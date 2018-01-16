NFL playoffs 2018: How to watch, live stream the Jaguars and Patriots on CBS All Access

Want to watch the NFL on CBS but don't have cable? CBS All Access has partnered with the NFL so you can stream local market games to your computer, tablet or OTT device. It's a concerted effort to allow viewers to watch football wherever they're at, all without needing a cable or satellite subscription (or even a television) in your local market.

Obviously CBS All Access is about more than streaming football (although it doesn't have to be). For as low as $5.99 a month, the service allows subscribers to stream hundreds of hit shows. The real benefit, however, lies in being able to watch CBS live wherever you are. If you got roped into a wedding, you're stuck at a baby shower or you're just a good mom or dad and want to be at your kid's soccer game on Sunday, you can stream games directly to your tablet or laptop.

How to get CBS All Access

Signing up is simple as well. You simply go to the CBS All Access landing page and pick the plan you want to purchase. Click here if you want to go straight to the free one-week trial, and input the proper information.

Jaguars and Patriots on CBS All Access

Against all odds, the Jacksonville Jaguars are here. But to be frank, they don't care about their odds either. After dismantling the Steelers in a 45-42 shootout, the Jaguars will look to take down the other titan in the AFC: The team that just beat the Titans. The Patriots are clearly the Goliath in this matchup, as Tom Brady is looking at a playoff field populated by Nick Foles, Case Keenum and Blake Bortles. Not that there's anything wrong with those quarterbacks, and Bortles looked stellar against the Steelers, but in a playoffs that was also boasting the likes of Ben Roethlisberger, Drew Brees and Matt Ryan, it's a bit surprising.

For the Patriots, this is nothing new. This will be their seventh consecutive AFC Championship Game appearance, and they've won three of the previous six. Getting to the Super Bowl might be starting to feel old hat for Pats' fans, but that just seems motivate them even more. It's been another stellar season for Brady, and in spite of a defense that struggled early on, the Patriots had another first-seeded season. They dismantled the Titans in the divisional round, and will look to do the same against another AFC South opponent (side note: who would have thought that the Patriots' road to the Super Bowl would involve two AFC South teams at the beginning of the season). It's a Cinderella season for the Jags, but the Patriots want to remind them that midnight can strike very quickly.

Jaguars and Patriots start time, stream, channel, broadcasters

Date: Sunday, Jan. 21



Sunday, Jan. 21 Time: 3:05 p.m. ET



3:05 p.m. ET Location: Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts



Gillette Stadium -- Foxborough, Massachusetts Channel: CBS (check local listings)



CBS (check local listings) Stream : CBS All Access



: CBS All Access Broadcasters: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson



How to watch CBS All Access

The streaming service is readily available on nearly all platforms, both homebound and mobile.

Apple TV, Android, iPad, Roku, Google Chromecast, Playstation 4, Xbox, Windows 10 and Amazon Fire TV all have CBS All Access capability, meaning you can stream games from the comfort of your home or on the go.

You can download the CBS app through various app stores or by clicking here.

And if you're an old-fashioned person who likes streaming on the world wide web, you can always just watch the games on CBS.com in more than 150 markets across the U.S.

"CBS has been one of our most trusted and valuable partners for over 50 years, and we're happy to extend our relationship with them in new and exciting ways," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement announcing the partnership. "Distribution of our games on CBS All Access is a win for the millions of NFL fans across the country, especially those looking to watch our games on these emerging digital platforms."

The new digital partnership between CBS and the NFL is a multiyear agreement, so you can sign up knowing that you'll be able to watch "NFL on CBS" games for years to come.

Questions about CBS All Access

If you have any questions about CBS All Access, which NFL games are available in your market, want to submit a question and/or would like to provide feedback, etc., click here.