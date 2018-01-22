NFL Playoffs 2018: The Vikings' greatest strengths failed them at worst possible time

It's not often that you see a team as thoroughly dominated during a conference championship game as the Minnesota Vikings were Sunday. Since the AFL/NFL merger back in 1970, only four times has a team lost a conference title game by more than the 31 points by which the Vikings lost to the Eagles.

The Eagles were the No. 1 seed, so it's not necessarily a big surprise that they won -- even if they did come into the game as underdogs. What was surprising was the degree to which the Eagles dominated.

A top-10 offense was held to just seven points. After the Vikings scored on their first possession, they did not score again. The Vikings opened and closed the game with matching 75-yard drives. The first lasted nine plays and ended in a touchdown. The last included 11 plays and ended in an interception. In between, Minnesota ran 46 plays and gained just 183 yards -- an average of 3.9 per play.

Meanwhile, the NFL's best defense by both yardage and points allowed 456 yards and 31 points to Nick Foles, with another touchdown coming on a pick-six The Eagles had five separate scoring drives of 60 yards or more. That's two more than the number of times they punted.

What was even more surprising than the level of dominance exhibited by the Eagles, however, was exactly how it happened. The Vikings did a whole lot of things well during their run to the NFC's No. 2 seed and in getting to the NFC title game in the first place. And then they did exactly none of those things well with a trip to the Super Bowl on the line.

Let's walk through some examples ...

Third-down defense

The greatest strength of Minnesota's defense during the regular season was its ability to get off the field on third down. The Vikings allowed opponents to convert only 25.2 percent of the third-down attempts into first downs or touchdowns. That was not just the best figure in the NFL, but the best mark of any team since the league expanded to 32 teams back in 2002.

It was a different story Sunday. The Eagles got to third down 14 times. Based on Minnesota's play during the regular season, you would "expect" the Eagles to convert about 3-4 of those 14 attempts. Instead, the Eagles went an incredible 10 of 14 on third downs. That's a 71.4 percent conversion rate. Foles was 10 of 11 for 159 yards and two touchdowns on third down. That's a passer rating of 158.3, the highest possible rating.

Torn apart by tight ends

Minnesota was one of the best teams in the league at defending the tight end during the regular season. Tight ends had 67 catches for 596 yards and three scores all season. Only two teams (Saints, Panthers) allowed fewer yards to tight ends and only one (Steelers) allowed fewer touchdowns. According to Football Outsiders, the Vikings were also second in DVOA on passes to tight ends, meaning they were even elite against the position when adjusting for down, distance and opponent.

Again, Sunday was a different story.

Foles attempted 10 passes to his tight ends, completing nine of them for 105 yards. The one incompletion was on a play where Trey Burton was wide open but inexplicably jumped to catch the pass and landed out of bounds. Zach Ertz was an absolute monster, catching eight passes for 93 yards while spending seemingly the entire day catching passes with no defender in sight.

Done in by deep passes

A great way to be a great pass defense is to rarely get beat by deep passes. The Vikings, during the regular season, rarely got beat by deep passes. According to Pro Football Focus, opposing quarterbacks completed 22 of 71 passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield, for 691 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions. That's a 75.5 passer rating.

Stop me if you've heard this before, but Sunday was a different story. Foles completed four of six passes thrown at least 20 yards downfield, for 172 yards and two touchdowns. That's a 149.2 passer rating, nearly double what the Vikings allowed during the regular season.

Each throw was seemingly more difficult than the last. Check em out:

It doesn't get better than that.

Red zone defense

This should come as no surprise given their personnel and reputation, but the Vikings had one of the best red zone defenses in the NFL during the regular season. They allowed opponents to turn only 43.2 percent of their red zone opportunities into touchdowns this season, the second-best mark in the league. As a result, they allowed only 4.03 points per red zone trip, also the second-best mark in the NFL.

Sunday, their red zone defense failed them. The Eagles had three red zone opportunities. They scored two touchdowns and a field goal. (The field goal came when they reached the 20-yard line on the second-to-last play of the first half and didn't have time to run any more plays.) That's a 66.7 percent touchdown rate and 5.67 points per red zone trip.

They got bowled over by LeGarrette Blount early and sliced through by Alshon Jeffery late.

You can't do much better than that.

Time of possession

Because their defense was so good at getting off the field (see above), the Vikings rarely ever lost the time of possession battle during the regular season. They ranked second in the NFL in average time of possession, per Football Outsiders, holding the ball for an average of 32:26 to their opponent's 27:34.

On Sunday, this ratio was reversed and more. Because the Vikings could rarely stop the Eagles on third down, Philadelphia managed to dominate the possession game. The Eagles possessed the ball for 34:04 compared to just 25:56 for the Vikings. (Another contributing factor was that the Vikings displayed some uncharacteristically poor tackling. They averaged about five missed tackles per game as a team during the regular season, but missed nine tackles during the NFC title game. Stop some of those Eagles short of the line to gain, and you get the ball back.)

Intermediate passes

Case Keenum's surprising ascension to becoming one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL was a huge part of Minnesota getting to where it did. Keenum's ability to extend plays, to hit his receivers in stride and especially to stretch the field vertically and horizontally helped the Vikings stretch opposing defenses to the limit. One of Keenum's biggest strengths was throwing intermediate passes between 10 and 20 yards downfield. He completed nearly 60 percent of those passes, averaged 9.83 yards per attempt, and had a 98.2 passer rating on those plays.

On Sunday, that ability failed him. Keenum was just 5 of 12 on throws between 10 and 20 yards downfield. He averaged just 6 yards per attempt and was intercepted twice on those plays. (One wasn't necessarily his fault, as his arm was hit as he attempted to throw an out route, causing the pass to pop up into the air and land in the arms of Patrick Robinson, who returned it for a touchdown.) Add it all up and you get a 22.2 passer rating.

Thielen and Diggs

Adam Thielen and Stefon Diggs formed one of the best 1-2 wide receiver punches in the league during the regular season. Thielen had a breakout year and became one of the handful of best receivers in the NFL, catching 91 passes for 1,276 yards and four touchdowns. Diggs missed two games due to injury and played hurt in several others, but still had 64 catches for 849 yards and eight scores. Combined, the two averaged 13 receptions for 141 yards per game, with a 65.3 percent catch rate.

On Sunday, they combined for 11 catches, but just 98 receiving yards. They caught only 11 of 21 passes thrown their way for a 52.4 percent catch rate. Diggs caught eight of 12 for 70 yards, but Thielen hauled in only three of nine passes thrown his way for 28 yards. It didn't help that he was playing with fractures in his back.

#Vikings WR Adam Thielen played all but one snap last night and had 3 catches for 28 yards, while dealing with slight fractures in his back. Was in incredible pain https://t.co/dCP6IaqSSb — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 22, 2018

Unable to connect with his best receiver and under pressure often, Keenum put together one of his worst performances of the year at the worst possible time. Just like the rest of the team.