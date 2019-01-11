NFL Playoffs 2019: How to watch, stream, picks for Eagles vs. Saints in NFC Divisional Round

The Eagles are returning to the place that may have reignited their season in the most unexpected way possible on Sunday. After dropping their game against the Saints 48-7 in November, the Eagles are 6-1 and looking to continue their impressive streak. They got into the postseason with some help from the Vikings, but for them this game is personal.

There's a bit of a feud between these two teams. Tackle Jason Peters took issue with the Saints "running up the score" on the Eagles last time they played (punctuated by a touchdown pass to Alvin Kamara on fourth down in the fourth quarter with the Saints already up big), and the Saints think the Eagles have been stealing their bit by donning ski masks after turnovers. This game is between of the biggest trash-talking teams in the NFL, so expect some seriously chippy play on Sunday.

The difference for these teams will be up front. Four of the Saints' five starting offensive linemen are listed on the injury report, including Terron Armstead, Andrus Peat, Larry Warford and Ryan Ramczyk. Armstead and Ramczyk were All-Pro this season. On the other side, the Eagles have had remarkable injury luck up front, and it shows. Jason Peters anchors the Eagles' front five, and they're a big part of Nick Foles' ability to lead this team even with Carson Wentz injured.

Kamara and Mark Ingram are the focal point of the Saints offense, with a healthy dose of Michael Thomas mixed in. Ingram averaged 4.7 yards per carry after coming back from a four-game suspension, whereas Kamara's versatility has made him the dream back for Sean Payton. Thomas, meanwhile, headlines a largely unspectacular group of receivers, but Ted Ginn showed how valuable he can be in his return against the Pittsburgh Steelers, hauling in five passes for 74 yards.

The Eagles secondary has played better down the stretch this season, despite being a hodge-podge of players due to injuries. The pass rush has also been key, further highlighting the importance of a healthy offensive line.

Alshon Jeffery will be a key part of the Eagles offense. He's battling a rib injury, but since Nick Foles took over in Week 15 he's averaging 15.6 yards per catch and he has a pair of touchdowns. He'll have to come up big against the Saints if the Eagles are going to pull off the upset.

One of the other ways to beat the Saints, however, will be to get going on the ground. The Eagles were 28th in the NFL running the ball, while the Eagles are second in the league in stopping it. Josh Adams was their leading rusher this year with 120 carries and 511 yards. Among quarterbacks, Foles had the NFL's third-lowest average completed air yards at 4.6 and he was tied for the NFL's lowest average intended air yards at 6.7, per NFL Next Gen Stats.

Foles and the Eagles may try to air it out to test the Saints defense early -- despite their stoutness against the run, they were 29th against the pass. If they can do that, then it could open things up as the game goes on.

Watch Eagles vs. Saints NFC Divisional Round

Who will win?

Although our CBS Sports experts unanimously think that the Saints will ultimately win this game, only Will Brinson and Dave Richard like New Orleans to cover their insane eight-point spread. The Saints were 6-2 at home this year -- although one of those losses was against the Panthers where they sat most of their key players -- and they're 5-0 in the Dome in the playoffs under Sean Payton and Drew Brees. Their 48-7 rout of the Eagles feels like a distant memory. This is a very different Eagles team, but ultimately our experts think the Saints can win a close game against the Eagles as well.

