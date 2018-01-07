NFL Playoffs 2018: Updated schedule, dates, times, TV for AFC, NFC Divisional round

When the NFL postseason kicks off Jan. 6, you're going to notice some very unfamiliar faces. This year's playoffs will include eight teams that didn't make the postseason last year.

After years of seeing teams like the Packers and the Seahawks in the playoffs, we'll be getting some new blood in the form of teams like the Jaguars and the Rams, who both haven't tasted the postseason in more than 10 years.

For the Jaguars, this weekend's wild-card game will mark their first playoff game since January 2008 and their first home playoff game since January 1999. Jags fans have been waiting a long time to witness a playoff game in person and they definitely proved they're definitely excited about this week's game: Fans in Jacksonville bought all the tickets for Sunday's game against the Bills in less than five minutes.

For the Rams, this weekend's wild-card game will mark their first playoff game since January 2005 and their first home playoff game since January 2004. The Rams' game against the Falcons will also mark the return of postseason football to Los Angeles. The city hasn't hosted and NFL playoff game since the Raiders hosted the Broncos in January 1994. The last time the Rams hosted a playoff game in L.A. came in January 1986.

And let's not forget about the Bills, who are ending the longest postseason drought in North American sports. The Bills wild-card berth marks the first time since the 1999 season that they made the playoffs. The last time anyone saw Buffalo in the postseason came in January 2000 when the Bills were taken down by the Music City Miracle.

Of course, not every team is heading into the postseason after a long drought. You're also going to see some very familiar faces like Cam Newton (2015) and Matt Ryan (2016), who have each won an NFL MVP award during the past two years.

If you're looking for Super Bowl experience, there's plenty of that, too. The playoffs will feature a total of four quarterbacks -- Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Drew Brees -- who have won at least one Super Bowl. Combined with Newton and Ryan, that means nearly half the teams in the playoffs will have a starting quarterback with Super Bowl experience.

Let's get to the postseason schedule.

Wild Card Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 6

AFC: (5) Tennessee 22-21 over (4) Kansas City (10-6): The Titans pulled off a shocker in the first playoff game of the year with an 18-point second half comeback. Tennessee was led by Marcus Mariota, who basically willed his team to a win with a two touchdown passes, including one that went to himself. The Titans quarterback threw for 205 yards and rushed for another 46 in the win.

NFC: (6) Atlanta 26-13 over (3) Los Angeles Rams (11-5): The Falcons capped off a wild first day of the postseason with Saturday's second upset. Thanks to an efficient performance from Matt Ryan (21 of 30) and defense that was able to shut down the Rams high-powered offense, the Falcons escaped from L.A. and will now travel to Philadelphia for a showdown with an Eagles team that won't have Carson Wentz.

Sunday, Jan. 7

AFC: (6) Buffalo (9-7) at (3) Jacksonville (10-6), 1 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC: (5) Carolina (11-5) at (4) New Orleans (11-5), 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Divisional Weekend

Saturday, Jan. 13

NFC: (6) Falcons (11-6) at (1) Philadelphia (13-3), 4:35 p.m. ET (NBC)

AFC: Bills/Titans at (1) New England (13-3), 8:15 p.m. ET (CBS)

Sunday, Jan. 14

AFC: Titans/Jaguars at (2) Pittsburgh (13-3), 1:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC: Panthers/Saints at (2) Minnesota (13-3), 4:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Championship Sunday

Jan. 21

AFC Championship Game, 3:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

NFC Championship Game, 6:40 p.m. ET (Fox)

Super Bowl LII (Minneapolis)

Feb. 4

AFC champion vs. NFC champion at U.S. Bank Stadium, 6:30 p.m. ET (NBC)