NFL Playoffs 2018: DeMarco Murray out for Titans, Derrick Henry will start vs. Chiefs
Murray is dealing with a torn MCL and missed Tennessee's regular season finale
When the Tennessee Titans take the field for their first-round playoff game against the Kansas City Chiefs, they'll do so without their starting running back. The team announced on Thursday that DeMarco Murray will miss the game due to injury.
Derrick Henry will start in Murray's place and will presumably handle the majority of the carries.
Murray is dealing with a Grade-3 MCL tear and has not played or practiced since sustaining the injury against the Rams on December 24. He took a big step backward this season, running for 659 yards and averaging just 3.6 yards per carry after running for 1,287 yards at 4.4 yards a pop last season.
Henry was more effective on a per-carry basis than Murray this year, averaging 4.2 yards per carry. The two had a much more even split of the workload this season, with Murray carrying 184 times to Henry's 176 after he out-carried Henry 293 to 110 a year ago. In his lone game as the sole ball-carrier, Henry ran 28 times for just 51 yards against the Jaguars, and he criticized himself for being "soft."
"I didn't feel like a workhorse back. I kind of felt soft," Henry said. "I am not really happy about that game at all. It hasn't left my mind since the clock hit 0:00. I have been working hard this week and trying to get better than I was last week and looking forward to the game on Saturday. I just feel like I didn't run like myself (vs Jacksonville). I wasn't really happy. I could say other words, but I have to play better."
The Chiefs have a considerably weaker run defense than do the Jaguars, so it's certainly possible that he can run with greater effectiveness this weekend.
-
Jaguars selling teal cheeseburgers
Jacksonville is embracing its color scheme for its first playoff game in a while
-
NASCAR CEO interested in buying Panthers
It looks like Diddy has some competition when it comes to potential bidders for the Panthe...
-
How to watch, stream Falcons-Rams
The Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Rams battle on Saturday night for the right to advance
-
How to watch, stream Titans-Chiefs
The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs kick off Wild Card Weekend
-
Packers to make offensive coach changes
The Packers will have a new QB coach and offensive coordinator next season
-
Reranking all 12 2017 NFL Playoff teams
Taking the 2018 NFL Playoffs and totally reshuffling all of the seeds to rank the available...
Add a Comment