NFL Playoffs 2020: 49ers vs. Vikings odds, picks, top bracket predictions from expert who's 10-1

The Minnesota Vikings will try to reach the NFC championship game for the second time in three seasons when they take on the San Francisco 49ers in a divisional round playoff game on Saturday in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. In 2017, the Vikings beat New Orleans in the "Minneapolis Miracle" game, but lost to Philadelphia the following week in the NFC championship game. This season, the Vikings (11-6) are once again coming off a victory over New Orleans and are 4-1 against the spread in their last five contests.

They will face a 49ers team that is 13-3 and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoff bracket. Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. ET. San Francisco is a seven-point favorite in the latest 49ers vs. Vikings odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 44.5, off one from the opener. Before you make any Vikings vs. 49ers picks, make sure you check out the NFL predictions from SportsLine's resident Niners expert, Tom Fornelli.

The CBS Sports national writer has gone a wallet-fattening 31-21 this season on his NFL best bets. What's more, he has demonstrated a particularly sharp eye for the tendencies of the 49ers. In fact, Fornelli is 10-1 all-time on his NFL picks against the spread involving San Francisco, and anybody who has been following him is way up.

Now Fornelli has dialed in on 49ers vs. Vikings in the divisional round of the NFL Playoffs 2020 and released another confident against-the-spread pick. You can head to SportsLine to see it. Here are the NFL lines and trends for Vikings vs. Niners:

49ers vs. Vikings spread: San Francisco -7

49ers vs. Vikings over-under: 44.5 points

49ers vs. Vikings money line: San Francisco -316, Minnesota +254

SF: No. 2 in total defense (281.8 yards per game) during the regular season

MIN: No. 5 in sacks (48) during the regular season

Why the 49ers can cover

Fornelli knows that San Francisco has the defensive line to give Minnesota's offense fits. Nick Bosa, Arik Armstead and DeForest Buckner combined for 26.5 sacks and 42 tackles for loss during the regular season. They helped the 49ers rank fifth in the league in sacks with 48.

In addition, Fornelli has factored in the late-season emergence of rookie receiver Deebo Samuel. The 36th overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft, Samuel had 100 receiving yards or scored a touchdown in six of his final eight games of the regular season. The development of Samuel has forced defenses to take some of their attention away from dynamic tight end George Kittle.

Why the Vikings can cover

Minnesota's passing game got a huge lift with the return of receiver Adam Thielen. After missing five of the team's last seven games with a hamstring injury, Thielen returned for the wild card game against New Orleans and made seven catches for 129 yards in the win. His 43-yard catch down to the Saints' two-yard-line set up the Vikings' game-winning touchdown in overtime. He's been hobbled by an ankle injury this week, but is expected to suit up for Saturday's game.

In addition, Minnesota safety Anthony Harris has a knack of making interceptions. The fifth-year player from Virginia has nine interceptions in 24 starts since he became a regular starter in Week 8 of 2018. That's the second best per start interception rate in the NFL. Four of his picks have come against three of the league's best quarterbacks: Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Drew Brees.

How to make 49ers vs. Vikings picks

We can tell you Fornelli is leaning under, but he also says a critical x-factor makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Vikings vs. Niners in the NFL Playoffs 2020? And what critical x-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Vikings vs. 49ers spread you should be all over Saturday, all from the expert who's 10-1 on picks involving San Francisco.