach Zak Kuhr

The Patriots now have more playoff wins (two) than touchdowns allowed (one) this postseason. Their one touchdown allowed is tied for the fewest touchdowns allowed across the wild card and divisional rounds in the 21st century. The other two teams who accomplished this feat, the 2000 Baltimore Ravens and the 2006 Indianapolis Colts, both won the Super Bowl. The Patriots turned the Texans over a whopping five times on Sunday afternoon, and they continuously got their hands on the football.

New England's 14 passes defended ranks as the most by any team in a playoff game since the 2004 Philadelphia Eagles' 17 in the divisional round against the Minnesota Vikings. The players on the field obviously deserve the majority of the credit but fill-in defensive play caller Zak Kuhr, the team's linebackers coach, also deserves some shine. Defensive coordinator Terrell Williams took a leave of absence to battle prostate cancer after Week 1, so Kuhr has been tasked with calling the team's defensive plays.

New England was the NFL's No. 4 scoring defense (18.8 points per game allowed) in the regular season, and has leveled up in the regular season.

Loser: C.J. Stroud

Depending on who you ask, C.J. Stroud's faceplant against the Patriots overshadows Josh Allen's four-turnover outing against the Broncos. Stroud completed just 20 of his 47 passes (42.5%) for 212 yards, a touchdown and four interceptions. That effort combined with his slog in Houston's wild card road win at the Pittsburgh Steelers makes Stroud the first player in NFL playoff history with five or more interceptions (five) and five or more fumbles (five) in a single postseason. His 10 combined fumbles and interceptions are also the most in the first two games played in a postseason in the last 35 seasons, per CBS Sports Research.

That's the same amount Stroud had across 14 regular-season games in 2025. He will be extension eligible this offseason, but after producing a historic stinker in the 2025 postseason, Houston should certainly think carefully about handing Stroud a massive pay day on a multiyear extension.

Winner: Drake Maye and his PR

On the one hand, Patriots quarterback Drake Maye became the first New England quarterback to throw for three passing touchdowns in a playoff game since Tom Brady did so in the 2017 season's Super Bowl LII in the win over the Texans. He also became the first quarterback with three passing touchdowns in a winning effort over Houston's vaunted defense this season.

However, Maye needs to send Edible Arrangements to both Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert and Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud for both of their performances against his Patriots' defense this postseason because they have distracted from his own playoff struggles.

Maye is the first quarterback since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to win multiple playoff games while taking at least five sacks in multiple games in a single postseason. His pocket awareness has been extremely lacking in these playoffs between the sacks and his fumbling issues: Maye has fumbled six times for three turnovers while also throwing an interception in both games played in these playoffs. Three of them were in the first half of New England's victory over Houston, and he was incredibly fortunate only one was recovered by the Texans for a takeaway.

In eight playoff quarters, Maye has five turnovers. Against the top-seeded Broncos and their NFL-best pass rush, playing as loose with the football like he has in the divisional and wild card rounds will lead to the Patriots watching the Super Bowl from the couch. Just ask Josh Allen.

Loser: Will Campbell's future at left tackle

There's no way around it: New England Patriots left tackle Will Campbell has been rough this postseason, especially in a winning effort against the Texans' vaunted defense. First-team All-Pro edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and second-team All-Pro edge rusher Danielle Hunter are the best pass rush duo in the NFL, but Campbell struggled mightily on Sunday: he allowed two sacks and four quarterback pressures. His performance in the Patriots' 16-3 wild card round win over the Los Angeles Chargers wasn't much better: he surrendered five quarterback pressures and a sack.

There was some worry when Campbell, the fourth overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, was coming out in the draft about his wingspan, and it appears those concerns were legitimate. Campbell, who is listed at 6-6, 319 pounds, was measured as having 32 5/8" arms at the NFL Scouting Combine. Offensive tackles with longer arms have a better opportunity to prevent edge rushers from plowing into their chest because of better reach.

Patriots 2010's All-Decade Team left guard Logan Mankins' arm length was 33 3/8" -- longer than Campbell's. Like Campbell at LSU, Mankins was a left tackle at Fresno State. However, he moved inside to guard in the pro's. Perhaps Campbell would be better equipped to protect Maye if doing so from the interior. Maye is the only quarterback since the 1970 AFL/NFL merger to be sacked five times in multiple games in a single postseason and win those games. The Patriots may not be so lucky going forward against the Broncos in the AFC Championship game and in future playoff runs.

Rams prevail over Bears 20-17 in overtime

Winner & loser: Caleb Williams

Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams provided the total Caleb Williams' experience in the Bears' season-ending 20-17 divisional round loss against the Los Angeles Rams. He threw for 257 yards, two touchdowns and a career-high three interceptions while completing just 23 of his 42 throws (54.7%).

William tossed a game-tying, 14-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-4 to tight end Cole Kmet while fading away over multiple Rams defenders that was one of the most clutch, jaw-dropping throws in recent NFL playoff memory. After he retreated backward down field, Williams' throw traveled 51.2 yards in the air, the most on a red zone passing touchdowns in 10 seasons, per CBS Sports Research. That touchdown pass was also thrown 26.5 yards behind the line of scrimmage, the most on any completion in the past 10 seasons, according to CBS Sports Research.

For as great as Williams' touchdown throw was, his pass that ended Chicago's ensuing drive was equally as horrific. He sailed a throw over a seemingly open Luther Burden III for an interception to Rams safety Kamren Curl when all the Bears needed to score in overtime was a field goal after Los Angeles' punt. Some view the pass as an underthrow by Williams to DJ Moore. Ironically, Williams had time in the pocket and set his feet before making that mind-numbing pass. It's almost as if when Williams has more time to think when dropping back to pass, it causes him to overcomplicate lesser degree of difficulty throws. Williams' 14.6% off target throw rate was the highest in the NFL in 2025 among the league's 33 qualified quarterbacks. Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy was barely ahead of Williams with a 14.4% off target throw rate.

Winner & loser: Sean McVay

The Los Angeles Rams averaged a solid 4.1 yards per carry against the Chicago Bears, but head coach Sean McVay dialed up 42 passes for Matthew Stafford in the Chicago snow to just 30 designed runs. He was fortunate his squad survived to live another day after that resulted in Stafford completing just 20 passes for a 47.6% completion percentage. McVay will need to be much better with his play calling against the Seahawks' No. 1 scoring defense in the NFC Championship game.

The Los Angeles Rams kicker nailed the game-winning, 42-yard field goal in overtime to send his squad to the NFC Championship game, and it was the first game-winning field goal of his entire career. Kickers get destroyed when they fail in the clutch, but Mevis deserves a shoutout for coming through in a big spot in his first time in that situation in the playoffs.