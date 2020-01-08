NFL Playoffs 2020: 49ers vs. Vikings odds, picks, bracket predictions from expert who's 10-1

A berth in the NFC championship game is on the line when the San Francisco 49ers host the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. The 49ers (13-3) are the top seed in the NFC playoff bracket and enter Saturday's divisional round game off a bye. Meanwhile, the Vikings (11-6), who are 4-1 against the spread in their last five games, are coming off a 26-20 overtime win over New Orleans in a wild card game on Sunday. The winner moves on in the 2020 NFL playoff bracket to face the winner of Packers vs. Seahawks for the right to advance to the 2020 Super Bowl.

Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a seven-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Vikings odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5.

The CBS Sports national writer has gone a wallet-fattening 31-21 this season on his NFL best bets. What's more, he has demonstrated a particularly sharp eye for the tendencies of the 49ers. In fact, Fornelli is 10-1 all-time on his NFL picks against the spread involving San Francisco

Now Fornelli has dialed in on 49ers vs. Vikings in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2020. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Vikings vs. Niners:

49ers vs. Vikings spread: San Francisco -7

49ers vs. Vikings over-under: 44.5 points

49ers vs. Vikings money line: San Francisco -323, Minnesota +259

SF: No. 2 in total defense (281.8 yards per game) during the regular season

MIN: No. 5 in sacks (48) during the regular season

Why the 49ers can cover

Fornelli knows San Francisco has one of the top defenses in the NFL. During the regular season, the 49ers led the league in pass defense (169.2 yards allowed per game) and ranked second in total defense (281.8). They also forced 27 turnovers, the sixth-most in the NFL.

In addition, Fornelli has factored in that the Niners have dominated Minnesota in San Francisco. In fact, they have won nine of the last 10 meetings between the teams in the Bay Area, and the average score has been 28-16.

Why the Vikings can cover

Even so, San Francisco is no guarantee to cover the 49ers vs. Vikings spread in the NFL Playoffs 2020. Minnesota defensive end Danielle Hunter has had a dominant season. The fifth-year player from LSU tied for fourth in the league with 14.5 sacks, including six over the final four games. In Sunday's wild card victory over the Saints, Hunter was all over the field, making 1.5 sacks and forcing a fumble.

In addition, Minnesota's running game received a seismic lift with the return of Dalvin Cook. After sitting out the final two games of the season with a shoulder injury, Cook ran 28 times for 94 yards and two touchdowns and caught three passes for 36 yards against New Orleans. The 94 yards were the most allowed to any runner by the Saints this season.

How to make 49ers vs. Vikings picks

Fornelli is leaning under, but he also says a critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back.

Who wins Vikings vs. Niners in the NFL Playoffs 2020? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. 49ers spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the expert who's 10-1 on picks involving San Francisco.