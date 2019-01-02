NFL playoffs 2019: How to watch, stream Cowboys vs. Seahawks on Wild Card Weekend

The Chicago Bears have won nine of 10, the Philadelphia Eagles are apparently considered the team no one wants to play and the New Orleans Saints enter the 2018 NFL playoffs with a league-best 13-3 record.

Yet you could still argue that two of football's hottest teams are actually going head-to-head on the first night of Wild Card Weekend: The Dallas Cowboys and Seattle Seahawks.

Dallas (10-6) is fresh off a thrilling 36-35 win over the New York Giants and finished the regular season on a 7-1 stretch. While it's hard to get a complete read on their ceiling after occasional duds like a late-season shutout loss to the Indianapolis Colts, it's also easy to tell these Boys are different than last year. Dak Prescott has leveled up after a rough start to 2018, Ezekiel Elliott remains a weekly force and, most of all, the team's defense has stepped up when needed.

Seattle (10-6), meanwhile, enters as the underdog despite a far more extensive and successful recent playoff history -- eight postseason wins in the past six years compared to the Cowboys' one. The Seahawks also entered 2018 as an underdog thanks to the mass exodus of their "Legion of Boom" defensive stars. But Russell Wilson is still Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll is undefeated in opening-round playoff games as Seattle's coach and the Super Bowl XLVIII champions have ridden a winning streak to the finish.

On Saturday, the two sides will meet. America's Team vs. The Destructed Dynasty. And only one will advance.

Here's how to catch the action:

How to watch

Date: Saturday, Jan. 5

Time: 8:15 p.m. ET

Location: AT&T Stadium (Arlington, Texas)

TV: Fox

Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App